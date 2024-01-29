SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, AT 9:30AM CENTRAL TIME

Poplar Bluff, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $12.2 million, an increase of $529,000, or 4.5%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, and lower provision for credit losses and income taxes, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense. Preliminary net income was $1.07 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $0.19 as compared to the $1.26 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2024:

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.07, down $0.19, or 15.1%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and down $0.09, or 7.8% from the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.





Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.07%, while annualized return on average common equity was 10.6%, as compared to 1.35% and 14.2%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.20% and 11.7%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.





During the quarter the bank sold bonds with a book value of $12.4 million, realizing a loss of $682,000 recognized in noninterest income. These proceeds were reinvested into $11.9 million in higher yielding fixed rate securities, which is expected to result in an earn back of the realized loss in under two years. Recognition of this loss during the quarter reduced after-tax net income by $541,000, earnings per diluted share by $0.05, and ROAA by five basis points.





Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.25%, as compared to 3.45% reported for the year ago period, and 3.44% reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $6.2 million, or 22.1% compared to the same quarter a year ago, and decreased $908,000 from the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.





Noninterest expense was up 35.3% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of the January 2023 merger with Citizens Bank & Trust (“Citizens”), and up 0.6% from the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. In the current quarter, there were no material charges attributable to merger activity, as compared to $606,000 in the same quarter a year ago, and as compared to $134,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.





Gross loan balances as of December 31, 2023, increased by $32.2 million as compared to September 30, 2023, and by $736.9 million as compared to December 31, 2022. The Citizens merger, which closed during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, increased loan balances by $447.4 million, net of fair value adjustment.





Cash equivalent balances as of December 31, 2023, increased by $127.9 million as compared to September 30, 2023, and by $161.9 million as compared to December 31, 2022.





Deposit balances increased by $153.8 million as compared to September 30, 2023, and by $989.1 million over the prior twelve months, which included an $851.1 million increase, net of fair value adjustments, attributable to the Citizens merger during the third quarter of fiscal 2023.





Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on January 23, 2024, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.21, payable February 29, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2024, marking the 119th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 033446. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through February 4, 2024. The playback may be accessed in the United States by dialing 1-866-813-9403, or 44-204-525-0658 from all other locations, and using the conference passcode 920256.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first six months of fiscal 2024, with total assets of $4.6 billion at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $283.3 million, or 6.5%, as compared to June 30, 2023. Growth primarily reflected an increase in cash equivalents and net loans receivable.

Cash and cash equivalents were a combined $217.1 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $161.9 million, or 293.1%, as compared to June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily the result of strong deposit generation that outpaced loan growth during the period. AFS securities were $417.4 million at December 31, 2023, down $148,000, or roughly unchanged as compared to June 30, 2023.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $3.7 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $110.7 million, or 3.1%, as compared to June 30, 2023. Gross loans increased by $113.0 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $2.3 million, or 4.7%, as compared to June 30, 2023. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in drawn construction loan balances, residential real estate loans, commercial loans, and commercial real estate loans. Our residential real estate loans, which are comprised of single-family and multi-family loans, increased due to increased single-family owner occupied and non-owner occupied real estate loans, which was partially offset by paydowns in loans secured by multi-family property. Commercial loan balances increased as the Company experienced growth of agriculture lines and commercial and industrial loans. Commercial real estate loan balances increased primarily from an increase in loans secured by non-owner occupied properties, partially offset by a decrease in loans secured by owner-occupied properties.

Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $140.5 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to $158.2 million at September 30, 2023, and $121.6 million at December 31, 2022.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 323.0% of Tier 1 capital and ACL on December 31, 2023, as compared to 330.2% as of June 30, 2023, with these loans representing 41.3% of total loans at December 31, 2023. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or having exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses, and the strip centers can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner occupied office property types included 38 loans totaling $30.0 million, or 0.81 % of total loans at December 31, 2023, none of which were adversely classified as of December 31, 2023, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) were $5.9 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2023, as compared to $7.7 million, or 0.21% of gross loans at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) were $9.8 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, as compared to $11.3 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The decrease in NPAs was due to the decrease in NPLs, primarily attributable to the payoff of a $1.5 million NPL secured by commercial real estate acquired through the Citizens merger, which was partially offset by an increase in other real estate owned.

Our ACL at December 31, 2023, totaled $50.1 million, representing 1.34% of gross loans and 846% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $47.8 million, representing 1.32% of gross loans and 625% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of December 31, 2023, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant economic uncertainty as the Federal Reserve has significantly tightened monetary policy to address inflation. Management continues to closely monitor, in particular, borrowers in the hotel industry that were slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total liabilities were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $259.2 million, or 6.6%, as compared to June 30, 2023.

