Statewide trout stocking highlights for February 2024

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 7,600 catchable-sized rainbow trout this February. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

February 2024 Fish Stocking Highlights

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 720 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 720 rainbow trout

Dick Knox Pond – 700 rainbow trout

Located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett, this pond gives anglers the chance to pursue a wide variety of fish species. Pond amenities include five floating docks (one is ADA accessible), two restrooms, a boat launch and ample parking.

Kleiner Pond – 700 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Marsing Pond – 550 rainbow trout

This pond is located off State Highway 55 below the Snake River bridge.

Riverside Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Near the fairgrounds in Garden City just north of the river, this quiet neighborhood pond is right off the Boise Greenbelt and tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. It offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Weiser Community Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Williams Pond – 450 rainbow trout

Located within the City of Boise's Marianne Williams Park, there is a large fishing platform, paved paths and plenty of shoreline access.

Wilson Creek – Two stocking events in February. 350 rainbow trout each stocking event.

Wilson Springs North Pond – Will be stocked weekly with 200 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs South Pond – Will be stocked weekly with 100 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – Will be stocked weekly with 100 rainbow trout

This pond complex offers an easy way to experience nature. Paved pathways provide improved access to several fishing areas, while unimproved trails let kids fish from shore and explore, making this a popular family destination.

Magic Valley Region

Crystal Springs Lake – 600 rainbow trout

Shoreline fishing is best near the outflow. Use of float tubes will allow access to trout holding away from shoreline in the vegetation.

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout

These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and under and Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.

Freedom Park Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Located in Burley, this is a great place to take kids fishing!