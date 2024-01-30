InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Attachment for Wooden Fences (CLR-204)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create an attractive and functional fence accessory to prevent unauthorized individuals from gaining access over a wooden fence,” said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., “so I invented the L. O. C. My design eliminates the need to remove a wooden or PVC fence and replace it with an iron fence to increase security and the appearance of a property.”

The invention provides an innovative attachment for wooden fences. In doing so, it offers an irregular barrier to prevent an individual from climbing or jumping the fence. As a result, it increases security and privacy. It also would enhance the appearance of a fence. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and commercial properties with wooden fences. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CLR-204, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.