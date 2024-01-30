RCP Advisors Announces Promotions

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful year in 2023, RCP Advisors (“RCP”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick dePenaloza to Principal, alongside several additional promotions across the firm.



Patrick joined RCP’s business development team in 2016 following his earlier relevant experience at Neuberger Berman. Patrick oversees RCP’s fundraising efforts, in addition to providing support to the firm’s investment opportunities sourcing activities.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce several other promotions across the firm: Andrew Dreyfuss, responsible for all tax matters related to the various RCP Funds, has been promoted to Manager; Kaitlyn Barcal, responsible for supporting the Compliance and Fund Administration teams as well as supporting limited partner communication and reporting and underlying fund administration, has been promoted to Analyst; Sandra Gonzalez, responsible for supporting limited partner communication and reporting and underlying fund administration, has been promoted to Analyst; and Sara Jane Holland, previously responsible for RCP’s general office management, has been promoted to Administrative Assistant to RCP’s investment team.

“We are thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions. Each of these team members has demonstrated exceptional commitment and talent, and their contributions have been instrumental in RCP’s success,” said Jon Madorsky, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors. “We are confident that they will excel in their new roles and continue to make significant impacts to RCP.”

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to lower middle market private equity fund managers through funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as provides advisory and research services. With over $13.9 billion in committed capital and 56 full-time professionals as of January 30, 2024, RCP believes that it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on the lower middle market segment of the North American private equity market.

Media Contact:

Chris Bradley

Director, Marketing and Communications

RCP Advisors

353 N. Clark Street, Suite 3500

Chicago, IL 60654

312.229.4149

cbradley@rcpadvisors.com

www.rcpadvisors.com