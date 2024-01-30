West Plains License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the West Plains License Office has been awarded to Yale Holding Company LLC. “We are pleased to have, for the second time, been awarded the contract to operate the West Plains License Office for the next five years. Although our business name has changed from York Management Group to Yale Holding Company, the most important part of the business has not changed, our wonderful staff, headed by the Manager of the Year, Jeannine Capitolo. We are here to serve the community in all of their licensing needs. Thank you for supporting us and we hope to see you all soon.” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location (308 N Kentucky Ave, Suite 2, West Plains, Mo., 65775) will close on February 8, 2024 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on February 14, 2024. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 417-256-0678.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Willow Springs License Office – 705 E Main, Willow Springs, Mo., 65793

Mountain View License Office – 504 W Hwy 60, Mountain View, Mo., 65548

Alton License Office – #2 Court Square, Alton, Mo., 65606

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###