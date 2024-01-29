Submit Release
Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (the “Company” or “Five Star”), the holding company for Five Star Bank, today reported net income of $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $47.7 million, as compared to $44.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

  Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Return on average assets (“ROAA”)   1.26 %     1.30 %     1.70 %
Return on average equity (“ROAE”)   15.45 %     16.09 %     21.50 %
Pre-tax income $ 15,151     $ 15,795     $ 18,769  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) $ 15,951     $ 16,845     $ 20,019  
Net income $ 10,799     $ 11,045     $ 13,282  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ 0.77  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ 0.77  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   17,175,445       17,175,034       17,143,920  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   17,193,114       17,194,825       17,179,863  
Shares outstanding at end of period   17,256,989       17,257,357       17,241,926  


  Year ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Return on average assets (“ROAA”)   1.44 %     1.57 %
Return on average equity (“ROAE”)   17.85 %     18.80 %
Pre-tax income $ 66,616     $ 62,858  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) $ 70,616     $ 69,558  
Net income $ 47,734     $ 44,801  
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.78     $ 2.61  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.78     $ 2.61  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   17,166,592       17,128,282  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   17,187,969       17,165,610  
Shares outstanding at end of period   17,256,989       17,241,926  

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial results:

“Five Star Bank is known for turning market disruption into opportunity and 2023 was no exception. While many faced significant headwinds in Q1 due to big bank failures, we seized the opportunity to execute on our organic growth strategy by expanding into the San Francisco Bay Area. This expansion included the onboarding of eight seasoned and highly respected business development officers and two relationship managers who contributed $73.8 million of deposit growth in 2023 from clients who wanted to work with a bank they could trust. The past year demonstrated the importance of being prepared for any market condition and we are pleased with our immediate response to serving new clients in the Bay Area while also ensuring the safety and soundness of our business.

Margin pressures remained in Q4, yet slowed compared to prior quarters. We expect positive news from the Federal Reserve in 2024 to result in an end to the rising rate environment and signal potential rate cuts. As we look to 2024, we anticipate a benefit from these rate cuts as we have a slightly liability sensitive balance sheet. In the meantime, we will continue to grow organically by focusing on deposit growth in our core geographical markets, including the Sacramento Capital Region, North State, and San Francisco Bay Area. We will also manage expenses and execute on conservative underwriting practices which are foundational to our success.

In 2023, we received a Super Premier Performer rating from Findley Reports, an IDC Superior Rating, and a Bauer Financial Superior rating (5 stars out of 5). We were also awarded the prestigious 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, and were among the 2023 Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars. In 2023, we were recognized as the 2022 S&P Global Market Intelligence #1 Best-Performing Community Bank in the nation (banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion). We were also listed in Independent Banker’s Top Commercial Banks in 2023 (banks with more than $1 billion in assets) and ranked #6 in the nation. We were listed among American Banker’s Top-Performing Banks in 2023 (banks with $2 billion to $10 billion in assets) and ranked #12 in the nation. In 2023, our executives and senior leaders were awarded a Sacramento Business Journal C-Suite Award, a Sacramento Bee Latino Changemakers Award, a Commercial Real Estate Women Award, and a Comstock’s Magazine Women in Leadership Award. Being recognized as community leaders ensures Five Star Bank remains top-of-mind in the markets we serve as we continue to build-out our verticals. In closing, we are well-positioned to continue to withstand an array of economic conditions as we enter 2024. I am humbled and proud of our team’s accomplishments as we look to the future.”

  • The Company’s new San Francisco Bay Area team increased to 10 employees who generated deposit balances totaling $73.8 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $44.8 million from September 30, 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $321.6 million, representing 10.62% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 10.67% at September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased by $5.3 million, or 0.18%, during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Non-brokered deposits decreased by $30.4 million, or 1.03%, over the same period.
  • Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 44.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
  • For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest margin was 3.19%, as compared to 3.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 3.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest margin was 3.42%, as compared to 3.75% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The effective Federal Funds rate remained at 5.33% as of December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023 and increased from 4.33% as of December 31, 2022.
  • Other comprehensive income was $4.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $11.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Total held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.09% and 3.08% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.
  • The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.07% as of both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.
  • Loan and deposit growth was as follows at the dates indicated:
  (in thousands) December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
  Loans held for investment $ 3,081,719     $ 3,009,930     $ 71,789     2.39 %
  Non-interest-bearing deposits   831,101       833,434       (2,333 )   (0.28 )%
  Interest-bearing deposits   2,195,795       2,198,776       (2,981 )   (0.14 )%
                 
  (in thousands) December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
  Loans held for investment $ 3,081,719     $ 2,791,326     $ 290,393     10.40 %
  Non-interest-bearing deposits   831,101       971,246       (140,145 )   (14.43 )%
  Interest-bearing deposits   2,195,795       1,810,758       385,037     21.26 %
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end increased from 0.01% at December 31, 2022 to 0.06% at December 31, 2023.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s Board of Directors declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on January 18, 2024, which the Company expects to pay on February 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2024.

