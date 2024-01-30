December 2023 Marked the Fifth Consecutive Month with Declining Visitor Expenditures

Posted on Jan 30, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: January 30, 2024

HONOLULU—Total visitor arrivals to the Hawaiian Islands (860,831 visitors, -1.3%) and total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars ($1.96 billion, -1.2%) were down slightly in December 2023, compared to December 2022, according to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). However, visitor spending during the calendar year, increased over 2022. Since the August 2023 Maui wildfires, visitor arrivals have decreased in four out of the last five months while visitor spending recorded five straight months of decline compared to 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, December 2023 total visitor arrivals represents a 90.4 percent recovery from December 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than December 2019 ($1.75 billion, +11.6%).

“The data shows reason for optimism that travel to Hawaii is continuing to recover since the pandemic and since the Maui wildfires. While the decision to reopen West Maui to visitors was difficult, the numbers show that visitor industry revenue is helping the people of Maui,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

In December 2023, 845,621 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 15,210 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 858,269 visitors (-1.5%) arrived by air and 13,618 visitors (+11.7%) came by cruise ships in December 2022, and 941,128 visitors (-10.1%) arrived by air and 11,313 visitors (+34.4%) came by cruise ships in December 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in December 2023 was 9.38 days, compared to 9.52 days (-1.5%) in December 2022 and 9.27 days (+1.1%) in December 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 260,395 visitors in December 2023, compared to 267,834 visitors (-2.8%) in December 2022 and 284,924 visitors (-8.6%) in December 2019.

In December 2023, 424,305 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from December 2022 (447,326 visitors, -5.1%), but an increase compared to December 2019 (418,520 visitors, +1.4%). U.S. West visitor spending of $850.6 million decreased from December 2022 ($926.3 million, -8.2%), but was much higher than December 2019 ($697.6 million, +21.9%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in December 2023 ($225 per person) was less than December 2022 ($230 per person, -2.4%), but was considerably more than December 2019 ($180 per person, +24.7%).

In December 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 209,231 visitors declined compared to December 2022 (228,357 visitors, -8.4%) and December 2019 (215,358 visitors, -2.8%). U.S. East visitor spending of $573.2 million decreased from December 2022 ($620.4 million, -7.6%) but was much higher than December 2019 ($488.3 million, +17.4%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in December 2023 ($267 per person) was up slightly from December 2022 ($264 per person, +0.9%) and considerably more than December 2019 ($218 per person, +22.5%).

There were 67,405 visitors from Japan in December 2023, which was a significant increase compared to December 2022 (35,142 visitors, +91.8%), but was still much lower than December 2019 (136,635 visitors, -50.7%). Visitors from Japan spent $106.0 million in December 2023, compared to $57.8 million (+83.3%) in December 2022 and $210.9 million (-49.7%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in December 2023 ($239 per person) was more than December 2022 ($232 per person, +3.0%), but was less than December 2019 ($260 per person, -8.0%).

In December 2023, 55,927 visitors arrived from Canada, which was fewer than December 2022 (61,351 visitors, -8.8%) and December 2019 (64,182 visitors, -12.9%). Visitors from Canada spent $149.2 million in December 2023, compared to $145.0 million (+2.9%) in December 2022 and $129.6 million (+15.1%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in December 2023 ($222 per person) was more than December 2022 ($194 per person, +14.5%) and December 2019 ($159 per person, +39.4%).

There were 88,753 visitors from all other international markets in December 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 86,094 visitors (+3.1%) from all other international markets in December 2022 and 106,434 visitors (-16.6%) in December 2019.

In December 2023, a total of 5,120 transpacific flights with 1,127,115 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,286 flights (-3.1%) with 1,175,147 seats (-4.1%) in December 2022 and 5,676 flights (-9.8%) with 1,252,958 seats (-10.0%) in December 2019.

Calendar Year 2023

For all of 2023, total visitor spending rose to $20.78 billion, compared to $19.70 billion (+5.5%) in 2022 and $17.72 billion (+17.3%) in 2019.

A total of 9,644,519 visitors arrived to the state in 2023, a 4.4 percent increase from 9,233,983 visitors in 2022. Total arrivals declined 7.1 percent when compared to 10,386,673 visitors in 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In December 2023, 338,805 visitors arrived from the Pacific region, down 4.8 percent from December 2022. There were fewer visitors from California (233,426, -8.9%) and Oregon (25,454, -0.2%), which offset increases from Alaska (12,512, +10.9%) and Washington (67,414, +7.3%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (85,278 visitors,-6.5%) also declined compared to December 2022.

