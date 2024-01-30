Defending the Future : Military Radar Market Aims for $25.1 Billion Valuation by 2031, Unveils Allied Market Research

Military RadarMilitary Radar Share

The military radar has evolved with time and continues to make major improvements, such as the use of acoustic radar technologies and autonomous drones.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Military Radar Market by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Duplexer, Others), by Range (Short, Medium, Long), by Frequency (C-Band, S-Band, X-Band, Others), by Application (Airspace Monitoring and Traffic Management, Space Situation Awareness, Maritime Patrolling, Weapon Guidance, Others), by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global military radar industry was valued at $13.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $25.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47400

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in investment to strengthen the capabilities of air defense, technological advancements in military radar, rise in purchase of combat aircrafts, increasing naval expenditure by developed economies, high capability of military radars to detect low-flying aircrafts, land vehicles, marine vessels, personnel, and avian targets which make them ideal for accurate surveillance, and modernization of military equipment fuel the growth of the global military radar market. However, huge investment in early stage and stringent cross-border trading policies hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, rise in geopolitical tensions and increase in R&D activities in military radar for airborne platform present new growth opportunities for the global military radar market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on component, the antenna segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global military radar market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy revenue growth during the forecast period. Antenna is the largest segment in global military radar market as the defense industry is always evolving, and armed forces need next-generation defense systems. Currently, defense forces use an active phased array type of antenna that offer a complete image of the area under surveillance. This has led to the rising demand for antenna in military radar across the world. However, the duplexer segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. There is a rise in demand for duplexers in military electronic devices for airborne communication, underwater communication, and ground-based communication as they offer bi-directional communication.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on range, the short-range segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global military radar market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is because governments across the world are investing heavily in short-range systems for better connectivity and capturing things clearer in future space missions and communication. In response to this, leading companies are creating innovative short-range radars which enable 360-degree surround-view for military and naval applications. However, the long range segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The segment is driven by high-end defense applications, electronic defense systems, and off-site long-range radar machinery.

🔰𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-radar-market/purchase-options

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global military radar market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because the region has witnessed major defense-related sanctions, which heightens the demand for military radars for use in national and international defense forces. The U.S. is one of the strongest military forces in the world and is a key supplier of military radars to the global market. Moreover, it is home to a huge number of manufacturing companies operating at global level. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is due to China's, Japan's, and India's growing spending on defense products.

The demand for military radar systems on land is increasing as it reduces the requirement for non-specialized radar systems. Moreover, it is also efficient enough to detect low-flying aircraft, land vehicles, marine vessels, personnel, and avian targets. Such capabilities make it ideal for accurate surveillance results, thereby increasing the demand for military radar in land globally.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems plc

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global military radar market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47400

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

✸During the COVID-19 pandemic, the aerospace and defense companies faced an unmitigated disruption, affecting the global military radar market.

✸The defense sector faced disruptions in the supply chain globally. The companies located in Covid-19-affected countries and those reliant on supply chains located in impacted countries were badly hit by the pandemic. Due to the global disturbance in the supply chain, some of the defense programs also faced slight cost escalations and interruptions in the short term. The pandemic also impacted the growth opportunities of various regions in a negative manner.

✸However, the military radar market recovered post the pandemic. The defense unit is likely to remain stable and grow as a majority of countries have not lowered their budget for defense and are committed to support their military capabilities.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ground-surveillance-radar-market-A07146 - Ground Surveillance RADAR Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Short Range, Mid-Range, Long Range), by Application (Commercial, Defense, Space, National Security), by Component (Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor, Others) and by Frequency Band (UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-computers-market-A11294 - Military Computers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Rugged Computers, Embedded Computers) and by Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/radar-simulator-market-A06232 - RADAR Simulator Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), by Platform (Portable, Fixed), by Application (System Testing, Operator Training, Military Training) and by End User (Military, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-radar-market-A07749 - 3D Radar Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval), by Range (Short Range (up to 75 Km), Medium Range (75-150 Km), Long Range (more than 150 Km)) and by Frequency Band (L Band, C/S/X Band, E/F Band, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032