Summary Results

Three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2023

The Company’s net income was $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income decreased by $0.8 million as increases in interest expense exceeded increases in interest income. The provision for credit losses decreased by $0.3 million as expectations for credit losses improved based on positive economic trends in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million, primarily due to gains from distributions on investments in venture-backed funds and the recognition of swap referral and rate lock fees during the three months ended December 31, 2023 that did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Non-interest expense increased by $0.6 million, primarily due to increased salaries, employee benefits, advertising, promotional, and other operating expenses related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area.

Three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2022

The Company’s net income was $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income decreased by $2.5 million as increases in interest expense exceeded increases in interest income. The provision for credit losses decreased by $0.5 million as loan originations in the three months ended December 31, 2023 were approximately half of those in the three months ended December 31, 2022. Non-interest income increased by $0.3 million, primarily due to greater gains from distributions on investments in venture-backed funds quarter-over-quarter and the recognition of swap referral and rate lock fees during three months ended December 31, 2023 that did not occur during the three months ended December 31, 2022. Non-interest expense increased by $1.9 million with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

Year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to year ended December 31, 2022

The Company’s net income was $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $44.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income increased by $7.8 million as increases in interest income exceeded increases in interest expense, with increases in the average balance of interest-earning assets as the leading driver. The provision for credit losses decreased by $2.7 million as loan originations in the year ended December 31, 2023 were approximately half of those for the year ended December 31, 2022. Non-interest income increased by $0.4 million, primarily due to greater gains from distributions on investments in venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2023 than during the year ended December 31, 2022. Non-interest expense increased by $7.1 million with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 26,678     $ 27,476     $ (798 )   (2.90 )%
Provision for credit losses     800       1,050       (250 )   (23.81 )%
Non-interest income     1,936       1,384       552     39.88 %
Non-interest expense     12,663       12,015       648     5.39 %
Pre-tax income     15,151       15,795       (644 )   (4.08 )%
Provision for income taxes     4,352       4,750       (398 )   (8.38 )%
Net income   $ 10,799     $ 11,045     $ (246 )   (2.23 )%
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ (0.01 )   (1.56 )%
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ (0.01 )   (1.56 )%
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.26 %     1.30 %        
ROAE     15.45 %     16.09 %        
Net interest margin     3.19 %     3.31 %        
Cost of funds     2.50 %     2.28 %        
Efficiency ratio     44.25 %     41.63 %        


    Three months ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 26,678     $ 29,135     $ (2,457 )   (8.43 )%
Provision for credit losses     800       1,250       (450 )   (36.00 )%
Non-interest income     1,936       1,601       335     20.92 %
Non-interest expense     12,663       10,717       1,946     18.16 %
Pre-tax income     15,151       18,769       (3,618 )   (19.28 )%
Provision for income taxes     4,352       5,487       (1,135 )   (20.69 )%
Net income   $ 10,799     $ 13,282     $ (2,483 )   (18.69 )%
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.77     $ (0.14 )   (18.18 )%
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.77     $ (0.14 )   (18.18 )%
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.26 %     1.70 %        
ROAE     15.45 %     21.50 %        
Net interest margin     3.19 %     3.83 %        
Cost of funds     2.50 %     1.16 %        
Efficiency ratio     44.25 %     34.87 %        
                         
                         
    Year ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 110,880     $ 103,070     $ 7,810     7.58 %
Provision for credit losses     4,000       6,700       (2,700 )   (40.30 )%
Non-interest income     7,511       7,157       354     4.95 %
Non-interest expense     47,775       40,669       7,106     17.47 %
Pre-tax income     66,616       62,858       3,758     5.98 %
Provision for income taxes     18,882       18,057       825     4.57 %
Net income   $ 47,734     $ 44,801     $ 2,933     6.55 %
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 2.78     $ 2.61     $ 0.17     6.51 %
Diluted   $ 2.78     $ 2.61     $ 0.17     6.51 %
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.44 %     1.57 %        
ROAE     17.85 %     18.80 %        
Net interest margin     3.42 %     3.75 %        
Cost of funds     2.10 %     0.57 %        
Efficiency ratio     40.35 %     36.90 %        


Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Selected financial condition data:                
Total assets   $ 3,593,125     $ 3,227,159     $ 365,966     11.34 %
Cash and cash equivalents     321,576       259,991       61,585     23.69 %
Total loans held for investment     3,081,719       2,791,326       290,393     10.40 %
Total investments     111,160       119,744       (8,584 )   (7.17 )%
Total liabilities     3,307,351       2,974,334       333,017     11.20 %
Total deposits     3,026,896       2,782,004       244,892     8.80 %
Subordinated notes, net     73,749       73,606       143     0.19 %
Total shareholders’ equity     285,774       252,825       32,949     13.03 %
  • Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.0 billion, representing approximately 66.79% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Commercial and consumer deposit accounts constituted approximately 73% of total deposits. Deposit relationships of at least $5 million represented approximately 62% of total deposits and had an average age of approximately 8.78 years as of December 31, 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 were $321.6 million, representing 10.62% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.35% as of December 31, 2022.
  • In the first quarter of 2023, the Federal Reserve created the Bank Term Funding Program to provide depository institutions with additional funding, which allows any federally insured deposit institution to pledge its investment portfolio at par as collateral value. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank had neither used nor established borrowing capacity with the Bank Term Funding Program.
  • Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2023.
      December 31, 2023        
  (in thousands)   Line of Credit   Letters of
Credit Issued		   Borrowings   Available
  Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) advances   $ 996,712     $ 681,500     $ 170,000     $ 145,212  
  Federal Reserve Discount Window     770,572                   770,572  
  Correspondent bank lines of credit     175,000                   175,000  
  Cash and cash equivalents                       321,576  
  Total   $ 1,942,284     $ 681,500     $ 170,000     $ 1,412,360  


The increase in total assets from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $290.4 million increase in total loans held for investment and a $61.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $8.6 million decrease in investments. The $290.4 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 was the result of $668.2 million in loan originations, partially offset by $377.8 million in loan payoffs and paydowns.

The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $244.9 million and an increase in FHLB advances of $70.0 million. The $244.9 million increase in deposits was largely due to increases in money market, time deposits over $250 thousand, and interest-bearing demand deposits of $208.8 million, $146.5 million, and $80.2 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and other time deposits of $140.1 million, $28.1 million, and $22.5 million, respectively.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 was primarily a result of net income recognized of $47.7 million and an increase of $1.7 million in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by $12.9 million in cash distributions paid during the period and a reduction to retained earnings of $4.5 million, net of tax effect, due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“ASC 326”).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 46,180     $ 45,098     $ 1,082     2.40 %
Interest expense     19,502       17,622       1,880     10.67 %
Net interest income   $ 26,678     $ 27,476     $ (798 )   (2.90 )%
Net interest margin     3.19 %     3.31 %        
                 
    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 46,180     $ 37,402     $ 8,778     23.47 %
Interest expense     19,502       8,267       11,235     135.90 %
Net interest income   $ 26,678     $ 29,135     $ (2,457 )   (8.43 )%
Net interest margin     3.19 %     3.83 %        
                 
    Year ended        
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 174,382     $ 117,918     $ 56,464     47.88 %
Interest expense     63,502       14,848       48,654     327.68 %
Net interest income   $ 110,880     $ 103,070     $ 7,810     7.58 %
Net interest margin     3.42 %     3.75 %        


The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

    Three months ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
Assets                                    
Interest-earning deposits with banks   $ 157,775   $ 2,100   5.28 %   $ 198,751   $ 2,584   5.16 %   $ 200,395   $ 1,841   3.64 %
Investment securities     106,483     651   2.43 %     112,154     653   2.31 %     117,364     643   2.17 %
Loans held for investment and sale     3,055,042     43,429   5.64 %     2,982,140     41,861   5.57 %     2,703,865     34,918   5.12 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,319,300     46,180   5.52 %     3,293,045     45,098   5.43 %     3,021,624     37,402   4.91 %
Interest receivable and other assets, net     80,360             77,757             73,664        
Total assets   $ 3,399,660           $ 3,370,802           $ 3,095,288        
                                     
