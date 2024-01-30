Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,252 in the last 365 days.

Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on the U.S.-PRC Counternarcotics Working Group

JANUARY 28, 2024

Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal will lead an interagency U.S. delegation to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on January 30-31, to launch the U.S.-PRC Counternarcotics Working Group.  The Counternarcotics Working Group is part of ongoing efforts to resume bilateral cooperation to combat global illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking, including of synthetic drugs like fentanyl, at the direction of President Biden and President Xi Jinping. 

The U.S.-PRC Counternarcotics Working Group will provide a platform to facilitate ongoing coordination designed to tackle the illicit production, financing, and distribution of illicit drugs, and to support bilateral enforcement actions.

The delegation includes high-level officials from the Department of Homeland Security,  Department of Justice, Department of State and the Department of the Treasury.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/01/28/statement-from-nsc-spokesperson-adrienne-watson-on-the-u-s-prc-counternarcotics-working-group/

You just read:

Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on the U.S.-PRC Counternarcotics Working Group

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more