St Johnsbury / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4000697

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/30/24 at approximately 1021 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green MT Mall (2000 Memorial Dr), St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Dylan Brink

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/30/24 at approximately 1021 hours, Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a white truck with a wooden flatbed doing doughnuts and operating erratically in the parking lot of the Green Mt Mall in St Johnsbury.

Upon arrival, Troopers located the truck in front of Ocean State Job lot exhibiting multiple civil violations. The operator was identified as Dylan Brink (27) of Wheelock. Brink had an outstanding arrest warrant for Domestic Assault, Violation of Probation x2 and multiple violations of conditions of release.

Brink was taken into custody for the arrest warrant and the criminal violation of operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

At approximately 1300 hours, Brink was arraigned at Caledonia County Superior Courthouse where the Honorable Michael R Kainen ordered him held without bail until his court hearing on Monday, 2/5/24.

Brink was issued a citation for 3/18/24 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/24 at 1300 hours (Arraignment on Warrant)

2/5/24 (Charges from Warrant)

3/16/24 at 0830 (Criminal DLS)

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex (NERCF)

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.