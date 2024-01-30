Submit Release
Đà Nẵng enhances cooperation with Lao locality

VIETNAM, January 30 -  

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng hopes to join Lao provinces, including Champasak province, in continuing and cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples of Việt Nam and Laos, said Vice Chairman of the central city's People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh.

Receiving a delegation from Champasak led by its Vice Governor Somboun Hueangvongsa, Minh said that Đà Nẵng has coordinated with five central and southern Lao provinces, including Champasak, to implement many cooperation programmes and projects in construction and upgrading of schools, public works, Vietnamese language teaching, agriculture and socio-economic development planning.

He noted that between 2018 and 2022, the city spent VNĐ17.83 billion on joint programmes with Champasak.

For his part, the Lao official extended his New Year wishes to the authorities and people of Đà Nẵng city.

He hoped that the solidarity and friendship between the two Parties and the two States will keep growing, and the close ties between Champasak province and Đà Nẵng city will continue to be consolidated and deepened. — VNS

 

