Endoscopes Market Share, Size $1.5 Billion Market Projection by 2030 | CAGR of 5.4%

Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, STRAUSS SURGICAL, KARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KG, COGENTIX MEDICAL, VIMEX SP. Z O.O (VIMEX ENDOSCOPY), HAPPERSBERGER OTOPRONT GMBH, PENTAX MEDICAL (HOYA CORPORATION), XION GMBH



𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $869.02 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $1.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.4% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭(𝐏𝐫𝐞 & 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬)

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact to fuel the growth of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market. According to the National Library of Medicine, a survey conducted by an endoscopists covers all the aspects of daily performance in gastrointestinal endoscopy units. Around 67.35% of endoscopy procedures were performed. Thus, rise in number of gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures has increased the usage of optical fibers in endoscopy, which is anticipated to drive the optical fibers in endoscopy market growth during the forecast period. However, the market is restrained by high cost of the procedure.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

◉ 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐁𝐲 2030:

● USD 1.5 billion



◉ 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞:

● CAGR of 5.4%



◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Rigid endoscopy

● Flexible endoscopy



◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

● Glass optic fibers (GOF) in endoscopy

● Plastic optic fibers (POF) in endoscopy



◉ 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

● Boston Scientific Corporation

● FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

● STRAUSS SURGICAL

● KARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KG

● COGENTIX MEDICAL

● VIMEX SP. Z O.O (VIMEX ENDOSCOPY)

● HAPPERSBERGER OTOPRONT GMBH

● PENTAX MEDICAL (HOYA CORPORATION)

● XION GMBH



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market by Application/End Users

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

● Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

● Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

● Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



