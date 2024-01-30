First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend
INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.
Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands,
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Reported Results
|Net income
|$
|44,827
|$
|39,231
|$
|35,733
|$
|157,063
|$
|128,181
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.37
|Return on average assets
|1.56
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.34
|%
|Return on average equity
|14.11
|%
|12.46
|%
|13.61
|%
|12.80
|%
|11.99
|%
|Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)
|Core net income
|$
|44,964
|$
|39,611
|$
|36,750
|$
|172,697
|$
|129,561
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.38
|Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|$
|55,028
|$
|55,652
|$
|55,289
|$
|221,505
|$
|183,038
|Provision expense
|$
|(1,865
|)
|$
|5,885
|$
|9,120
|$
|14,813
|$
|21,106
|Net charge-offs
|$
|16,338
|$
|3,976
|$
|2,014
|$
|30,152
|$
|7,137
|Reserve build/(release)(2)
|$
|(16,619
|)
|$
|791
|$
|6,813
|$
|14,812
|$
|10,384
|Core return on average assets (ROAA)
|1.56
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.35
|%
|Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
|1.91
|%
|1.95
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.91
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|20.78
|%
|18.55
|%
|19.77
|%
|19.01
|%
|17.30
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|20.85
|%
|18.73
|%
|20.32
|%
|20.86
|%
|17.49
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|53.00
|%
|53.42
|%
|50.00
|%
|52.91
|%
|54.59
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.65
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.58
|%
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Record net income of $44.8 million and record diluted earnings per share of $0.44 represent an increase of $5.6 million, or $0.06 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $9.1 million, or $0.06 per share from the fourth quarter of 2022
- Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $55.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022
- Total loans increased $63.7 million, or 2.8% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by growth in the Equipment Finance and Commercial Construction portfolios
- Average loans increased $89.9 million, or 4.0% annualized, from the previous quarter
- Average deposits increased $37.3 million, or 1.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
- Net interest income (FTE) of $96.1 million decreased $2.0 million from the previous quarter but increased $7.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2022
- Noninterest income (excluding $0.1 million losses on investment securities in 3Q 2023) of $24.3 million decreased $0.6 million from the previous quarter
- Noninterest expense (excluding $0.2 million and $0.4 million of merger related expenses in 4Q 2023 and 3Q 2023, respectively) of $65.0 million decreased $2.0 million from the previous quarter
- Total shareholders’ equity increased $73.7 million from the previous quarter due to a $42.3 million decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) securities and interest rate swaps, and a $32.1 million increase in retained earnings
- Tangible book value per share grew 8.9% (not annualized) compared to the prior quarter to $9.09
Profitability
- Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved seventeen basis points to 1.56% compared to the previous quarter
- Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 1.91% as compared to 1.95% in the prior quarter and 2.28% in the fourth quarter of 2022
- The net interest margin of 3.65% decreased 11 basis points from the prior quarter but increased 34 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022
- The core efficiency ratio(1) of 53.00% decreased 42 basis points from the previous quarter but increased 301 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022
Strong capital position
- Bank-level Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) ratio of 11.0%, which represents $420.2 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 6.5%
- A total of 73,184 shares at a weighted average price of $11.75 were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2023 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $17.4 million as of December 31, 2023
Asset quality
- The provision for credit losses was ($1.9) million, a decrease of $7.8 million compared to the previous quarter
- The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.31%, as compared to 1.51% in the previous quarter
- Total nonperforming loans decreased $8.5 million from the previous quarter
- Net charge-offs on loans totaled $16.3 million, an increase of $12.4 million from the previous quarter
- Approximately $12.0 million of the quarterly net charge-offs were loans specifically reserved for in previous quarters
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.72% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 0.18% in the previous quarter
Full Year 2023 Highlights
Franchise Growth
- On January 31, 2023, the company completed its planned expansion into Central and Eastern Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation (Centric)
- Total loans grew $421.0 million, or 5.5% compared to the prior year (excluding $923.6 million of loans acquired in the Centric acquisition at close)
- Average deposits grew $308.8 million, or 3.8% compared to the prior year (excluding $692.7 million of average annualized deposits acquired in the Centric acquisition at close)
- End of period deposits grew $429.8 million, or 5.4% compared to the prior year (excluding $757.0 million of deposits acquired in the Centric acquisition)
Earnings
- Record $157.1 million net income and $1.54 diluted earnings per share
- Core net income(1) was $172.7 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, compared to $129.6 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
- Core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) grew $38.5 million, or 21.0% from the prior year
- Operating leverage was positive for the year ended December 31, 2023
- Core revenue(1) grew $71.5 million, or 17.4%, from the prior year
- Core noninterest expense(1) increased $31.2 million, or 13.9%, from the prior year
Profitability
- The core efficiency ratio(1) improved 167 basis points to 52.91% compared to the prior year
- The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 1.42%
- Core ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 1.56% as compared to 1.35% in the prior year
- Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 2.00% as compared to 1.91% in the prior year
“I am proud of the progress we made as a company in 2023. We overcame a very challenging deposit gathering environment, expanded our retail franchise in Central PA and grew within our existing geographies to produce record core earnings per share of $1.70 with a core pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA of 2.00%,” stated T. Michael Price, President and CEO. “While the economic outlook remains uncertain going into 2024, we will remain focused on building on this positive momentum and continuing to live out our mission to improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”
Earnings
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $44.8 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $39.2 million, or $0.38 per share in the third quarter of 2023 and $35.7 million, or $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $157.1 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to $128.2 million, or $1.37 per share for the same period in 2022.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income (FTE) of $96.1 million decreased $2.0 million from the previous quarter and increased $7.7 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an 11 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $90.8 million increase in average interest-earning assets.
