CymSTAR and PFC Defense Forge Alliance in Defense Training and Simulation

PRECISION X VIPER, manufactured by DogFight Boss and distributed by PFC Defense, is powered by CymLITE-MCS (Mission Combat Simulator), manufactured by ED Mission Systems, and distributed by CymSTAR.

The two companies are integrating CymSTAR's CymLITE-MCS software with PFC Defense's PRECISION X aircraft replica hardware to deliver immersive pilot training.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CymSTAR and PFC Defense proudly announce their exclusive strategic alliance, setting a new defense training and simulation industry standard. This collaboration combines CymSTAR's distribution of CymLITE-MCS (Mission Combat Simulator) software with PFC Defense’s distribution of PRECISION X aircraft replica hardware, offering an innovative and integrated training solution to the U.S. Defense simulation and training market.

This alliance aims to provide cost-effective training systems for U.S. military pilots, utilizing the CymLITE-MCS and PRECISION X aircraft replicas. It offers an alternative to high-cost simulators, presenting a groundbreaking shift with high-fidelity capabilities in a more agile and deployable package. The use of mixed reality technology with this training system enhances accessibility for warfighters, enabling training at operational or deployed locations. The CymLITE-MCS and PRECISION X platforms cover initial qualification training through mission training and rehearsal.

"Joining forces with PFC Defense allows us to break new ground in affordability and deployability of military training systems, meeting the evolving needs of today’s military forces,” said Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR.

"Our collaboration with CymSTAR is a significant leap in military training technology, offering an agile and deployable solution at a fraction of the cost,” said Wade Koch, Chief Growth Officer at PFC Defense. “This is a game-changer for the defense sector, making advanced training more readily accessible to the warfighter."

Manufacturers ED Mission Systems (Mission Combat Simulator) and DogFight Boss (PRECISION X) are key contributors to this innovative solution, supporting this team’s advanced capabilities in the U.S. defense simulation and training market.

In addition to its technological advancements, CymSTAR and PFC Defense are thrilled to showcase their comprehensive training solution at various trade shows across the country in 2024. The demonstrations at the various events will provide an opportunity for defense professionals and stakeholders to experience firsthand the cutting-edge capabilities of the integrated CymLITE-MCS software and PRECISION X replica cockpits. The companies will showcase the system's agility, deployability, and unparalleled training efficacy at the events, setting a new benchmark in military simulation and training.

About CymSTAR:

CymSTAR is a premier aircrew training systems integrator offering engineering, training services, and simulation products to the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied nations, and leading organizations in the aerospace industry. With over 20 years of experience, we specialize in modifications, upgrades, development, integration, and sustainment of training systems designed to prepare military personnel for mission readiness and operational success.

Our company is proud to be a HUBZone-certified small business, employing over 200 skilled professionals across the United States. At CymSTAR, we understand the unique needs of our clients, and our team is committed to delivering customized solutions tailored to your specific requirements.

Whether you want to enhance your aircrew training programs, develop new capabilities, or sustain existing systems, CymSTAR is your trusted partner. Contact us today to learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services and how we can help you achieve your goals.

About PFC Defense

Established in 1990 in Sacramento, California, by USAF Veteran pilot Mike Altman, Precision Flight Controls, Inc. is recognized as a global leader in providing flight training organizations with affordable, high-fidelity flight simulators and components. PFC Defense extends the company’s reach into military and defense training, specializing in advanced simulation systems and solutions.

