Medallion Bank Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $21.9 million, compared to $19.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $48.9 million with a net interest margin of 8.62%, compared to $44.4 million and 9.19% in the prior year quarter.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $9.7 million, compared to $8.4 million in the prior year quarter. Net medallion loan recoveries were $12.0 million, compared to $1.2 million during the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.04% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.68% in the prior year quarter. Net medallion loan recoveries reduced annualized net charge-offs by 226 basis points, compared to 27 basis points in the prior year quarter.

2023 Full-Year Highlights

  • Net income of $79.9 million, compared to net income of $74.6 million in 2022.
  • Net interest income of $188.9 million with a net interest margin of 8.84%, compared to $164.6 million and 9.41% in 2022.
  • ROA and ROE were 3.74% and 24.57%, respectively, compared to 4.24% and 26.45% for 2022.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $36.5 million, compared to $24.7 million in 2022. Net medallion loan recoveries reduced the total provision for credit losses by $18.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in 2022.
  • Total net charge-offs were 1.52% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.01% in 2022. Net medallion loan recoveries reduced total net charge-offs by 91 basis points, compared to 31 basis points in 2022.
  • The total loan portfolio grew 15% to $2.1 billion.
  • Total assets were $2.3 billion, total capital was $351.8 million, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.24% at December 31, 2023.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We had an excellent end to another great year, producing both record quarterly and annual earnings. Contributing to our fourth quarter results were $12.0 million of medallion loan recoveries that reduced our provision for credit losses. Those recoveries came as recreation and home improvement loan losses trended higher, as anticipated, to a level more comparable with pre-pandemic historic norms. We maintained tighter credit standards and slowed our asset growth rates, which finished 2023 at 13% for recreation loans and 21% for home improvement loans. Under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model, which we adopted in 2023, our allowance for credit losses is calculated based on lifetime expected losses and our reserve percentage increased by 39 basis points for the year. As we move through 2024, our team of talented employees remains focused on prudent growth, credit risk and balance sheet management. We look forward to having another strong year.”

Recreation Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 13% to $1.336 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.184 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $36.2 million, compared to $33.4 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $140.3 million, compared to $124.5 million in 2022.
  • Recreation loans were 63.6% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2023, compared to 64.9% at December 31, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 4.2% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 2.4% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for credit losses was $14.8 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, the provision for credit losses was $44.6 million, compared to $22.8 million in 2022.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 21% to $760.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $626.4 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $12.2 million, compared to $10.5 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $46.6 million, compared to $38.9 million in 2022.
  • Home improvement loans were 36.2% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2023, compared to 34.4% at December 31, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.7% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 1.1% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, the provision for credit losses was $17.6 million, compared to $7.6 million in 2022.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On January 25, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on April 1, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com 

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “remain,” “anticipate” or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, such as “look forward.” These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.  

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com 

 
MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

    For the Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Years Ended December 31,
(In thousands)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total interest income   $ 63,253     $ 51,774     $ 236,667     $ 187,272  
Total interest expense     14,401       7,361       47,785       22,667  
Net interest income     48,852       44,413       188,882       164,605  
                 
Provision for credit losses     9,717       8,409       36,457       24,709  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     39,135       36,004       152,425       139,896  
                 
Other income (loss)                
Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets     (70 )     (49 )     (373 )     (582 )
Other non-interest income     909       280       2,475       1,237  
Total other income (loss)     839       231       2,102       655  
                 
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and benefits     4,997       4,430       19,001       15,086  
Loan servicing     2,903       2,571       11,626       10,843  
Collection costs     1,492       1,445       5,965       5,385  
Regulatory fees     692       797       3,176       2,418  
Professional fees     631       446       2,243       1,754  
Occupancy and equipment     206       209       830       793  
Other     1,099       1,154       4,555       4,248  
Total non-interest expense     12,020       11,052       47,396       40,527  
                 
Income before income taxes     27,954       25,183       107,131       100,024  
Provision for income taxes     6,011       5,460       27,279       25,386  
                 
Net income   $ 21,943     $ 19,723     $ 79,852     $ 74,638  


 
MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
 
(In thousands)   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Cash and federal funds sold   $ 110,043     $ 74,078  
Investment securities, available-for-sale     54,282       48,492  
Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition costs     2,100,338       1,822,737  
Allowance for losses     (79,283 )     (61,630 )
Loans, net     2,021,055       1,761,107  
         
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure     4,165       10,381  
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net     8,140       6,600  
Deferred tax assets     12,761       9,241  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     51,610       40,928  
Total assets           $ 2,262,056     $ 1,950,827  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Liabilities        
Deposits and other funds borrowed   $ 1,866,657     $ 1,607,110  
Accrued interest payable     4,029       2,422  
Income tax payable     21,219       23,165  
Other liabilities     17,509       10,614  
Due to affiliates     849       861  
Total liabilities             1,910,263       1,644,172  
         
Shareholder’s Equity        
Series E Preferred stock             26,303       26,303  
Series F Preferred stock     42,485       42,485  
Common stock     1,000       1,000  
Additional paid in capital     77,500       77,500  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (4,529 )     (4,183 )
Retained earnings     209,034       163,550  
Total shareholders’ equity     351,793       306,655  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,262,056     $ 1,950,827  

 


