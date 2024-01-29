Submit Release
AB987 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-29

WISCONSIN, January 29 - An Act to amend 20.370 (4) (hq) and 287.21 (intro.); and to create 287.25 of the statutes; Relating to: education about rechargeable batteries and providing grants for collecting and recycling rechargeable batteries. (FE)

Status: A - Environment

