Dedy Lase Elevates CryptoSafe: A Strategic Journey Following $95M Valuation

CryptoSafe, a Leading Blockchain Project, Highlights Dedy Lase’s Visionary Leadership

London, England, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoSafe Ltd., a prominent blockchain project at the forefront of revolutionizing the cryptocurrency market, shines a spotlight on Dedy Lase, the Global President steering the company towards innovation and unprecedented growth.

Dedy Lase, with a proven track record in the tech sector, assumed the pivotal role of Global President at CryptoSafe. His journey began as a Personal Banker and Supervisor Relationship Officer from April 2007 to February 2011, where he honed his skills in financial services and customer relationships. Dedy's commitment led him to Oriflame Indonesia in March 2011, where he served for eight years, significantly contributing as CEO and COO, driving the company's growth and success.

In November 2018, Dedy took on the role of General Manager & COO at Lifetime & Klik Market, where he spent 2 years and 6 months shaping and executing strategic plans for the company. Continuing his successful career trajectory, Dedy assumed the position of General Manager & Group Operations Head at PT Perintis Teknologi Nusantara in December 2019, dedicating 2 years and 10 months to further refining his leadership and operational skills. His most recent role as Chief Operating Officer at Skin Dewi, from September 2022 to July 2023, exemplifies his ability to adapt and excel in dynamic environments.

Under Dedy Lase's leadership, CryptoSafe has witnessed unprecedented achievements and breakthroughs. Lase's strategic vision has propelled the company into the spotlight, positioning it as a key player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. His commitment to fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible has set the stage for CryptoSafe's continued success.

In an interview, Dedy Lase shared his insights into the company's future direction and his vision for the cryptocurrency industry. "CryptoSafe is not just a project; it's a mission to redefine how people engage with finance. We are dedicated to providing our users with cutting-edge tools and a secure platform that empowers them to navigate the cryptocurrency market with confidence."

CryptoSafe's success is not only attributed to its technological advancements but also to Dedy Lase's ability to lead and inspire the team. The company's commitment to enhancing capital efficiency aligns seamlessly with Lase's vision for a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem.

The announcement of CryptoSafe's recent funding round, securing $20 million at a valuation of $95 million, further solidifies the company's position as a frontrunner in the industry. This substantial investment will be strategically utilized to fuel CryptoSafe's ambitious plans for growth and innovation, amplifying the impact of Dedy Lase's leadership.

The success of CryptoSafe's latest funding round, led by Dedy Lase, highlights the company's commitment to providing users with cutting-edge tools and resources to navigate the cryptocurrency market efficiently. The original funding round , which secured $2 million at a valuation of $15 million, laid the groundwork for the development of ecosystem products such as the CryptoSafe App and CSvision analytical platform. These tools, designed to enhance capital efficiency, have been integral to CryptoSafe's mission.

The CryptoSafe App, a user-friendly mobile application providing real-time market data and secure trade execution, and the CSvision Analytical Platform, offering advanced charting and algorithmic analysis, underscore CryptoSafe's dedication to technological innovation. The success of these tools has contributed to an average monthly return of 32.81% of capital turnover over the last three months.

As CryptoSafe continues to evolve and shape the future of finance, Dedy Lase's dedication to excellence remains unwavering. Stay tuned as CryptoSafe, under Lase's guidance, continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the cryptocurrency space.

About the Founder:

Borhes Antonio Feitoza, with over a decade of experience at Goldman Sachs, including a role as a leading equity trader in high-risk trading, remains a pivotal figure within the CryptoSafe project. Equipped with an economic education from Munich University and a master's degree from Princeton University in market administration and management, Feitoza brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to CryptoSafe's leadership.

About CryptoSafe Ltd:

CryptoSafe Ltd. is a leading blockchain project focused on enhancing capital efficiency in the cryptocurrency market. Led by Dedy Lase, Global President of CryptoSafe, the project aims to create a unique financial infrastructure that enables users to exponentially increase profitability on each trade.

For press inquiries, please contact CryptoSafe Ltd. at contact-us@cryptosafe.ai



