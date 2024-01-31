Franchise Marketing Systems Sponsors Franchise Event Let’s Grow

The first-ever educational franchise event will take place in Dallas this weekend, February 4th through 6th.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Marketing Systems , a full service franchise consulting firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia, will be sponsoring the first-ever Let’s Grow Franchise Sales and Development Assembly to take place this weekend, February 4th through the 6th.This franchise event is a first-of-it-kind conference, featuring seminars, sessions, keynote presentations, roundtable discussions, networking events, and more, all with the industry’s leading experts and influencers. The event’s website details the weekend’s agenda, noting various events that focus on everything from marketing and sales, to real estate and finance.Franchise Marketing Systems’ President Chris Conner will be featured within one of the educational sessions for existing franchisors. Conner’s session will focus specifically on the sales process and is entitled How to Sell Your First 5 Franchises — Getting Development Started.The event will take place at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel and Golf Club at Champions Circle, kicking off on February 4th at 7pm CT. Register at https://checkout.eventcreate.com/letsgrowassembly/select-buy ABOUT Franchise Marketing SystemsFranchise Marketing Systems, a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency, helps businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including home service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, please visit www.fmsfranchise.com