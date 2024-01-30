Sontara® Anuncia Parceria com a Tzuriel para Fortalecer a Presença da Marca na América Latina

CHARLOTTE, Carolina do Norte, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), fornecedora líder global de materiais de engenharia, tem o prazer de anunciar sua crescente parceria com a Tzuriel, uma distinta importadora e exportadora de produtos especiais com sede em Pinhais, Brasil. Esta colaboração marca um passo significativo no avanço da marca Sontara® na América Latina.

A Tzuriel, conhecida por sua ampla experiência e conhecimento técnico em diversos mercados especializados, apoiará os esforços de vendas e distribuição da Sontara® na América do Sul. A parceria inclui a distribuição de materiais Sontara® em toda a região, aproveitando a rede bem estabelecida e os recursos logísticos da Tzuriel.

Uma característica distintiva dessa colaboração é o compromisso da Tzuriel em oferecer um atendimento excepcional ao cliente em português, espanhol e inglês. Essa abordagem centrada no cliente garante que os clientes da Sontara® na região da América Latina recebam suporte personalizado e eficiente.

"A experiência comprovada da Tzuriel está intimamente alinhada com o nosso compromisso com a inovação e a excelência", disse Patricia Sargeant, Vice-Presidente de Vendas Globais e Atendimento ao Cliente da Glatfelter. “Esta colaboração é uma prova da dedicação da Glatfelter em promover o crescimento e entregar valor aos nossos clientes globais. Estamos empolgados em fazer parceria com a Tzuriel para fornecer produtos de qualidade e excelente serviço na América Latina, associado à Glatfelter e às marcas Sontara®."

“Construir um forte relacionamento comercial é fundamental para uma parceria bem-sucedida que gerará resultados mutuamente benéficos para ambas as empresas”, disse Brayan Udo Zwiener, Chefe de Vendas na América Latina da Tzuriel. “Nós nos dedicamos a fornecer tempo e atenção para entender as necessidades dos clientes da Sontara® e oferecer um excelente serviço e suporte.”

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, we employed approximately 2,980 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with fifteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.