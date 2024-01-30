Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,166 in the last 365 days.

AB1033 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-01-30

WISCONSIN, January 30 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 20.835 (2) (de), 71.07 (11), 71.28 (11), 71.47 (11), 71.748 and 73.03 (78) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a digital interactive media tax credit, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1033

You just read:

AB1033 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-01-30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more