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                    
Interest-bearing demand   $ 291,967   $ 1,091   1.48 %   $ 296,230   $ 972   1.30 %   $ 223,473   $ 174   0.31 %
Savings     130,915     891   2.70 %     134,920     880   2.59 %     136,753     247   0.72 %
Money market     1,347,111     10,824   3.19 %     1,328,290     9,536   2.85 %     1,060,597     3,652   1.37 %
Time     417,434     5,322   5.06 %     399,514     4,998   4.96 %     299,771     2,467   3.26 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     88,401     1,374   6.16 %     79,085     1,236   6.20 %     114,858     1,727   5.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,275,828     19,502   3.40 %     2,238,039     17,622   3.12 %     1,835,452     8,267   1.79 %
Demand accounts     821,651             825,254             997,815        
Interest payable and other liabilities     24,886             35,123             17,002        
Shareholders’ equity     277,295             272,386             245,019        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,399,660           $ 3,370,802           $ 3,095,288        
                                     
Net interest spread           2.12 %           2.31 %           3.12 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 26,678   3.19 %       $ 27,476   3.31 %       $ 29,135   3.83 %


Net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $0.8 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. In addition, net interest margin decreased 12 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $1.7 million in deposit interest expense due to increases in interest rates as compared to the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 28 basis points as compared to the prior quarter, while average balances increased 1.32%. In addition, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $3.6 million quarter-over-quarter. The increase to interest expense was partially offset by an increase in total interest income of $1.1 million. Average loan yields increased 7 basis points as compared to the prior quarter, while average balances increased 2.44%.

As compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income decreased $2.5 million and net interest margin decreased 64 basis points. The decrease in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $11.6 million in deposit interest expense due to increases in interest rates and average balances as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 178 basis points as compared to the same quarter of the prior year, while average balances increased 27.13%. In addition, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $176.2 million as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest expense was partially offset by an increase in total interest income of $8.8 million, as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Average loan yields increased 52 basis points as compared to the same quarter of the prior year, while average balances increased 12.99%.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the annual periods indicated:

    Year ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning deposits with banks   $ 184,103   $ 9,069   4.93 %   $ 260,679   $ 3,696   1.42 %
Investment securities     113,515     2,600   2.29 %     131,353     2,427   1.85 %
Loans held for investment and sale     2,947,603     162,713   5.52 %     2,353,148     111,795   4.75 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,245,221     174,382   5.37 %     2,745,180     117,918   4.30 %
Interest receivable and other assets, net     75,741             99,946        
Total assets   $ 3,320,962           $ 2,845,126        
                         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                        
Interest-bearing demand   $ 312,944   $ 3,321   1.06 %   $ 242,221   $ 425   0.18 %
Savings     140,060     3,073   2.19 %     107,010     376   0.35 %
Money market     1,263,539     33,932   2.69 %     995,048     6,476   0.65 %
Time     372,557     17,535   4.71 %     203,392     3,646   1.79 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     93,279     5,641   6.05 %     61,533     3,925   6.38 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,182,379     63,502   2.91 %     1,609,204     14,848   0.92 %
Demand accounts     844,057             982,915        
Interest payable and other liabilities     27,127             14,709        
Shareholders’ equity     267,399             238,298        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,320,962           $ 2,845,126        
                         
Net interest spread           2.46 %           3.38 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 110,880   3.42 %       $ 103,070   3.75 %


Net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $7.8 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Net interest margin decreased 33 basis points compared to the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $50.9 million in interest income on loans due to increases in interest rates and average balances as compared to the prior year. The average yield on loans increased 77 basis points as compared to the prior year, while average balances increased 25.26%. The increase to interest income was partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $48.7 million. The increase in total interest expense is primarily attributable to an additional $46.9 million in deposit interest expense due to increases in interest rates and average balances as compared to the prior year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 206 basis points as compared to the prior year, while average balances increased 34.98%. In addition, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $138.9 million year-over-year.

Loans by Type

The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of December 31, 2023:

(in thousands)    
Commercial Term Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied   $ 1,161,502
Commercial Term Multifamily     1,018,372
Commercial Term Real Estate Owner Occupied     495,480
Commercial Secured     87,549
Commercial Construction Real Estate     62,863
Commercial Term Agricultural Real Estate     51,669
SBA 7A Secured     48,289
Others     158,252
Total loans, excluding deferred loan fees   $ 3,083,976


Interest-bearing Deposits

The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of December 31, 2023:

(in thousands)    
Interest-bearing demand accounts   $ 320,356
Money market accounts     1,282,369
Savings accounts     126,498
Time accounts     466,572
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,195,795


Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASC 326, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for credit losses going forward and result in a lack of comparability between 2022 and 2023 quarterly and annual periods. Refer to information below on the provision for credit losses recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $34.4 million, as compared to $28.4 million at December 31, 2022. The $6.0 million increase in the allowance is due to a $5.3 million adjustment recorded in connection with the adoption of CECL and a $4.0 million provision for credit losses recorded during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by net charge-offs of $3.3 million, mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans, during the same period.

