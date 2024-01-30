Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,171 in the last 365 days.

Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2024 BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place February 13-14, 2024 in Snowbird, Utah. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Exagen’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event; meetings can be requested through BTIG.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Contact:
Ryan Douglas
Exagen Inc.
ir@exagen.com
760.560.1525


Primary Logo

You just read:

Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2024 BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more