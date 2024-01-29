Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick releases 2023 property tax rates review

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released his office's annual review of local property tax rates. The State Auditor's Office has reviewed rates each year since 1985 to determine whether they are compliant with state law and to monitor rate adjustments to ensure revenue neutrality, as required by law. The office does not make recommendations on property tax rates or increases.

The report provides property tax rates reported to the State Auditor's Office for local government entities, such as cities, counties, and school and fire districts. In 2023, staff reviewed 4,846 property tax rates of 2,804 taxing authorities. For the ninth year in a row -- and the ninth year overall -- the State Auditor's Office found that no taxing authorities levied a tax rate that exceeded the certified tax rate.

The complete review of 2023 property tax rates is available here.