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.65%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 34 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. The total cost of deposits increased 23 basis points due to a $285.8 million increase in higher cost money market and time deposits and a decrease of $248.6 million in demand deposit and savings accounts, partially offset by a 10 basis point increase in loan yields due to higher replacement yields on new loan volume and a $89.9 million increase in average loans.
Total average deposits increased $37.3 million, or 1.6% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. Total end-of-period deposits decreased $48.8 million, or 2.1% annualized, from the previous quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in public funds.
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled ($1.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.9 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by lower unfunded commitments and improved qualitative factors, including in the company’s high risk portfolio.
Nonperforming loans totaled $39.5 million, a decrease of $8.5 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $4.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans represented 0.44% of total loans as compared to 0.54% and 0.46% for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
At December 31, 2023, criticized loans totaled $210.2 million, an increase of $17.0 million from the previous quarter.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, net charge-offs were $16.3 million as compared to net charge-offs of $4.0 million in the previous quarter and $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by $8.2 million acquired loans with a combined specific reserve of $6.0 million and $4.3 million for a commercial real estate credit which was reserved for in prior periods.
Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.72%, 0.18% and 0.11% for the periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income (excluding gains and losses on investment securities) totaled $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $24.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $0.6 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $0.4 million decrease in Trust income, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income (excluding gains and losses on investment securities) totaled $96.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million from the prior year. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a $3.2 million decrease in commercial swap fee income and a $1.3 million decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $1.0 million increase in card related interchange income.
There were $0.1 million of net security losses in 2023 and no material gains or losses in the prior year.
Noninterest expense (excluding merger related expenses) totaled $65.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $67.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $57.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $2.0 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.2 million decrease in accrued Pennsylvania shares tax obligations and a $0.6 million decrease in advertising and promotion expenses, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in salaries and benefits.
The core efficiency ratio was 53.00% during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 53.42% in the previous quarter and 50.00% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense (excluding merger related expenses) totaled $260.9 million, as compared to $227.9 million in the prior year. The $32.9 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by higher operating expenses following the company’s acquisition of Centric on January 31, 2023.
The core efficiency ratio was 52.91% for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to 54.59% in the previous year.
Full time equivalent staff was 1,475 at December 31, 2023, 1,481 at September 30, 2023, and 1,424 at December 31, 2022.
Dividends and Capital
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which represents a 4.2% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.3% projected annual yield utilizing the January 29, 2024 closing market price of $15.05.