Most U.S. West visitors in December 2023 had been to Hawaii before (84.5%) while 15.5 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 48.7 percent of U.S. West visitors in December 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 16.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.1 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

For all of 2023, there were 4,998,895 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 5,277,349 visitors (-5.3%) in 2022 and 4,595,319 visitors (+8.8%) in 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $9.64 billion in 2023, compared to $10.09 billion (-4.4%) in 2022 and $6.95 billion (+38.7%) in 2019. The average daily visitor spending in 2023 was $227 per person, a moderate increase from $222 per person (+2.2%) in 2022, but up significantly from $175 per person (+29.6%) in 2019.

U.S. East: In December 2023, there were fewer visitors from the South Atlantic (48,702, -9.8%), East North Central (44,980, -7.4%), West South Central (41,107, -9.2%), Mid Atlantic (26,986, -8.1%), West North Central (25,862, -1.8%), New England (11,064, -16.9%) and East South Central (10,384, -9.1%) regions compared to December 2022.

Two out of three U.S. East visitors in December 2023 had been to Hawaii before (65.5%) while 34.5 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 55.6 percent of U.S. East visitors in December 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.6 percent stayed in condominiums and 7.4 percent stayed in timeshares.

For all of 2023, 2,427,152 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,469,128 visitors (-1.7%) in 2022 and 2,276,520 visitors (+6.6%) in 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $6.30 billion in 2023, compared to $6.16 billion (+2.2%) in 2022 and $4.68 billion (+34.5%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2023 increased to $266 per person, compared to $252 per person (+5.3%) in 2022 and $213 per person (+24.9%) in 2019.

Japan: Of the 67,405 visitors in December 2023, 66,692 arrived on international flights and 713 came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in December 2023 were repeat visitors (75.0%) while 25.0 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 73.8 percent of Japanese visitors in December 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.5 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

For all of 2023, there were 572,979 visitors from Japan, compared to 192,562 visitors (+197.6%) in 2022 and 1,576,205 visitors (-63.6%) in 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $899.8 million in 2023, compared to $359.4 million (+150.4%) in 2022 and $2.25 billion (-60.0%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2023 was $239 per person, higher than 2022 ($235 per person, +1.5%), but slightly less than 2019 ($242 per person, -1.1%).

Canada: Of the 55,927 visitors in December 2023, 49,593 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 6,334 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of ten Canadian visitors in December 2023 had been to Hawaii before (71.3%) while 28.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 48.9 percent of Canadian visitors in December 2023 stayed in hotels, 27.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

For all of 2023, there were 454,103 visitors from Canada, compared to 414,250 visitors (+9.6%) in 2022 and 540,103 visitors (-15.9%) in 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $1.17 billion in 2023, compared to $962.1 million (+21.8%) in 2022 and $1.08 billion (+8.3%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2023 increased to $220 per person, from $190 per person (+15.7%) in 2022 and $165 per person (+33.1%) in 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 514,345 visitors to Oahu in December 2023, compared to 485,311 visitors (+6.0%) in December 2022 and 558,346 visitors (-7.9%) in December 2019. Visitor spending increased to $885.1 million in December 2023, from $874.2 million (+1.3%) in December 2022 and $778.4 million (+13.7%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 126,829 visitors in December 2023, compared to 118,125 visitors (+7.4%) in December 2022 and 127,349 visitors (-0.4%) in December 2019.

For all of 2023, there were 5,614,956 visitors to Oahu, compared to 4,858,170 visitors (+15.6%) in 2022 and 6,154,248 visitors (-8.8%) in 2019. For 2023, total visitor spending was $9.01 billion, up from $8.69 billion (+3.7%) in 2022 and $8.14 billion (+10.7%) in 2019.

Maui: One month after most of West Maui, except for historic Lahaina Town, reopened to tourism on November 1, there were 196,402 visitors in December 2023. While still below December 2022 (261,080 visitors, -24.8%) and December 2019 (275,419 visitors, -28.7%) levels, this was the highest number of visitors to Maui in the last five months. Visitor spending was $464.4 million in December 2023, lower than December 2022 ($583.6 million, -20.4%) and December 2019 ($513.1 million, -9.5%). The average daily census on Maui was 55,524 visitors in December 2023, compared to 72,171 visitors (-23.1%) in December 2022 and 75,856 visitors (-26.8%) in December 2019.

