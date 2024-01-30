LifeVantage Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary*:

Revenue of $51.6 million, a decrease of 3.8% from the prior year period. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, second quarter revenue was down approximately 3.4%;

Revenue in the Americas decreased 1.6%, and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased 10.0%. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, second quarter revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased approximately 8.0%;

Net loss per diluted share was $0.05, versus net loss of $0.08 per diluted share a year ago;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.10, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.07 a year ago; and

Adjusted EBITDA increased 289.0% to $3.1 million.



* All comparisons are on a year over year basis and compare the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to the second quarter of fiscal 2023, unless otherwise noted.

“We delivered significant year-over-year improvement in profitability during the second quarter as our LV360 initiatives continued to gain traction,” said Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer of Life Vantage. “Adjusted EBITDA increased 289% to $3.1 million and our Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 450 basis points to 6%, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen our core business and drive Consultant productivity. Sales of our TrueScience® Liquid Collagen product continued to be very strong, growing over 30% in the second quarter, driven by double-digit gains in the Americas region and strong momentum from launches in several international markets. Our recent annual Global Kickoff meeting saw high levels of engagement from our Consultants around the ‘Rise ERA’ theme focused on the three fundamental keys to success: Enrolling, Retaining and (Rank) Advancing. In addition, the next phase of our LV360 transformation plan is commencing in February with the rollout of the Evolve compensation plan and Rewards Circle loyalty program to Mexico, Canada and Europe. Our latest results further demonstrate the effectiveness of LV360 to improve performance and drive value for stockholders.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

For the second quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported revenue of $51.6 million, a 3.8% decline over the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, second quarter revenue was down 3.4%. Revenue in the Americas region for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 1.6%, including a 2.0% decrease in the United States. Revenue in the Asia/Pacific & Europe region decreased 10.0% and was negatively impacted by foreign currency fluctuations. On a constant currency basis, revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased approximately 8.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $40.6 million, or 78.6% of revenue, compared to $41.9 million, or 78.1% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2023. The improvement in gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue was primarily driven by price increases and higher shipping revenues, together with a shift in product mix, changes in raw material and manufacturing related costs, shipping to customer expenses, and warehouse fulfillment expenses during the current period.

Commissions and incentives expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $21.8 million, or 42.1% of revenue, compared to $23.6 million, or 43.9% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in commissions and incentives expense as a percentage of revenue was due primarily to changes in sales mix, as well as the timing and magnitude of promotional and incentive programs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $20.1 million, or 38.9% of revenue, compared to $19.6 million, or 36.5% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2023. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $17.4 million, or 33.8% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 of $19.4 million, or 36.1% of revenue.

Operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.3 million compared to operating loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.4 million compared to adjusted non-GAAP operating loss of $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP loss of $0.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, versus $0.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company generated $6.5 million of cash from operations during the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to using $0.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2023. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 were $17.3 million, compared to $21.6 million at June 30, 2023, and there was no debt outstanding.

Share Repurchase

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $1.9 million. Through the first six months of fiscal 2024, 0.4 million shares have been repurchased for an aggregate price of $2.7 million. There was approximately $24.2 million remaining under the current repurchase program authorization as of December 31, 2023.

Dividend Announcement

Today the Company announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.035 per common share. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $207 million to $213 million in fiscal year 2024, down from the previous range of $216 million to $226 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $18 million, with adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.57 to $0.67, up from the previous range of $0.52 to $0.62. The Company expects a full year tax rate of approximately 22% to 24%. This guidance reflects the current trends in the business. The Company's guidance for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2024. The Company is not providing guidance for GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2024 due to the potential occurrence of one or more non-operating, one-time expenses, which the Company does not believe it can reliably predict.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,331 $ 21,605 Accounts receivable 2,335 1,612 Income tax receivable 234 241 Inventory, net 14,972 16,073 Prepaid expenses and other 3,789 4,753 Total current assets 38,661 44,284 Property and equipment, net 8,970 9,086 Right-of-use assets 9,526 8,738 Intangible assets, net 389 455 Deferred income tax asset 4,618 2,991 Other long-term assets 518 569 TOTAL ASSETS $ 62,682 $ 66,123 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,237 $ 3,505 Commissions payable 6,798 6,651 Income tax payable 825 — Lease liabilities 1,646 1,521 Other accrued expenses 7,511 7,932 Total current liabilities 23,017 19,609 Long-term lease liabilities 12,133 11,566 Other long-term liabilities 225 299 Total liabilities 35,375 31,474 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000 shares authorized and 12,880 and 12,622 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 135,490 134,314 Accumulated deficit (106,992 ) (98,305 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,192 ) (1,361 ) Total stockholders’ equity 27,307 34,649 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 62,682 $ 66,123