First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2023 were 13.9%, 11.9%, 10.0% and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Net interest income
|$
|95,737
|$
|97,757
|$
|88,027
|$
|385,676
|$
|312,221
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,865
|)
|5,885
|9,120
|4,160
|21,106
|Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|10,653
|—
|Noninterest income
|24,297
|24,826
|24,309
|96,609
|98,708
|Noninterest expense
|65,180
|67,413
|58,334
|269,917
|229,638
|Net income
|44,827
|39,231
|35,733
|157,063
|128,181
|Core net income(5)
|44,964
|39,611
|36,750
|172,697
|129,561
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.37
|Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.38
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.56
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.34
|%
|Core return on average assets(7)
|1.56
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.35
|%
|Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
|1.91
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.22
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.89
|%
|Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
|1.91
|%
|1.95
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.91
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|14.11
|%
|12.46
|%
|13.61
|%
|12.80
|%
|11.99
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(8)
|20.78
|%
|18.55
|%
|19.77
|%
|19.01
|%
|17.30
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity(9)
|20.85
|%
|18.73
|%
|20.32
|%
|20.86
|%
|17.49
|%
|Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)
|53.00
|%
|53.42
|%
|50.00
|%
|52.91
|%
|54.59
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)(1)
|3.65
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.58
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|12.87
|$
|12.14
|$
|11.27
|Tangible book value per common share(11)
|9.09
|8.35
|7.92
|Market value per common share
|15.44
|12.21
|13.97
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.125
|0.125
|0.120
|0.495
|0.475
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)
|0.44
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.46
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)
|0.36
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.37
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)
|0.72
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.11
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4)
|298.23
|%
|280.31
|%
|289.98
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)
|1.31
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.35
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets
|11.5
|%
|10.9
|%
|10.7
|%
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)
|8.4
|%
|7.7
|%
|7.8
|%
|Leverage Ratio
|10.0
|%
|9.9
|%
|10.2
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Tier I
|11.9
|%
|11.6
|%
|12.0
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Total
|13.9
|%
|13.8
|%
|14.4
|%
|Common Equity - Tier I
|11.2
|%
|10.9
|%
|11.1
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|144,257
|$
|139,885
|$
|96,281
|$
|529,998
|$
|329,953
|Interest expense
|48,520
|42,128
|8,254
|144,322
|17,732
|Net Interest Income
|95,737
|97,757
|88,027
|385,676
|312,221
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,865
|)
|5,885
|9,120
|4,160
|21,106
|Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|10,653
|—
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|97,602
|91,872
|78,907
|370,863
|291,115
|Net securities gains
|—
|(103
|)
|—
|(103
|)
|2
|Trust income
|2,549
|2,949
|2,455
|10,516
|10,518
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|5,595
|5,600
|4,946
|21,437
|19,641
|Insurance and retail brokerage commissions
|2,457
|2,305
|2,051
|9,628
|8,857
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,211
|1,242
|1,149
|4,875
|5,459
|Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|776
|1,270
|948
|3,951
|5,276
|Gain on sale of other loans and assets
|1,740
|1,027
|1,525
|6,744
|6,036
|Card-related interchange income
|7,218
|7,221
|6,996
|28,640
|27,603
|Derivative mark-to-market
|(13
|)
|35
|(27
|)
|14
|368
|Swap fee income
|490
|452
|752
|1,519
|4,685
|Other income
|2,274
|2,828
|3,514
|9,388
|10,263
|Total Noninterest Income
|24,297
|24,826
|24,309
|96,609
|98,708
|Salaries and employee benefits
|36,232
|35,640
|31,664
|142,871
|126,031
|Net occupancy
|4,637
|4,782
|4,451
|19,221
|18,037
|Furniture and equipment
|4,372
|4,414
|3,990
|17,308
|15,582
|Data processing
|3,986
|3,857
|3,543
|15,010
|13,922
|Pennsylvania shares tax
|351
|1,588