For all of 2023, there were 2,476,751 visitors to Maui, compared to 2,921,159 visitors (-15.2%) in 2022 and 3,059,905 visitors (-19.1%) in 2019. For 2023, total visitor spending was $5.71 billion, compared to $5.82 billion (-1.9%) in 2022 and $5.13 billion (+11.4%) in 2019.

Kauai: There were 120,290 visitors to Kauai in December 2023, compared to 122,177 visitors (-1.5%) in December 2022 and 124,356 visitors (-3.3%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $266.0 million in December 2023, compared to $200.1 million in December 2022 (+32.9%) and $175.1 million (+51.9%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,895 visitors in December 2023, compared to 29,956 visitors (-0.2%) in December 2022 and 31,202 visitors (-4.2%) in December 2019.

For all of 2023, there were 1,416,856 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,345,564 visitors (+5.3%) in 2022 and 1,370,029 visitors (+3.4%) in 2019. For 2023, total visitor spending was $2.76 billion, compared to $2.23 billion (+24.1%) in 2022 and $1.91 billion (+44.6%) in 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 163,133 visitors to Hawaii Island in December 2023, compared to 158,856 visitors (+2.7%) in December 2022 and 177,912 visitors (-8.3%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $309.5 million in December 2023, compared to $295.2 million (+4.9%) in December 2022 and $262.4 million (+17.9%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 44,301 visitors in December 2023, compared to 43,442 visitors (+2.0%) in December 2022 and 46,689 visitors (-5.1%) in December 2019.

For all of 2023, there were 1,766,697 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,667,633 visitors (+5.9%) in 2022 and 1,763,904 visitors (+0.2%) in 2019. For 2023, total visitor spending was $3.02 billion, compared to $2.72 billion (+10.8%) in 2022 and $2.32 billion (+30.2%) in 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In December 2023, there were 3,747 scheduled flights with 770,795 seats from U.S. West.

There were fewer scheduled flights (3,918 flights, -4.4%) and seats (823,421 seats, -6.4%) from U.S. West to the state compared to December 2022. Direct air service from U.S. West to Kahului decreased (-158 flights, -14.4%; -35,353 seats, -16.0%) compared to last December.

Statewide, there were additional scheduled seats from Anchorage (9,937, +39.7%), Denver (43,024, +1.5%), Las Vegas (50,372, +0.6%), Oakland (48,970, +1.7%), Portland (29,234, +4.7%), Sacramento (19,603, +7.3%), San Diego (41,469, +3.5%), Seattle (107,740, +12.8%), and service from Everett (+5,480 seats) in December 2023 which was not operating in December 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced service from Long Beach (13,755, -16.2%), Los Angeles (188,304, -16.3%), Ontario (5,670, -3.2%), Phoenix (53,762, -10.0%), Salt Lake City (9,880, -3.2%), San Francisco (101,762, -16.6%), San Jose (41,833, -22.4%), and no service from Santa Ana (-630 seats) compared to December 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (3,917 flights, -4.3% with 781,050 seats, -1.3%) decreased compared to December 2019. There were additional seats from Denver (43,024, +13.9%), Las Vegas (50,372, +104.1%), Long Beach (13,755, +134.8%), Phoenix (53,762, +59.2%), San Diego (41,469, +31.0%), San Jose (41,833, +5.1%), Seattle (107,740, +11.8%), and service from Everett (+5,480 seats) and Ontario (+5,670 seats) in December 2023 which was not operating in December 2019. These increases were offset by reduced service from Anchorage (9,937, -22.0%), Los Angeles (188,304, -20.1%), Oakland (48,970, -11.6%), Portland (29,234, -24.9%), Sacramento (19,603, -19.4%), Salt Lake City (9,880, -13.5%) and San Francisco (101,762, -23.2%).

U.S. East: In December 2023, there were 377 scheduled flights with 98,147 seats from U.S. East.