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment increased from 0.01% at December 31, 2022 to 0.06% at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023 was primarily related to loan growth, loan type mix, and changes in the macroeconomic environment. Loans designated as substandard increased from $0.4 million to $2.0 million between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at December 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022.

A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:

    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(in thousands)   Amount   % of Total   Amount   % of Total
Real estate:                
Commercial   $ 29,015     84.27 %   $ 19,216     67.69 %
Commercial land and development     178     0.52 %     54     0.19 %
Commercial construction     718     2.08 %     645     2.27 %
Residential construction     89     0.26 %     49     0.17 %
Residential     151     0.44 %     175     0.62 %
Farmland     399     1.16 %     644     2.27 %
      30,550     88.73 %     20,783     73.21 %
Commercial:                
Secured     3,314     9.62 %     7,098     25.00 %
Unsecured     189     0.55 %     116     0.41 %
      3,503     10.17 %     7,214     25.41 %
Consumer and other     378     1.10 %     347     1.22 %
Unallocated         %     45     0.16 %
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 34,431     100.00 %   $ 28,389     100.00 %


The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.12% at December 31, 2023, as compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2022.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 165     $ 158     $ 7     4.43 %
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities     (167 )           (167 )   %
Gain on sale of loans     317       396       (79 )   (19.95 )%
Loan-related fees     667       355       312     87.89 %
FHLB stock dividends     314       274       40     14.60 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     155       127       28     22.05 %
Other income     485       74       411     555.41 %
Total non-interest income   $ 1,936     $ 1,384     $ 552     39.88 %


Net gain (loss) on sale of securities. The increase in the net loss on sale of securities related to the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, with no sales occurring during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, approximately $5.9 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 5.41%, as compared to approximately $7.0 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.63% during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Loan-related fees. The increase resulted primarily in the recognition of $0.1 million of swap referral fees and $0.2 million of rate lock fees during the three months ended December 31, 2023, which did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Other income. The increase resulted primarily from a $0.4 million gain recorded on distributions received on investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2023, which did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended      
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 165     $ 97     $ 68     70.10 %
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities     (167 )           (167 )   %
Gain on sale of loans     317       637       (320 )   (50.24 )%
Loan-related fees     667       407       260     63.88 %
FHLB stock dividends     314       193       121     62.69 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     155       119       36     30.25 %
Other income     485       148       337     227.70 %
Total non-interest income   $ 1,936     $ 1,601     $ 335     20.92 %


Net gain (loss) on sale of securities. The increase in the net loss on sale of securities related to the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, with no sales occurring during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease resulted from an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, approximately $5.9 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 5.41%, as compared to approximately $14.5 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 4.40% during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Loan-related fees. The increase resulted from the recognition of $0.1 million of swap referral fees and $0.2 million of rate lock fees during the three months ended December 31, 2023, which did not occur during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

FHLB stock dividends. The increase was primarily due to an increase in yield from dividends received from 7.00% to 8.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, respectively, combined with an increase in the average number of shares outstanding of approximately 41,000 when comparing the the three months ended December 31, 2023 to the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to FHLB stock purchases completed in 2023.

Other income. The increase resulted primarily from a $0.4 million gain recorded on distributions received on investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a $0.1 million gain recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Year ended      
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 575     $ 467     $ 108     23.13 %
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities     (167 )     5       (172 )   (3,440.00 )%
Gain on sale of loans     1,952       2,934       (982 )   (33.47 )%
Loan-related fees     1,719       2,207       (488 )   (22.11 )%
FHLB stock dividends     970       546       424     77.66 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     510       412       98     23.79 %
Other income     1,952       586       1,366     233.11 %
Total non-interest income   $ 7,511     $ 7,157     $ 354     4.95 %


Service charges on deposit accounts. The increase related to individually immaterial increases in fees earned for services and products to support deposit accounts including, but not limited to, service charges, wire transfer fees, check order fees, and debit card income.

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities. The increase in the net loss on sale of securities resulted from the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the sale of approximately $1.6 million of municipal securities, resulting in a gain of $5.0 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, approximately $36.5 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 5.35%, as compared to approximately $50.8 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.78% during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Loan-related fees. The decrease was primarily a result of: (i) a decrease of $0.6 million in swap referral fees and (ii) a decrease of $0.2 million in loan fee income earned on various loan types and services. These decreases were partially offset by: (i) a $0.2 million increase in rate lock fees earned and (ii) a $0.1 million increase in income earned from the credit card program recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

FHLB stock dividends. The increase primarily relates to an increase in the number of FHLB Class B shares held for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 combined with an overall increase in the annualized dividend rates earned year-over-year.

