TRUONG GIANG DISTRIBUTOR CORP of Philadelphia, PA is recalling Golden Owl Dried Mango, because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed nationwide in retail stores.

This product is packaged in 7 oz (100g) clear plastic containers with UPC 816710-024461 located on the left side of the container.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product which was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s labeling processes.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 215-456-1883 Monday to Friday 8AM to 5PM EST.