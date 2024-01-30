Varonis Announces Universal Data Classification Support for Databases

Data security leader expands its DSPM coverage for databases in the cloud and on-premises

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced the ability to integrate with connected databases hosted in the cloud or on-premises, building on its existing support for popular databases such as Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.



This new universal database connector lets Varonis rapidly integrate with virtually any modern DBMS, allowing customers to use Varonis’ vast library of classifiers and scalable architecture to centralize data classification efforts in a single, unified platform.

“Varonis is delivering accurate and scalable data classification to thousands of customers, helping them better see and control sensitive data at risk in large, volatile enterprise file systems, SaaS applications, and cloud data stores,” said Brian Vecci, Varonis Field CTO. “The pace at which we’re adding coverage for new data stores is incredible. Our new integration capabilities discover sensitive data in virtually any database.”

Comprehensive DSPM coverage

The Varonis platform protects unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data wherever it lives with connectors built by in-house experts, not third-party developers, to ensure reliability and consistency.

Varonis’ coverage spans virtually every data type and location, giving CISOs and security teams a central command center for protecting PII, PHI, intellectual property, and source code across:

SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Box, GitHub, Jira, Zoom, Slack, and Snowflake

Cloud object stores such as AWS S3 and Azure Blob

Cloud and on-premises databases

On-prem Windows file shares and UNIX/Linux servers

Hybrid NAS devices from NetApp, IBM Nutanix, Nasuni, and Panzura

Identity providers like Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta

Varonis is available on the Azure Marketplace and AWS Marketplace, the online markets for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure and AWS.

