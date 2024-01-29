WISCONSIN, January 29 - An Act to amend 20.370 (4) (hq) and 287.21 (intro.); and to create 287.25 of the statutes; Relating to: education about rechargeable batteries and providing grants for collecting and recycling rechargeable batteries. (FE)
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab987
You just read:
AB987 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-29
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.