There were fewer scheduled flights (475 flights, -20.6%) and seats (130,076 seats, -24.5%) from U.S. East to the state compared to December 2022. Direct air service from U.S. East to Kahului was significantly reduced (-85 flights, -65.4%; -23,068 seats, -68.7%) compared to December a year ago.

Statewide, there were additional seats from New York JFK (13,298, +12.9%) and Washington D.C. (4,620, +1.3%). These increases were entirely offset by reduced seats from Atlanta (7,049, -60.2%), Boston (3,892, -22.2%), Chicago (13,353, -25.4%), Dallas (22,446, -32.5%), Detroit (5,726, -15.1%), Houston (10,556, -6.5%), Minneapolis (6,560, -6.4%), and Newark (7,033, -37.3%).

Scheduled air capacity (413 flights, -8.7% with 117,211 seats, -16.3%) declined compared to December 2019. There were additional seats from Detroit (5,726, +144.3%), Minneapolis (6,560, +103.5%), New York JFK (13,298, +25.6%), Washington D.C. (4,620, +34.9%) and service from Austin (+3,614 seats) which was not operating in December 2019. Offsetting these increases were reduced seats from Atlanta (7,049, -14.9%), Boston (3,892, -39.1%), Chicago (13,353, -51.0%), Dallas (22,446, -39.4%), Houston (10,556, -6.5%) and Newark (7,033, -5.5%).

Japan: In December 2023, there were 408 scheduled flights with 118,374 seats from Japan.

Scheduled air capacity (296 flights, +37.8% with 79,013 seats, +49.8%) from Japan to the state was much greater compared to December 2022. There were additional seats from Nagoya (4,063, +131.9%), Osaka (13,320, +27.8%), Haneda (45,012 +50.0%) and Narita (50,457, +40.8%) to Honolulu, and seats from Fukuoka (+3,336 seats) to Honolulu which was not in service in December 2022. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,186 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in December 2023 compared to five flights with 995 seats from Narita to Kona in December 2022.

Direct air service remained below December 2019 levels (644 flights, -36.6% with 173,443 seats, -31.8%). There were additional seats from Haneda (45,012, +111.8%) to Honolulu. This increase was offset by reduced seats from Fukuoka (3,336, -33.3%), Nagoya (4,063, -68.3%), Osaka (13,320, -62.1%) and Narita (50,457, -41.2%) to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo (-3,614 seats) to Honolulu compared to December 2019. There were only nine flights with 2,186 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in December 2023, compared to 44 flights (-79.5%) with 9,783 seats (-77.7%) from Haneda and Narita to Kona in December 2019.

Canada: There were 323 scheduled flights with 60,515 seats from Canada in December 2023.

Scheduled air capacity (340 flights, -5.0% with 63,482 seats, -4.7%) from Canada to the state declined compared to December 2022. Direct air service from Canada to Kahului continued to decrease (-34 flights, -23.6%; -6,310 seats, -23.0%) compared to December 2022.

There were more scheduled flights (302 flights, +7.0%) and seats (60,515 seats, +0.7%) from Canada to the state compared to December 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In December 2023, there were 68 scheduled flights with 20,614 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 67 flights (+1.5%) with 20,184 seats (+2.1%) in December 2022. Air capacity remained below the December 2019 level (101 flights, -32.7% with 29,879 seats, -31.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In December 2023, there were 68 scheduled flights with 20,614 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 67 flights (+1.5%) with 20,184 seats (+2.1%) in December 2022. Air capacity remained below the December 2019 level (101 flights, -32.7% with 29,879 seats, -31.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,540 seats from Auckland in December 2023, compared to 29 flights (-10.3%) with 8,446 seats (-10.7%) in December 2022 and 35 flights (-25.7%) with 10,376 seats (-27.3%) in December 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 27 scheduled flights with 7,884 seats with service from Shanghai in December 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 27 scheduled flights with 7,884 seats with service from Shanghai in December 2019. Korea: There were 78 scheduled flights with 25,037 seats from Seoul in December 2023, compared to 78 flights (0.0%) with 25,060 seats (-0.1%) in December 2022 and 97 flights (-19.6%) with 29,692 seats (-15.7%) in December 2019.

