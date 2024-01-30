Submit Release
Cayuse Celebrates Another Round of Successful Implementations

Driscoll Children’s Hospital, Michigan Technological University, Oklahoma State University, and the University of Guam expand their research administration capacity with Cayuse

Portland, Oregon, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PORTLAND, OR - Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, announced several successful implementations of Cayuse eRA solutions among several notable research institutions. 

Joining several other institutions that expanded their management systems for 2023, Cayuse leadership is proud to welcome the latest adopters to the community of Cayuse users: 

  • Driscoll Children's Hospital - Cayuse Human Ethics and Outside Interests help to keep the hospital compliant and ensure the safety and security of all researchers and study participants
  • Michigan Technological University - MTU added Sponsored Projects and Outside Interests to increase efficiency, transparency, and compliance across departments
  • Oklahoma State University - OSU overhauled its research administration with the launch of Cayuse Proposals (S2S), Sponsored Projects, and Fund Manager
  • The University of Guam - The University of Guam expanded its Cayuse research suite with Fund Manager to optimize budget administration

“As always, it is encouraging to see our customers succeed and advance their capacity for sustained growth,” said Cayuse Delivery and Customer Success Executive Adam Strong. “I am happy to welcome both new users and those expanding their Cayuse ecosystem, and look forward to supporting their continued research initiatives.” 

About Cayuse
For nearly 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.

