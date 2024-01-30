NSF research security training modules now available

The U.S. National Science Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of four interactive online research security training modules, now available to researchers and institutions across the U.S. These modules are designed to facilitate principled international collaboration in an open, transparent and secure environment that safeguards the nation's research ecosystem.

Fueled by the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022," these training modules signify a major first step in reconciling the needs of the research, law enforcement and intelligence communities to pursue trusted relationships in the global research community while minimizing economic and security risks. They provide researchers with clear guidelines and effective strategies to protect against existing and emerging research security threats. The modules also reinforce NSF's commitment to President Biden's priorities to strengthen protections of U.S. government-supported research as outlined in the National Security Presidential Memorandum – 33.

The following list identifies and summarizes the four training modules:

Module 1: Introduction to Research Security

This training module covers the key concepts of research security and how to recognize situations that may indicate undue foreign influence. By understanding the regulatory landscape that shapes research security, researchers will be empowered with the tools to protect their own work and safeguard the core values that underpin U.S. academic research.

Module 2: The Importance of Disclosure

This training module explains federal funding agency disclosure requirements, including types of information that must be disclosed, how that information is used and why such disclosures are fundamental to safeguarding the U.S. research enterprise from foreign government interference and exploitation.

Module 3: Manage and Mitigate Risk

This training module identifies types of international collaborative research and professional activities, associated potential risks, and strategies and best practices for managing and mitigating such risk. Learner experience will be customized based on their role as either a researcher or administrator.

Module 4: The Importance of International Collaboration

This training module emphasizes the role of principled international collaboration in U.S. science, innovation and economic competitiveness. The training will provide strategies on how to balance principled international collaboration with research security concerns, as well as how to foster an open, welcoming research environment that fulfills research security needs.

These training modules can be taken online, and users can download a completion certificate. The modules are also free to download for institutions to integrate into their learning management systems.

More information about Research Security at NSF can be found at nsf.gov.