Attorney General Bonta Defends President Biden’s Order Increasing the Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a multistate coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief defending the implementation of President Biden’s Executive Order No. 14026 that established a minimum wage increase for federal contractors to $15.00 per hour, with additional increases annually. The multistate amicus brief supports the preservation of a higher minimum wage — now $17.20 an hour since January 1, 2024 for federal contract workers.

“Contractors deserve a workplace that values and supports the well-being of workers,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Increases in minimum wage and wage protections are critical to improving work environments and the well-being of all workers. I am committed to fighting for increased pay and the rights of workers everywhere. I urge the court to reject challenges to the $17.20 per hour federal contractor minimum wage increase.”

The coalition notes in its brief in Texas v. Biden that numerous studies and reports have shown that by paying employees fairer, higher wages, employers improve the retention, morale, productivity, and performance of employees; and are able to attract higher quality workers. More broadly, increased wages generate several other important benefits, including reduced poverty and reduced income inequality for federal contract workers. This is particularly important for groups that face disproportionate income inequality, such as women, people of color, younger workers, and workers with fewer years of education.

In the amicus brief the coalition asserts:

The minimum wage increase provides important benefits to employers, consumers, and employees.

The benefits of the minimum wage increase outweigh any minimal costs to employers.

The coalition has a strong interest in protecting public welfare, which includes promoting fair wages and enhancing the well-being and financial security of their residents.

The courts should uphold the federal contractor minimum wage increase.

In filing the amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the amicus brief is available here.