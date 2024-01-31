Submit Release
Miist: Redefining Pop with a Clean, Positive Spin

A light and inspiration to the world with beautiful writing and hot vocals.”
— Narada Michael Walden Multi Grammy Winner
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop music has a new sensation, Miist, produced by Multi Grammy Winner Narada. With the release of her latest Clean-Pop single on January 26, 2024, Ephemeral Music invites listeners to experience what sets Miist apart. Her genre, Clean-Pop, mirrors the rise of Nate Bargatze's 'Clean Comedy' in its family-friendly and positive nature, tapping into a significant, yet often overlooked, segment of the $30 Billion Music Industry.

Clean-Pop, as championed by Miist, guarantees music and videos safe for all ages, eliminating the discomfort of explicit content. Her second single, ‘I’m Not Afraid To Dream Again,’ follows the success of her #7 iTunes hit ‘Remember Me Again’. Both singles and their respective videos resonate with audiences seeking safe, family-friendly music.

The music industry recognizes that a large portion of music on radio and public channels is 'cleaned' to meet global standards and public expectations. Miist's Clean-Pop aligns with these standards naturally, offering an authentic choice for worldwide listeners.

Miist’s 2024 social media campaigns will be platforms for positivity, encouraging acts of kindness and sharing uplifting stories. The #miistinspires series, culminating in a major event in New York City's Times Square, will activate her fans in celebrating Clean-Pop's message of positivity and unity.

"I’ve always been guided by the need for family-friendly music and videos in the industry," shares Miist. "Being a Clean-Pop Artist was a natural fit for me. I believe in creating music that's fun and videos that are entertaining without explicit content. For me, it's about making music that everyone can enjoy together."

Ephemeral Music Inc. is set to release many more Clean-Pop singles from Miist in 2024. Her most recent single 'Remember Me Again' has already made a significant impact on the charts. With over 2,000,000 streams and 1,500,000 video views since her debut, Miist's unique storytelling and songwriting approach are clearly resonating with a global audience ready for her message of kindness and positivity.