|960
|4,364
|4,447
|Advertising and promotion
|1,061
|1,662
|1,093
|5,713
|5,031
|Intangible amortization
|1,210
|1,344
|726
|4,983
|3,196
|Other professional fees and services
|1,543
|1,603
|1,272
|5,919
|4,894
|FDIC insurance
|1,646
|1,920
|675
|6,260
|2,871
|Litigation and operational losses
|1,378
|1,626
|847
|4,641
|2,834
|Loss on sale or write-down of assets
|107
|50
|128
|204
|343
|Merger and acquisition
|174
|379
|1,254
|9,034
|1,702
|Other operating expenses
|8,483
|8,548
|7,731
|34,389
|30,748
|Total Noninterest Expense
|65,180
|67,413
|58,334
|269,917
|229,638
|Income before Income Taxes
|56,719
|49,285
|44,882
|197,555
|160,185
|Income tax provision
|11,892
|10,054
|9,149
|40,492
|32,004
|Net Income
|$
|44,827
|$
|39,231
|$
|35,733
|$
|157,063
|$
|128,181
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|102,114,664
|102,184,652
|93,376,314
|102,114,664
|93,376,314
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|102,264,768
|102,442,878
|93,489,398
|101,822,201
|93,887,447
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|125,436
|$
|122,982
|$
|124,254
|Interest-bearing bank deposits
|21,557
|214,088
|29,990
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,071,857
|866,582
|789,075
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|419,009
|429,558
|461,162
|Loans held for sale
|29,820
|33,127
|11,869
|Loans and leases
|8,968,761
|8,901,725
|7,642,143
|Allowance for credit losses
|(117,718
|)
|(134,337
|)
|(102,906
|)
|Net loans and leases
|8,851,043
|8,767,388
|7,539,237
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|386,535
|387,328
|312,533
|Other assets
|554,231
|600,935
|537,546
|Total Assets
|$
|11,459,488
|$
|11,421,988
|$
|9,805,666
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,388,533
|$
|2,535,704
|$
|2,670,508
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|629,138
|632,062
|357,769
|Savings deposits
|4,886,781
|4,928,607
|4,572,183
|Time deposits
|1,287,857
|1,144,692
|405,009
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,803,776
|6,705,361
|5,334,961
|Total deposits
|9,192,309
|9,241,065
|8,005,469
|Short-term borrowings
|597,835
|544,060
|372,694
|Long-term borrowings
|186,757
|187,017
|181,224
|Total borrowings
|784,592
|731,077
|553,918
|Other liabilities
|168,313
|209,315
|194,205
|Shareholders' equity
|1,314,274
|1,240,531
|1,052,074
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|11,459,488
|$
|11,421,988
|$
|9,805,666
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|Yield/
|September 30,
|Yield/
|December 31,
|Yield/
|December 31,
|Yield/
|December 31,
|Yield/
|2023
|Rate
|2023
|Rate
|2022
|Rate
|2023
|Rate
|2022
|Rate
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Assets
|Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3)
|$
|8,974,613
|5.89
|%
|$
|8,884,731
|5.79
|%
|$
|7,491,352
|4.76
|%
|$
|8,714,770
|5.64
|%
|$
|7,172,624
|4.23
|%
|Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1)
|1,465,962
|3.06
|%
|1,465,069
|2.85
|%
|1,286,561
|2.08
|%
|1,437,000
|2.74
|%
|1,567,266
|1.78
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1)
|10,440,575
|5.49
|%
|10,349,800
|5.37
|%
|8,777,913
|4.36
|%
|10,151,770
|5.23
|%
|8,739,890
|3.79
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|961,555
|957,258
|863,049
|940,083
|835,343
|Total Assets
|$
|11,402,130
|$
|11,307,058
|$
|9,640,962
|$
|11,091,853
|$
|9,575,233
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
|$
|5,540,364
|1.90
|%
|$
|5,581,623
|1.67
|%
|$
|4,884,236
|0.29
|%
|$
|5,508,182
|1.46
|%
|$
|4,970,835
|0.11
|%
|Time deposits
|1,217,356
|3.81
|%
|1,054,216
|3.48
|%
|345,749
|0.57
|%
|972,735
|3.28
|%
|352,622
|0.34
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|548,680
|5.43
|%
|504,025
|5.23
|%
|264,987
|2.86
|%
|439,556
|4.95
|%
|144,834
|1.38
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|186,860
|5.75
|%
|187,122
|5.94
|%
|181,333
|4.96
|%
|186,687
|5.45
|%
|181,724
|4.96
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|7,493,260
|2.57
|%
|7,326,986
|2.28
|%
|5,676,305
|0.58
|%
|7,107,160
|2.03
|%
|5,650,015
|0.31
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,434,560
|2,519,184
|2,729,716
|2,552,596
|2,708,580
|Other liabilities
|213,492
|211,447
|193,685
|205,224
|147,871
|Shareholders' equity
|1,260,818
|1,249,441
|1,041,256
|1,226,873
|1,068,767
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources
|3,908,870
|3,980,072
|3,964,657
|3,984,693
|3,925,218
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|11,402,130
|$
|11,307,058
|$
|9,640,962
|$
|11,091,853
|$
|9,575,233
