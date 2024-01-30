Flash News: OKX to adjust discount rates for several assets

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced it will adjust the discount rates for several assets in the multi-currency margin mode and portfolio margin mode.



In the multi-currency cross margin and portfolio margin modes, users can convert different currencies into their USD value to be used as margin. Due to significant liquidity differences between currencies, OKX applies certain discount rates to calculate their actual USD value. This balances risk across assets. Learn more about discount rates here.

The adjustment will take effect during the maintenance window from 6:00AM to 8:00AM (UTC) on February 2, 2024. Details of adjusted assets and rates can be found here.

This periodic adjustment helps optimize risk management between assets and allows users to make informed trading decisions based on current market dynamics.

OKX also provides a risk warning for users. While OKX strives to provide accurate information, it does not guarantee completeness. Traders should do their own research before investing, as digital assets carry high volatility. OKX is not responsible for any trading losses. For full details, see Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

