Vytelle announces a strategic collaboration with Blocktrust Network to promote the value of feeder cattle on the basis of growth and efficiency bringing more transparency to this critical market segment in the beef supply chain

Lenexas, Kansas, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytelle, the fastest growing, independent IVF company and curator of the world’s largest feed efficiency database is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Blocktrust Network, an innovative, API driven platform to enhance transparency and efficiency in the beef supply chain. This collaboration marks the first of its kind aimed to leverage their respective strengths targeting the feeder cattle market. Leveraging the power of the Vytelle’s industry leadership in characterizing feed efficient genetics, Vytelle will develop tools to characterize differences in feed efficiency among groups of feeder cattle via the Blocktrust Network’s permissioned blockchain. This information will provide buyers unique insights on the value of cattle, shining a spotlight on the premium value of calves sired by bulls from breeding programs that are driving genetic improvement in feed efficiency, a critical driver of profitability and sustainability in cattle feeding.

“We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking collaboration with Blocktrust,” said Kerryann Kocher, CEO of Vytelle. She continued, “Vytelle has a long history of capturing individual standardized phenotypic feed intake and growth data with our network of progressive seedstock producers globally.” This collaboration is a step forward in building markets that acknowledge the value of premium genetics for Vytelle’s seedstock customers by increasing the demand for their progeny.

‘Blockchain technology has proven to be a transformative force across various industries and Blocktrust Network is thrilled to bring a new level of transparency to the beef supply chain’ said Gregg Barfield, CEO of Blocktrust Network. He commented further, “the opportunity to classify cattle individually based on their genetics and performance through harvest will unlock markets and value for smaller producers to participate in quality-driven sustainable supply chains.”

About Vytelle

Vytelle is a precision livestock company reshaping how cattle producers worldwide optimize their herds. Through Vytelle’s integrated technology platform, generations of genetic gains can be made in just a few years. This allows producers to sustainably deliver more protein with fewer inputs, helping to ensure meat and milk are viable, competitive food choices for future generations. For more information about Vytelle, please visit www.vytelle.com.

About Blocktrust Network

Blocktrust Network is an innovative, API-driven platform that leverages blockchain technology to enhance transparency and efficiency within the beef supply chain. The platform empowers producers to maximize the value of their cattle by securely and conveniently communicating essential performance indicators to potential buyers. Furthermore, Blocktrust Network serves as a dynamic portal for producers to demonstrate their dedication to crucial industry standards, including animal welfare, sustainable practices, and proactive carbon footprint reduction. This commitment not only aligns with the evolving demands of the beef industry but also positions its users at the forefront of responsible and ethical supply chain management. For more information, please visit blocktrustnetwork.com.