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)
|3.65
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.58
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail
|Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|1,310,405
|$
|1,305,905
|$
|1,132,032
|Commercial real estate
|3,053,152
|3,050,084
|2,425,012
|Equipment Finance loans and leases
|232,944
|190,116
|79,674
|Real estate construction
|541,633
|508,875
|395,439
|Total Commercial
|5,138,134
|5,054,980
|4,032,157
|Consumer Loan Portfolio:
|Closed-end mortgages
|1,926,254
|1,915,506
|1,682,092
|Home equity lines of credit
|490,622
|499,275
|512,577
|Real estate construction
|56,102
|66,672
|117,662
|Total Real Estate - Consumer
|2,472,978
|2,481,453
|2,312,331
|Auto & RV loans
|1,277,969
|1,285,380
|1,210,451
|Direct installment
|27,167
|27,888
|31,938
|Personal lines of credit
|49,355
|48,718
|51,514
|Student loans
|3,158
|3,306
|3,752
|Total Other Consumer
|1,357,649
|1,365,292
|1,297,655
|Total Consumer Portfolio
|3,830,627
|3,846,745
|3,609,986
|Total Portfolio Loans and Leases
|8,968,761
|8,901,725
|7,642,143
|Loans held for sale
|29,820
|33,127
|11,869
|Total Loans and Leases
|$
|8,998,581
|$
|8,934,852
|$
|7,654,012
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|ASSET QUALITY DETAIL
|Nonperforming Loans and Leases:
|Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis *
|$
|24,997
|$
|25,902
|$
|29,045
|Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition
|14,475
|22,022
|—
|Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis *
|—
|—
|6,442
|Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases
|$
|39,472
|$
|47,924
|$
|35,487
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|422
|765
|534
|Repossessions ("Repos")
|1,024
|762
|454
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|40,918
|$
|49,451
|$
|36,475
|Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing
|9,436
|2,484
|1,991
|Classified loans and leases
|87,056
|66,272
|44,447
|Criticized loans and leases
|210,187
|193,192
|132,863
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4)
|0.46
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.48
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|117,718
|$
|134,337
|$
|102,906
|
*TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|9,951
|$
|1,664
|$
|444
|$
|18,701
|$
|1,967
|Real estate construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(9
|)
|Commercial real estate
|4,579
|166
|182
|6,126
|1,718
|Residential real estate
|58
|247
|32
|314
|152
|Loans to individuals
|1,750
|1,899
|1,356
|5,011
|3,309
|Net Charge-offs
|$
|16,338
|$
|3,976
|$
|2,014
|$
|30,152
|$
|7,137
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4)
|0.72
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.10
|%
|Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs
|(11.42
|)%
|148.01
|%
|452.83
|%
|13.80
|%
|295.73
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|(1,865
|)
|$
|5,885
|$
|9,120
|$
|4,160
|$
|21,106
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
|(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
|(2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
|(3)Includes held for sale loans.
|(4)Excludes held for sale loans.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest income
|$
|144,257
|$
|139,885
|$
|96,281
|$
|529,998
|$
|329,953
|Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1)
|314
|313
|290
|1,237
|1,049
|Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
|144,571
|140,198
|96,571
|531,235
|331,002
|Interest expense
|48,520
|42,128
|8,254
|144,322
|17,732
|Net interest income, (FTE)(1)
|$
|96,051
|$
|98,070
|$
|88,317
|$
|386,913
|$
|313,270
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net Income
|$
|44,827
|$
|39,231
|$
|35,733
|$
|157,063
|$
|128,181
|Intangible amortization
|1,210
|1,344
|726
|4,983
|3,196
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(254
|)
|(282
|)
|(152
|)
|(1,046
|)
|(671
|)
|Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|$
|45,783
|$
|40,293
|$
|36,307
|$
|161,000
|$
|130,706
|Average Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,260,818
|$
|1,249,441
|$
|1,041,256
|$
|1,226,873
|$
|1,068,767
|Less: intangible assets
|386,896
|387,782
|312,634
|380,016
|313,451
|Tangible Equity
|873,922
|861,659
|728,622
|846,857
|755,316
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|873,922
|$
|861,659
|$
|728,622
|$
|846,857
|$
|755,316
|(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|20.78
|%
|18.55
|%
|19.77
|%
|19.01
|%
|17.30
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Core Net Income:
|Total Net Income
|$
