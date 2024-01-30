Get Your Vermont Strong License Plate and Darn Tough Sock Bundle to Help Support Flood Victims Before the Legislature Puts a Stop To It

Berlin, Vt. – Before the Legislature bans bundled Vermont Strong plates and socks, Governor Phil Scott is urging Vermonters to support victims of last summer’s flooding by purchasing commemorative Vermont Strong license plates bundled with Vermont Strong socks from Darn Tough.

Recently, the Vermont House of Representatives passed legislation to ban fundraising for flood victims with bundled sales, which would prohibit the State from selling the remaining plate-sock bundles. The measure now moves to the State Senate.

Vermonters can still get Vermont Strong plates and socks while the remaining limited inventory lasts!

The popular Vermont Strong plates were revived in the wake of July’s flooding, in response to strong demand from Vermonters. Darn Tough also generously produced commemorative socks that have been sold with a plate in a bundle, with proceeds supporting victims of July’s flooding.

Following an Executive Order from Governor Scott, half the proceeds from the sales support the Vermont Community Foundation, which is helping fill gaps in funding needed to address the most significant disaster relief needs of individual Vermonters. The other half has supported the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, which has helped employers who experienced significant flood damage reopen and reemploy Vermonters. If the Legislature’s bill takes effect, it will redirect funds raised from these causes into the State’s General Fund budget for spending by the Legislture.

To date, about $1 million has been raised, but needs in the areas of housing, home repairs, and small business support remain high. Vermonters can continue to support this cause by purchasing Vermont Strong gear at dmv.vermont.gov/vermontstrong23