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 51,624 $ 53,662 $ 102,988 $ 105,436 Cost of sales 11,066 11,758 21,246 21,700 Gross profit 40,558 41,904 81,742 83,736 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 21,754 23,556 44,227 47,369 Selling, general and administrative 20,065 19,580 38,027 36,310 Total operating expenses 41,819 43,136 82,254 83,679 Operating (loss) income (1,261 ) (1,232 ) (512 ) 57 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 108 32 276 32 Other income (expense), net 41 125 (47 ) (312 ) Total other income (expense) 149 157 229 (280 ) Loss before income taxes (1,112 ) (1,075 ) (283 ) (223 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 456 17 256 (225 ) Net loss $ (656 ) $ (1,058 ) $ (27 ) $ (448 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ — $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ — $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 12,612 12,543 12,574 12,500 Diluted 12,612 12,543 12,574 12,500





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue by Region (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Americas $ 39,065 76 % $ 39,705 74 % $ 77,580 75 % $ 76,074 72 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 12,559 24 % 13,957 26 % 25,408 25 % 29,362 28 % Total $ 51,624 100 % $ 53,662 100 % $ 102,988 100 % $ 105,436 100 % Active Accounts (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Change from Prior Year Percent Change Active Independent Consultants(1) Americas 32,000 63 % 36,000 60 % (4,000 ) (11.1 )% Asia/Pacific & Europe 19,000 37 % 24,000 40 % (5,000 ) (21 )% Total Active Independent Consultants 51,000 100 % 60,000 100 % (9,000 ) (15.0 )% Active Customers(2) Americas 63,000 79 % 69,000 78 % (6,000 ) (8.7 )% Asia/Pacific & Europe 17,000 21 % 20,000 22 % (3,000 ) (15.0 )% Total Active Customers 80,000 100 % 89,000 100 % (9,000 ) (10.1 )% Active Accounts(3) Americas 95,000 73 % 105,000 70 % (10,000 ) (9.5 )% Asia/Pacific & Europe 36,000 27 % 44,000 30 % (8,000 ) (18.2 )% Total Active Accounts 131,000 100 % 149,000 100 % (18,000 ) (12.1 )% (1) Active Independent Consultants have purchased product in the prior three months for retail or personal consumption. (2) Active Customers have purchased product in the prior three months for personal consumption only. (3) Total Active Accounts is the sum of Active Independent Consultant accounts and Active Customer accounts.





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net income $ (656 ) $ (1,058 ) $ (27 ) $ (448 ) Interest income, net (108 ) (32 ) (276 ) (32 ) Provision for income taxes (456 ) (17 ) (256 ) 225 Depreciation and amortization(1) 960 968 1,880 1,809 Non-GAAP EBITDA: (260 ) (139 ) 1,321 1,554 Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 750 824 1,728 1,425 Other expense, net (41 ) (125 ) 47 312 Other adjustments(2) 2,640 234 3,986 322 Total adjustments 3,349 933 5,761 2,059 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,089 $ 794 $ 7,082 $ 3,613 (1) Includes $116,000 of accelerated depreciation related to a change in lease term for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022. (2) Other adjustments breakout: Class-action lawsuit expenses, net of recoveries — (84 ) $ — $ 4 Key management severance expenses — — 100 — Lease abandonment — 318 — 318 Nonrecurring proxy contest related expenses 2,640 — 3,886 — Total adjustments $ 2,640 $ 234 $ 3,986 $ 322





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (656 ) $ (1,058 ) $ (27 ) $ (448 ) Adjustments: Class-action lawsuit expenses, net of recoveries — (84 ) — 4 Key management severance expenses — — 100 — Nonrecurring proxy contest related expenses 2,640 — 3,886 — Accelerated depreciation related to change in lease term — 116 — 116 Lease abandonment(1) — 318 — 318 Tax impact of adjustments(2) (614 ) (115 ) (917 ) (117 ) Total adjustments, net of tax 2,026 235 3,069 321 Non-GAAP Net income (loss): $ 1,370 $ (823 ) $ 3,042 $ (127 ) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ — $ (0.04 ) Total adjustments, net of tax(3) 0.15 0.02 0.23 0.03 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share(3)(4) $ 0.10 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.01 ) (1) Includes remaining lease payments and other termination costs associated with lease abandonments (2) Tax impact is based on the estimated annual tax rate for the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (3) Non-GAAP Net income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 resulted in weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 13,221 and 13,082, respectively. (4) May not add due to rounding.