Other income. The increase resulted primarily from a $1.7 million gain recorded on distributions received on investments in venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to a $0.4 million gain recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 7,182     $ 6,876     $ 306     4.45 %
Occupancy and equipment     583       561       22     3.92 %
Data processing and software     1,110       1,020       90     8.82 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance     370       375       (5 )   (1.33 )%
Professional services     658       700       (42 )   (6.00 )%
Advertising and promotional     717       535       182     34.02 %
Loan-related expenses     268       345       (77 )   (22.32 )%
Other operating expenses     1,775       1,603       172     10.73 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 12,663     $ 12,015     $ 648     5.39 %


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $0.3 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits, which primarily related to four new employees hired in September 2023 and one new employee hired in December 2023 to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area and (ii) a $0.2 million decline in loan origination costs related to lower production. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million reduction in the 2023 bonus accrual related to 2023 financial performance which was trued-up during the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to the timing of events sponsored and attended during the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Other operating expenses. The increase was primarily due to increased expenses incurred for travel and fees paid for attendance of professional events, conferences, and other business-related events during the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 7,182     $ 5,698     $ 1,484     26.04 %
Occupancy and equipment     583       511       72     14.09 %
Data processing and software     1,110       839       271     32.30 %
FDIC insurance     370       245       125     51.02 %
Professional services     658       553       105     18.99 %
Advertising and promotional     717       568       149     26.23 %
Loan-related expenses     268       358       (90 )   (25.14 )%
Other operating expenses     1,775       1,945       (170 )   (8.74 )%
Total non-interest expense   $ 12,663     $ 10,717     $ 1,946     18.16 %


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $1.1 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits, of which approximately $0.7 million related to 10 new employees hired to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area, and (ii) a $0.8 million decrease in the allocation of loan origination costs resulting from lower loan production. These increases were partially offset by a $0.4 million decline in commissions expense due to lower production during the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Data processing and software. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

FDIC insurance. The increase related primarily to a final rule adopted by the FDIC to increase initial base deposit insurance assessment rates for insured depository institutions by two basis points, beginning with the first quarterly assessment period of 2023. FDIC insurance also increased for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to a $266.4 million increase in the assessment base period-over-period.

Professional services. The increase was primarily due to increased audit, IT support, and other consulting fees for services provided for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to increases in business development, marketing, and sponsorship expenses incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 related to an increase in the number of Business Development Officers from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

Other operating expenses. The decrease was primarily due to $0.3 million of subordinated debt issuance costs recognized as an other expense upon redemption of the subordinated notes in December 2022, which did not reoccur during the three months ended December 31, 2023. This was partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million for IntraFi Network fees resulting from an overall increase in balances carried in the network.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Year ended        
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 27,097     $ 22,571     $ 4,526     20.05 %
Occupancy and equipment     2,218       2,059       159     7.72 %
Data processing and software     4,015       3,091       924     29.89 %
FDIC insurance     1,557       850       707     83.18 %
Professional services     2,575       2,467       108     4.38 %
Advertising and promotional     2,403       1,908       495     25.94 %
Loan-related expenses     1,192       1,287       (95 )   (7.38 )%
Other operating expenses     6,718       6,436       282     4.38 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 47,775     $ 40,669     $ 7,106     17.47 %


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was the result of: (i) a $3.2 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits, of which approximately $1.2 million related to 10 new employees hired to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area and the remainder of the increase related to increased pay rates and promotions for existing employees; (ii) a $2.7 million decrease in loan origination costs due to lower production; and (iii) a $0.3 million increase in bonus expense due to an increase in the base salaries and number of employees eligible for bonuses in 2023. The increase was partially offset by a $1.8 million decline in commissions expense due to lower production during the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Occupancy and equipment. The increase was the result of a $0.1 million increase in rent expense related to temporary office space to support the San Francisco Bay Area during the second half of 2023 and a new office lease to support back office staff beginning during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Data processing and software. The increase related to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

FDIC insurance. The increase related primarily to a final rule adopted by the FDIC to increase initial base deposit insurance assessment rates for insured depository institutions by two basis points, beginning with the first quarterly assessment period of 2023. FDIC insurance also increased for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 due to a $266.4 million increase in the assessment base period-over-period.

Professional services. The increase was due to a $0.5 million increase in audit, IT support, and other consulting fees for services provided for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. This was partially offset by a decline of $0.3 million relating to: (i) $0.2 million of lower legal fees incurred relating to the subordinated debt offering and redemption completed in 2022, which did not reoccur in 2023 and (ii) $0.1 million of lower recruiting fees incurred for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to an increased customer base and an increase in the number of Business Development Officers as of December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022.

