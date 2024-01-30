THE MOST ADVANCED HYDROGEN (H2) (HHO) REACTOR IN THE WORLD

Wall Township, NJ, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coates International, Ltd. has had independent tests carried out on their newly developed Hydrogen (H 2 ) (HHO) Reactor. The tests were conducted in the presence of an independent third-party, Mexico-based manufacturer. Test results far exceeded expectations. We believe that our technologies, which are specifically designed to operate using this proprietary technology, will continue to be highly sought after by the green energy power market.

Coates International, Ltd. is in the process of selling a license to a Mexico-based manufacturer to produce and distribute the Coates Electric Power Generators and our Hydrogen Reactors in Mexico and South America. This company was impressed with their on-site inspection in June of 2023 of our technology in powered with natural gas at the Coates headquarters in New Jersey. This prompted the company to make the following request, for us to apply the hydrogen to a diesel 250 KW industrial electric power generator, which we were able to complete and fulfilled in about two months. Representatives of the Mexico-based manufacturer arrived at the Coates facility with engineers and inspectors, who conducted independent tests using their own equipment. On January 22, 2024, they began two full days of testing, producing the results that exceeded expectations.

The following are the results of one test conducted using our gen-set systems powered by fuel consisting of 56% diesel, 44% hydrogen (HHO)(H 2 ) and having a load of 225 KW, 319 Amps, reactor power usage 2.5% = 2.5KW, engine temp 152°F, exhaust temp 700°F:

Emissions: CO 0.00 CO 2 6.3 O 2 13.2 NOX .03850 HC .0009

In a one-hour run test utilizing 5.5 gallons of diesel and 44% hydrogen, generated a savings in diesel consumption of 12.5 gallons. This was only one of a number of one-hour tests that produced similar results, exceeding expectations.

A standard Cummins 250KW diesel electric power generator consumes 18 gallons of diesel fuel per hour. We believe the results with our Coates Systems are the most energy efficient and green for electric power technology in the world. This Coates Hydrogen Reactor system on the 250KW gen-set would save 288 gallons of diesel fuel per day. The average price of diesel fuel is $4.10 per gallon. Of course, the Coates Systems were designed to operate with natural gas, propane, and hydrogen (HHO) (H 2 ). The company has already received orders for these power units amounting to $93,625,000 USD.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in any of its endeavors.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

