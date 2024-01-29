WISCONSIN, January 29 - An Act to amend 97.22 (2) (a) and 97.27 (1) (b) 4.; and to create 97.17 (7), 97.176 (8), 97.177 (3m), 97.20 (2) (e) 6., 97.22 (11), 97.24 (2) (d) 5. and 97.26 of the statutes; Relating to: the sale of unpasteurized dairy products. (FE)
Status: S - Agriculture and Tourism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb781
You just read:
SB781 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-29