Other operating expenses. The increase is primarily related to: (i) a $0.3 million increase in IntraFi Network fees resulting from an overall increase in balances carried in the network; (ii) a $0.1 million increase in bank charges due to increased activity; (iii) a $0.1 million increase in insurance expenses; and (iv) a $0.1 million net increase in travel, conferences, memberships, and subscription expenses incurred. These increases were partially offset by $0.3 million of subordinated debt issuance costs recognized as an other expense upon redemption of the subordinated notes in December 2022, which did not reoccur during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Provision for Income Taxes

Three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 decreased by $0.4 million, or 8.38%, to $4.4 million, as compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which was primarily due to: (i) the decrease in taxable income recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and (ii) a $0.2 million adjustment to the provision recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2023 to true-up the year-to-date effective tax rate, which did not reoccur during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The effective tax rate was 28.72% and 30.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022

Provision for income taxes decreased by $1.1 million, or 20.69%, to $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This decrease is due to the decrease in taxable income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. The effective tax rate was 28.72% and 29.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The lower effective tax rate period-over-period related to multi-state tax return filings for the Company since its inception as a C Corporation. The returns were filed during the second quarter of 2023 and reduced the Company’s blended state tax rate.

Year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022

Provision for income taxes increased by $0.8 million, or 4.57%, to $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $18.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase is due to an increase in taxable income, partially offset by a decline in the effective tax rate for each period, from 28.73% to 28.34% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The lower effective tax rate period-over-period related to multi-state tax return filings for the Company since its inception as a C Corporation. The returns were filed during the second quarter of 2023 and reduced the Company’s blended state tax rate.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT), to discuss its fourth quarter and annual financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has seven branches in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in each case under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.


Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

    Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Revenue and Expense Data            
Interest and fee income   $ 46,180     $ 45,098     $ 37,402  
Interest expense     19,502       17,622       8,267  
Net interest income     26,678       27,476       29,135  
Provision for credit losses     800       1,050       1,250  
Net interest income after provision     25,878       26,426       27,885  
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts     165       158       97  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities     (167 )            
Gain on sale of loans     317       396       637  
Loan-related fees     667       355       407  
FHLB stock dividends     314       274       193  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     155       127       119  
Other income     485       74       148  
Total non-interest income     1,936       1,384       1,601  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     7,182       6,876       5,698  
Occupancy and equipment     583       561       511  
Data processing and software     1,110       1,020       839  
FDIC insurance     370       375       245  
Professional services     658       700       553  
Advertising and promotional     717       535       568  
Loan-related expenses     268       345       358  
Other operating expenses     1,775       1,603       1,945  
Total non-interest expense     12,663       12,015       10,717  
Income before provision for income taxes     15,151       15,795       18,769  
Provision for income taxes     4,352       4,750       5,487  
Net income   $ 10,799     $ 11,045     $ 13,282  
             
Comprehensive Income            
Net income   $ 10,799     $ 11,045     $ 13,282  
Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period     5,744       (4,195 )     3,714  
Reclassification for net (gain) loss on sale of securities included in net income     167              
Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)     1,747       (1,240 )     1,098  
Other comprehensive income (loss)     4,164       (2,955 )     2,616  
Total comprehensive income   $ 14,963     $ 8,090     $ 15,898  
             
Share and Per Share Data            
Earnings per common share:            
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ 0.77  
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.64     $ 0.77  
Book value per share   $ 16.56     $ 15.88     $ 14.66  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 16.56     $ 15.88     $ 14.66  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     17,175,445       17,175,034       17,143,920  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     17,193,114       17,194,825       17,179,863  
Shares outstanding at end of period     17,256,989       17,257,357       17,241,926  
             
Credit Quality            
Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans     1,752.70 %     1,699.35 %     7,026.98 %
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.01 %
             
Selected Financial Ratios            
ROAA     1.26 %     1.30 %     1.70 %
ROAE     15.45 %     16.09 %     21.50 %
Net interest margin     3.19 %     3.31 %     3.83 %
Loan to deposit     102.19 %     99.57 %     100.67 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



