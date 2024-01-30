Hydrographic studies of nearshore seawaters are important because they are sensitive to both natural and human influences. The hydrographic study is very important for nearshore waters because it is very sensitive to natural and human influences. In this research, an attempt was made to study the hydrographic properties of the nearshore waters of the Red Sea coast of Hodeida city, Yemen. During the period from December 2021 to June 2022, to represent the two seasons of winter and summer. The water temperatures ranged from 30 to 34.5 °C, salinity fluctuated from 39.3 to 42.4 psu, pH varied from 7.9 to 8.2 and dissolved oxygen ranged from 4.88 to 8.54 mg/l. The higher values of temperature and salinity were recorded during summer season. In contrast, an increase in pH and dissolved oxygen were observed during winter season. The present study confirmed that salinity has a negative correlation with pH and dissolved oxygen although it was not significant and also it showed significant positive correlation between pH and dissolved oxygen (0.828). The hydrographical parameters showed significant spatial and temporal variations. The present baseline information is useful for the further ecological monitoring and assessment along the coastal beaches.

Al-Khirbash B. S., Al-Salehi M. A., Al-Shwafi N. A. & Al-Hagibi H. A., 2023. Hydrographical studies in the nearshore seawaters of the Red Sea coast of Al-Hodeida city, Yemen. Journal of Ecology and Natural Resources 52(5): 44140-44145. Article.