|44,827
|$
|39,231
|$
|35,733
|$
|157,063
|$
|128,181
|Net securities gains
|—
|103
|—
|103
|(2
|)
|Tax benefit of net securities gains
|—
|(22
|)
|—
|(22
|)
|—
|Merger and acquisition related expenses
|174
|379
|1,254
|9,034
|1,702
|Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses
|(37
|)
|(80
|)
|(263
|)
|(1,897
|)
|(357
|)
|COVID-19 related
|—
|—
|33
|—
|151
|Tax benefit of COVID-19 related
|—
|—
|(7
|)
|—
|(32
|)
|Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|10,653
|—
|Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD
|—
|—
|—
|(2,237
|)
|—
|Branch consolidation related
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(104
|)
|Tax benefit of branch consolidation related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|22
|(5)Core net income
|$
|44,964
|$
|39,611
|$
|36,750
|$
|172,697
|$
|129,561
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|102,264,768
|102,442,878
|93,489,398
|101,822,201
|93,887,447
|(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.38
|Intangible amortization
|1,210
|1,344
|726
|4,983
|3,196
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(254
|)
|(282
|)
|(152
|)
|(1,046
|)
|(671
|)
|Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|$
|45,920
|$
|40,673
|$
|37,324
|$
|176,634
|$
|132,086
|(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|20.85
|%
|18.73
|%
|20.32
|%
|20.86
|%
|17.49
|%
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Core Return on Average Assets:
|Total Net Income
|$
|44,827
|$
|39,231
|$
|35,733
|$
|157,063
|$
|128,181
|Total Average Assets
|11,402,130
|11,307,058
|9,640,962
|11,091,853
|9,575,233
|Return on Average Assets
|1.56
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.34
|%
|Core Net Income(5)
|$
|44,964
|$
|39,611
|$
|36,750
|$
|172,697
|$
|129,561
|Total Average Assets
|11,402,130
|11,307,058
|9,640,962
|11,091,853
|9,575,233
|(7)Core Return on Average Assets
|1.56
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.35
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Core Efficiency Ratio:
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|65,180
|$
|67,413
|$
|58,334
|$
|269,917
|$
|229,638
|Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:
|Intangible amortization
|1,210
|1,344
|726
|4,983
|3,196
|Merger and acquisition related
|174
|379
|1,254
|9,034
|1,702
|COVID-19 related
|—
|—
|33
|—
|151
|Branch consolidation related
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(104
|)
|Noninterest Expense - Core
|$
|63,796
|$
|65,690
|$
|56,321
|$
|255,900
|$
|224,693
|Net interest income, (FTE)
|$
|96,051
|$
|98,070
|$
|88,317
|$
|386,913
|$
|313,270
|Total noninterest income
|24,297
|24,826
|24,309
|96,609
|98,708
|Net securities gains
|—
|103
|—
|103
|(2
|)
|Total Revenue
|120,348
|122,999
|112,626
|483,625
|411,976
|Adjustments to Revenue:
|Derivative mark-to-market
|(13
|)
|35
|(27
|)
|14
|368
|Total Revenue - Core
|$
|120,361
|$
|122,964
|$
|112,653
|$
|483,611
|$
|411,608
|(10)Core Efficiency Ratio
|53.00
|%
|53.42
|%
|50.00
|%
|52.91
|%
|54.59
|%
|
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,314,274
|$
|1,240,531
|$
|1,052,074
|Less: intangible assets
|386,535
|387,328
|312,533
|Tangible Equity
|927,739
|853,203
|739,541
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|927,739
|$
|853,203
|$
|739,541
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|11,459,488
|$
|11,421,988
|$
|9,805,666
|Less: intangible assets
|386,535
|387,328
|312,533
|Tangible Assets
|$
|11,072,953
|$
|11,034,660
|$
|9,493,133
|(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets
|8.38
|%
|7.73
|%
|7.79
|%
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|102,114,664
|102,184,652
|93,376,314
|(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|$
|9.09
|$
|8.35
|$
|7.92
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Pre-tax pre-provision income:
|Net interest income
|$
|95,737
|$
|97,757
|$
|88,027
|$
|385,676
|$
|312,221
|Noninterest income
|24,297
|24,826
|24,309
|96,609
|98,708
|Noninterest expense
|65,180
|67,413
|58,334
|269,917
|229,638
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|54,854
|$
|55,170
|$
|54,002
|$
|212,368
|$
|181,291
|Net securities gains
|$
|—
|$
|103
|$
|—
|$
|103
|$
|(2
|)
|Merger and acquisition related expenses
|174
|379
|1,254
|9,034
|1,702
|COVID-19 related
|—
|—
|33
|—
|151
|Branch consolidation
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(104
|)
|Core pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|55,028
|$
|55,652
|$
|55,289
|$
|221,505
|$
|183,038
|Net charge-offs
|$
|16,338
|$
|3,976
|$
|2,014
|$
|30,152
|$
|7,137