    Year ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Revenue and Expense Data        
Interest and fee income   $ 174,382     $ 117,918  
Interest expense     63,502       14,848  
Net interest income     110,880       103,070  
Provision for credit losses     4,000       6,700  
Net interest income after provision     106,880       96,370  
Non-interest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     575       467  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities     (167 )     5  
Gain on sale of loans     1,952       2,934  
Loan-related fees     1,719       2,207  
FHLB stock dividends     970       546  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     510       412  
Other income     1,952       586  
Total non-interest income     7,511       7,157  
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     27,097       22,571  
Occupancy and equipment     2,218       2,059  
Data processing and software     4,015       3,091  
FDIC insurance     1,557       850  
Professional services     2,575       2,467  
Advertising and promotional     2,403       1,908  
Loan-related expenses     1,192       1,287  
Other operating expenses     6,718       6,436  
Total non-interest expense     47,775       40,669  
Income before provision for income taxes     66,616       62,858  
Provision for income taxes     18,882       18,057  
Net income   $ 47,734     $ 44,801  
         
Comprehensive Income        
Net income   $ 47,734     $ 44,801  
Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period     2,228       (18,291 )
Reclassification for net (gain) loss on sale of securities included in net income     167       (5 )
Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)     708       (5,408 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)     1,687       (12,888 )
Total comprehensive income   $ 49,421     $ 31,913  
         
Share and Per Share Data        
Earnings per common share:        
Basic   $ 2.78     $ 2.61  
Diluted   $ 2.78     $ 2.61  
Book value per share   $ 16.56     $ 14.66  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 16.56     $ 14.66  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     17,166,592       17,128,282  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     17,187,969       17,165,610  
Shares outstanding at end of period     17,256,989       17,241,926  
         
Credit Quality        
Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans     1,752.70 %     7,026.98 %
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment     0.06 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment     0.06 %     0.01 %
         
Selected Financial Ratios        
ROAA     1.44 %     1.57 %
ROAE     17.85 %     18.80 %
Net interest margin     3.42 %     3.75 %
Loan to deposit     102.19 %     100.67 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Balance Sheet Data            
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 26,986     $ 26,744     $ 32,561  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     294,590       296,804       227,430  
Time deposits in banks     5,858       6,971       9,849  
Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value     108,083       104,086       115,988  
Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     3,077       3,104       3,756  
Loans held for sale     11,464       9,326       9,416  
Loans held for investment     3,081,719       3,009,930       2,791,326  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     (34,431 )     (34,028 )     (28,389 )
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses     3,047,288       2,975,902       2,762,937  
FHLB stock     15,000       15,000       10,890  
Operating leases, right-of-use asset     5,284       4,799       3,981  
Premises and equipment, net     1,623       1,564       1,605  
Bank-owned life insurance     17,180       17,023       14,669  
Interest receivable and other assets     56,692       43,717       34,077  
Total assets   $ 3,593,125     $ 3,505,040     $ 3,227,159  
             
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 831,101     $ 833,434     $ 971,246  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,195,795       2,198,776       1,810,758  
Total deposits     3,026,896       3,032,210       2,782,004  
Subordinated notes, net     73,749       73,713       73,606  
FHLB advances     170,000       90,000       100,000  
Operating lease liability     5,603       5,043       4,243  
Interest payable and other liabilities     31,103       30,050       14,481  
Total liabilities     3,307,351       3,231,016       2,974,334  
             
Common stock     220,505       220,266       219,543  
Retained earnings     77,036       69,689       46,736  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (11,767 )     (15,931 )     (13,454 )
Total shareholders’ equity     285,774       274,024       252,825  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,593,125     $ 3,505,040     $ 3,227,159  
             
Quarterly Average Balance Data            
Average loans held for investment and sale   $ 3,055,042     $ 2,982,140     $ 2,703,865  
Average interest-earning assets     3,319,300       3,293,045       3,021,624  
Average total assets     3,399,660       3,370,802       3,095,288  
Average deposits     3,009,078       2,984,208       2,718,409  
Average total equity     277,295       272,386       245,019  
             
Capital Ratios            
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets     7.95 %     7.82 %     7.83 %
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)     7.95 %     7.82 %     7.83 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)     12.30 %     12.37 %     12.46 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     9.07 %     9.07 %     8.99 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     9.07 %     9.07 %     8.99 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.73 %     8.58 %     8.60 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income.

The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:

    Three months ended
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Pre-tax, pre-provision income            
Pre-tax income   $ 15,151     $ 15,795     $ 18,769  
Add: provision for credit losses     800       1,050       1,250  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 15,951     $ 16,845     $ 20,019  


    Year ended
(in thousands)   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Pre-tax, pre-provision income        
Pre-tax income   $ 66,616     $ 62,858  
Add: provision for credit losses     4,000       6,700  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 70,616     $ 69,558  


Media Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com

 