There were 78 scheduled flights with 25,037 seats from Seoul in December 2023, compared to 78 flights (0.0%) with 25,060 seats (-0.1%) in December 2022 and 97 flights (-19.6%) with 29,692 seats (-15.7%) in December 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in December 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 27 scheduled flights with 9,450 seats from Guam in December 2023, compared to 31 flights (-12.9%) with 10,850 seats (-12.9%) in December 2022 and 31 flights (-12.9%) with 11,284 seats (-16.3%) in December 2019.

There were 27 scheduled flights with 9,450 seats from Guam in December 2023, compared to 31 flights (-12.9%) with 10,850 seats (-12.9%) in December 2022 and 31 flights (-12.9%) with 11,284 seats (-16.3%) in December 2019. Philippines: There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,107 seats from Manila in December 2023 and in December 2022, compared to 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+4.5%) in December 2019.

There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,107 seats from Manila in December 2023 and in December 2022, compared to 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+4.5%) in December 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in December 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in December 2022. In December 2019, there were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%).

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in December 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in December 2022. In December 2019, there were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%). Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in December 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in December 2022 and in December 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in December 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in December 2022 and in December 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in December 2023 and December 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in December 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in December 2023 and December 2022. There were four flights with 488 seats in December 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct air service from Majuro in December 2023, compared to one scheduled flight with 166 seats in December 2022 and 18 flights (-100.0%) with 2,988 seats (-100.0%) in December 2019.

There was no direct air service from Majuro in December 2023, compared to one scheduled flight with 166 seats in December 2022 and 18 flights (-100.0%) with 2,988 seats (-100.0%) in December 2019. Fiji: There were seven scheduled flights with 1,190 seats from Nadi in December 2023, compared to three flights (+133.3%) with 510 seats (+133.3%) in December 2022 and five flights (+40.0%) with 850 seats (+40.0%) in December 2019.

There were seven scheduled flights with 1,190 seats from Nadi in December 2023, compared to three flights (+133.3%) with 510 seats (+133.3%) in December 2022 and five flights (+40.0%) with 850 seats (+40.0%) in December 2019. American Samoa: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in December 2023, compared to 12 flights (-25.0%) with 3,336 seats (-25.0%) in December 2022 and 11 flights (-18.2%) with 3,058 seats (-18.2%) in December 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in December 2023, compared to 12 flights (-25.0%) with 3,336 seats (-25.0%) in December 2022 and 11 flights (-18.2%) with 3,058 seats (-18.2%) in December 2019. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in December 2023, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 1,112 seats (+25.0%) in December 2022 and seven flights (-28.6%) with 1,946 seats (-28.6%) in December 2019.

For all of 2023, there were 59,725 transpacific flights with 13,118,442 seats, compared to 60,153 flights (-0.7%) with 12,745,630 seats (+2.9%) in 2022 and 61,778 flights (-3.3%) with 13,619,247 seats (-3.7%) in 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In December 2023, 15,210 visitors arrived via seven tours from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 11,953 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In December 2022, 13,618 visitors came to the islands via five tours from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,867 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In December 2019, 11,313 visitors arrived via six tours from out-of-state cruise ships and another 9,588 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For all of 2023, 156,041 visitors entered Hawaii via 73 tours from out-of-state cruise ships. There were 6,856 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships. A turnaround tour occurs when visitors who arrived on an out-of-state ship depart by air service after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies into Honolulu to board the ship, tour the islands, then most of them remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 126,331 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In 2022, 95,309 visitors entered Hawaii via 52 tours from out-of-state cruise ships. There were 9,183 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 52,626 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In 2019, 143,508 visitors came to Hawaii aboard 68 tours from out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,688 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 121,854 visitors came by air and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

The Maui wildfires continued to have an impact on the island’s December results. Due to strong numbers during the first seven months of the year, 2023 ended with positive growth in both visitor arrivals (+4.4%) and expenditures (+5.5%). Based on the current airline schedules, we will continue to see the U.S. market weaken and international markets increase in 2024.

For 2023, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kauai, and Hawaii Island showed increases in total visitor expenditures when compared to 2022. Although expenditures for Maui were down -1.9 percent year-over-year, we are optimistic that this will improve in the coming months.

DBEDT and County of Maui Office of Economic Development convened the Maui Economic Recovery Commission earlier this month to provide guidance and project recommendations that will support local recovery priorities that align with the community’s vision. We will continue to monitor the impacts of the Maui wildfires while focusing on strategic efforts to revitalize Maui’s economy.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the December 2023 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

