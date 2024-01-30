Medallion Bank Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).



2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income of $21.9 million, compared to $19.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $48.9 million with a net interest margin of 8.62%, compared to $44.4 million and 9.19% in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $9.7 million, compared to $8.4 million in the prior year quarter. Net medallion loan recoveries were $12.0 million, compared to $1.2 million during the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.04% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.68% in the prior year quarter. Net medallion loan recoveries reduced annualized net charge-offs by 226 basis points, compared to 27 basis points in the prior year quarter.

2023 Full-Year Highlights

Net income of $79.9 million, compared to net income of $74.6 million in 2022.

Net interest income of $188.9 million with a net interest margin of 8.84%, compared to $164.6 million and 9.41% in 2022.

ROA and ROE were 3.74% and 24.57%, respectively, compared to 4.24% and 26.45% for 2022.

Total provision for credit losses was $36.5 million, compared to $24.7 million in 2022. Net medallion loan recoveries reduced the total provision for credit losses by $18.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in 2022.

Total net charge-offs were 1.52% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.01% in 2022. Net medallion loan recoveries reduced total net charge-offs by 91 basis points, compared to 31 basis points in 2022.

The total loan portfolio grew 15% to $2.1 billion.

Total assets were $2.3 billion, total capital was $351.8 million, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.24% at December 31, 2023.



Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We had an excellent end to another great year, producing both record quarterly and annual earnings. Contributing to our fourth quarter results were $12.0 million of medallion loan recoveries that reduced our provision for credit losses. Those recoveries came as recreation and home improvement loan losses trended higher, as anticipated, to a level more comparable with pre-pandemic historic norms. We maintained tighter credit standards and slowed our asset growth rates, which finished 2023 at 13% for recreation loans and 21% for home improvement loans. Under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model, which we adopted in 2023, our allowance for credit losses is calculated based on lifetime expected losses and our reserve percentage increased by 39 basis points for the year. As we move through 2024, our team of talented employees remains focused on prudent growth, credit risk and balance sheet management. We look forward to having another strong year.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 13% to $1.336 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.184 billion at December 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $36.2 million, compared to $33.4 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $140.3 million, compared to $124.5 million in 2022.

Recreation loans were 63.6% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2023, compared to 64.9% at December 31, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 4.2% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 2.4% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $14.8 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, the provision for credit losses was $44.6 million, compared to $22.8 million in 2022.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 21% to $760.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $626.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $12.2 million, compared to $10.5 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $46.6 million, compared to $38.9 million in 2022.

Home improvement loans were 36.2% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2023, compared to 34.4% at December 31, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.7% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 1.1% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, the provision for credit losses was $17.6 million, compared to $7.6 million in 2022.



Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On January 25, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on April 1, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total interest income $ 63,253 $ 51,774 $ 236,667 $ 187,272 Total interest expense 14,401 7,361 47,785 22,667 Net interest income 48,852 44,413 188,882 164,605 Provision for credit losses 9,717 8,409 36,457 24,709 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,135 36,004 152,425 139,896 Other income (loss) Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets (70 ) (49 ) (373 ) (582 ) Other non-interest income 909 280 2,475 1,237 Total other income (loss) 839 231 2,102 655 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 4,997 4,430 19,001 15,086 Loan servicing 2,903 2,571 11,626 10,843 Collection costs 1,492 1,445 5,965 5,385 Regulatory fees 692 797 3,176 2,418 Professional fees 631 446 2,243 1,754 Occupancy and equipment 206 209 830 793 Other 1,099 1,154 4,555 4,248 Total non-interest expense 12,020 11,052 47,396 40,527 Income before income taxes 27,954 25,183 107,131 100,024 Provision for income taxes 6,011 5,460 27,279 25,386 Net income $ 21,943 $ 19,723 $ 79,852 $ 74,638





MEDALLION BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and federal funds sold $ 110,043 $ 74,078 Investment securities, available-for-sale 54,282 48,492 Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition costs 2,100,338 1,822,737 Allowance for losses (79,283 ) (61,630 ) Loans, net 2,021,055 1,761,107 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 4,165 10,381 Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 8,140 6,600 Deferred tax assets 12,761 9,241 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 51,610 40,928 Total assets $ 2,262,056 $ 1,950,827 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 1,866,657 $ 1,607,110 Accrued interest payable 4,029 2,422 Income tax payable 21,219 23,165 Other liabilities 17,509 10,614 Due to affiliates 849 861 Total liabilities 1,910,263 1,644,172 Shareholder’s Equity Series E Preferred stock 26,303 26,303 Series F Preferred stock 42,485 42,485 Common stock 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 77,500 77,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,529 ) (4,183 ) Retained earnings 209,034 163,550 Total shareholders’ equity 351,793 306,655 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,262,056 $ 1,950,827



