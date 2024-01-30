Driving Innovation: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Automotive Speech Recognition System Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Global Automotive Speech Recognition System Market Size,Competitive Landscape & by Vehicle Propulsion:Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An automotive speech recognition system is a voice-controlled system that allows drivers to control the vehicle's functions and features with their voice. This system can be used to control the vehicle's climate control, entertainment settings, navigation, and other features. The system can also be used to make hands-free calls and send texts. The system uses voice recognition technology to interpret the driver’s commands and then execute the appropriate action. The global automotive speech recognition system market covers both artificial intelligence (AI) and non-AI applications.

The increasing demand for technology integration to support centralized function of vehicles, greater need for improved safety features, and the rising demand for connected vehicles are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for in-car infotainment systems and the increasing focus on providing convenience to end-users are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. The advent of autonomous vehicles and the rising demand for hands-free voice recognition systems are propelling the automotive speech recognition systems demand. For instance, in March 2022, Volkswagen selected Cerence Inc. to integrate its voice AI Cerence Drive 2.0 system in Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI. The Cerence Drive 2.0 system introduced in 2021, with the features like natural language understanding and text-to-speech technology into a single stack that improves the voice assistant’s response speed.

The increasing demand for connected vehicles and the need for improved navigation and guidance are some of the other factors expected to drive the market. However, the high cost, threat of cyber-crime, chances of driver’s distraction, and language translation issues are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Despite above mentioned challenges, the market is expected to provide ample opportunities to the market players due to its high growth potential in emerging markets and the ability to integrate the speech recognition systems as personal assistant system. The technological advancements in speech recognition systems is among major trends in the market. Voice control with natural language understanding technology is allowing immediate and accurate action while driving. Moreover, the AI-enabled voice command systems in the autonomous vehicles are further enhancing the overall driving experiences.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

With the increasing demand for safety and advanced technologies in automotive industry, many new players are tapping the automotive speech recognition market with advanced technology and competitive prices. For instance, in May 2021, Mihup Communications Pvt Ltd., specializes in designing and developing artificial platforms, partnered with Harman International to provide voice-controlled conversation agent in Tata Motor cars. It has been deployed in different Tata automobiles such as Tata Altroz premium hatchback and Tata Nexon compact SUV. Similarly, in May 2020, MG Motor India selected Voxomos Systems, founded in 2014 in India, to enable AI-based voice recognition capabilities for MG Motor automobiles in India.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

By technology: The automotive speech recognition system market is divided by technology. These technologies include embedded and hybrid.

By application: The automotive speech recognition system market is classified by application namely; AI and non-AI.

By vehicle type: The automotive speech recognition system market is categorized into passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

By vehicle propulsion: The automotive speech recognition system market is categorized by vehicle propulsion namely; ICE, electric, and hybrid.

By region: The automotive speech recognition system market is regionally classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The demand from Asia-Pacific is expected to increase during the forecast period due to extensive demand for the automotives and presence of major automobile companies in the region. The market players based in Asia-Pacific region are collaborating with international players to upgrade their technologies. For instance, in July 2019, SoundHound AI, Inc., a U.S. based speech recognition company partnered with Hyundai India to provide voice AI platform for new Hyundai Venue SUV in India.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the automotive speech recognition system market, There are some important players in the market such as Cerence Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Voicebox, Vocalzoom, and others.

Major players have adopted product launch and strategic collaboration as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the automotive speech recognition system market. For instance, in January 2022, Cerence Inc. entered in a partnership with the Pioneer Co. to provide natural, conversational speech recognition in Pioneer’s NP1, a connected device, which is powered by a driving personal voice AI. In addition, For instance, in July 2022, LG Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding with SoundHound AI, Inc., a U.S.based speech recognition company to develop advanced voice AI technology for the in-vehicle infotainment systems.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• BMW AG

• iNAGO Corporation

• Lumenvox

• Daimler AG

• Sensory Inc.

• Harman Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alphabet Inc.

• Nuance Communications Inc

• Apple Inc