Deposits were $4.0 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $269.4 million, or 7.2%, as compared to June 30, 2023. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into time deposits in the higher rate environment, and responded to special rates offered during the quarter. Public unit balances totaled $594.1 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $15.6 million compared to June 30, 2023, and as compared to $524.0 million at December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits totaled $200.5 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $40.9 million as compared to June 30, 2023, but a decrease of $22.7 million compared to September 30, 2023, the linked quarter. Compared to December 31, 2022, brokered deposits increased $91.3 million. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 94.1%, as compared to 97.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 103.1% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Deposit Data as of: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 534,194 $ 583,353 $ 597,600 $ 618,598 $ 447,621 NOW accounts 1,304,371 1,231,005 1,328,423 1,430,019 1,171,388 MMDAs - non-brokered 378,578 415,115 439,652 448,616 351,491 Brokered MMDAs 20,560 20,272 13,076 6 9,115 Savings accounts 372,824 313,135 282,753 304,663 247,679 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,610,527 2,562,880 2,661,504 2,801,902 2,227,294 Certificates of deposit - non-brokered 1,204,391 1,075,563 917,489 855,436 678,371 Brokered certificates of deposit 179,980 202,683 146,547 97,855 100,110 Total certificates of deposit 1,384,371 1,278,246 1,064,036 953,291 778,481 Total deposits $ 3,994,898 $ 3,841,126 $ 3,725,540 $ 3,755,193 $ 3,005,775 Public unit nonmaturity accounts $ 544,873 $ 491,868 $ 523,164 $ 584,400 $ 474,646 Public unit certficates of deposit 49,237 52,989 55,344 52,212 49,391 Total public unit deposits $ 594,110 $ 544,857 $ 578,508 $ 636,612 $ 524,037





FHLB advances were $113.0 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $20.5 million, or 15.3%, as compared to June 30, 2023, as the Company utilized deposit growth to repay maturing FHLB advances. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company continued to have no FHLB overnight borrowings.



The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $470.2 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $24.1 million, or 5.4%, as compared to June 30, 2023. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $3.1 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (“AOCL”) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $18.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared $21.9 million at June 30, 2023. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $34.5 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 22.1%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 29.8% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets due primarily to the Citizens merger, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin to 3.25% in the current three-month period, from 3.45% in the same period a year ago.

Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the Company’s November 2018 merger with First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 merger with Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger with FortuneBank, and the January 2023 merger with Citizens resulted in $1.5 million in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $493,000 in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed 14 basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to six basis points during the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a 16 basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended September 30, 2023, when the net interest margin was 3.44%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $900,000 in the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.1 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.9 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding, partially offset by a recovery of $1.0 million in provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures, as construction draws reduced available credit and increased on-balance sheet exposure. The Company’s assessment of the economic outlook was little changed as compared to the assessment as of June 30, 2023. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 10 basis points (annualized) during the current period, compared to four basis points (annualized) during the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the current period, about half of the realized losses were attributable to one real estate relationship acquired in the Citizens merger.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $5.6 million, an increase of $184,000, or 3.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the current quarter, increases in bank card interchange income; increased fiduciary and investment management fees resulting from the Citizens merger; increased gains on sales from both residential and SBA loans; and earnings on bank owned life insurance were partially offset by losses realized on sales of AFS securities and a decrease in other noninterest income. Interchange revenue has increased as compared to the year ago period as a result of the Citizens merger. The decrease in other income as compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was attributable to the inclusion in the prior-year period of a one-time gain on the sale of fixed assets of $317,000.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $23.9 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 35.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the current quarter, the increase in noninterest expense was attributable primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy expenses, data processing fees, increased amortization of intangible assets resulting from the Citizens merger, and deposit insurance premiums. The increase in compensation and benefits as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to increased headcount resulting from the Citizens merger, and a trend increase in legacy employee headcount, as well as annual merit increases. Occupancy expenses increased primarily due to facilities added through the Citizens merger, and other equipment purchases. The Company’s increase in data processing costs relates to the growing volume of transaction activity, increased costs of software licensing, and new programs for lending and fiduciary and asset management. The increase in deposit insurance premiums was primarily due to the increase in the assessment base following the Citizens merger as well as the FDIC’s increased base assessment rates effective January 2023. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period are lower legal and professional fees attributable to the Citizens merger.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, was 58.5%, as compared to 52.3% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The change was attributable to noninterest expense growing faster than revenues, as revenue growth has slowed due to margin compression and changes in the Company’s policies for NSF charges.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $3.2 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period effective tax rate was 20.6%, as compared to 21.9% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the December 31, 2022, quarter was slightly elevated due to higher non-deductible expenses associated with the Citizens merger.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto; expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development of and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for loan losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Summary Balance Sheet Data as of: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Cash equivalents and time deposits $ 217,090 $ 89,180 $ 55,220 $ 115,791 $ 55,143 Available for sale (AFS) securities 417,406 405,198 417,554 429,798 231,389 FHLB/FRB membership stock 18,023 19,960 20,601 16,346 12,821 Loans receivable, gross 3,731,890 3,699,679 3,618,898 3,480,204 2,995,019 Allowance for credit losses 50,084 49,122 47,820 45,685 37,483 Loans receivable, net 3,681,806 3,650,557 3,571,078 3,434,519 2,957,536 Bank-owned life insurance 72,618 72,144 71,684 71,202 49,074 Intangible assets 79,088 80,117 81,245 81,801 34,632 Premises and equipment 94,519 94,717 92,397 92,343 67,453 Other assets 62,952 58,160 50,432 50,866 42,542 Total assets $ 4,643,502 $ 4,470,033 $ 4,360,211 $ 4,292,666 $ 3,450,590 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,460,704 $ 3,257,773 $ 3,127,940 $ 3,136,595 $ 2,558,154 Noninterest-bearing deposits 534,194 583,353 597,600 618,598 447,621 FHLB advances 113,036 114,026 133,514 45,002 61,489 Other liabilities 42,256 37,834 31,994 32,732 23,267 Subordinated debt 23,130 23,118 23,105 23,092 23,080 Total liabilities 4,173,320 4,016,104 3,914,153 3,856,019 3,113,611 Total stockholders’ equity 470,182 453,929 446,058 436,647 336,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,643,502 $ 4,470,033 $ 4,360,211 $ 4,292,666 $ 3,450,590 Equity to assets ratio 10.13 % 10.15 % 10.23 % 10.17 % 9.77 % Common shares outstanding 11,336,462 11,336,462 11,330,462 11,330,712 9,229,151 Less: Restricted common shares not vested 49,676 49,676 50,510 50,760 41,270 Common shares for book value determination 11,286,786 11,286,786 11,279,952 11,279,952 9,187,881 Book value per common share $ 41.66 $ 40.22 $ 39.54 $ 38.71 $ 36.68 Closing market price 53.39 38.69 38.45 37.41 45.83





Nonperforming asset data as of: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 5,922 $ 5,738 $ 7,543 $ 7,397 $ 4,459 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due — — 109 — 331 Total nonperforming loans 5,922 5,738 7,652 7,397 4,790 Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,814 4,981 3,606 5,258 1,830 Personal property repossessed 40 83 32 25 25 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,776 $ 10,802 $ 11,290 $ 12,680 $ 6,645 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.19 % Total nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 845.73 % 856.08 % 624.93 % 617.62 % 782.53 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.25 % Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 24,237 $ 29,300 $ 29,765 $ 30,359 $ 30,250

(1) Nonperforming modifications (referred to as troubled debt restructurings, or TDRs, prior to the July 1, 2023 adoption of ASU 2022-02) are included with nonaccrual loans or accruing loans 90 days or more past due.

For the three-month period ended Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income: Cash equivalents $ 1,178 $ 49 $ 229 $ 1,443 $ 67 AFS securities and membership stock 5,261 5,084 5,118 3,728 1,791 Loans receivable 55,137 52,974 48,936 43,115 36,993 Total interest income 61,576 58,107 54,283 48,286 38,851 Interest expense: Deposits 25,571 20,440 16,331 13,705 8,594 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — — 213 — FHLB advances 1,079 1,838 1,327 206 1,657 Subordinated debt 440 435 407 395 349 Total interest expense 27,090 22,713 18,065 14,519 10,600 Net interest income 34,486 35,394 36,218 33,767 28,251 Provision for credit losses 900 900 795 10,072 1,138 Noninterest income: Deposit account charges and related fees 1,784 1,791 2,094 2,089 1,713 Bank card interchange income 1,329 1,345 1,789 1,374 1,079 Loan late charges 146 113 131 161 119 Loan servicing fees 285 231 649 265 257 Other loan fees 644 357 1,184 465 612 Net realized gains on sale of loans 304 213 325 132 127 Net realized gains (losses) on sale of AFS securities (682 — — — — Earnings on bank owned life insurance 472 458 511 368 319 Insurance brokerage commissions 310 263 329 349 293 Wealth management 668 795 937 463 430 Other noninterest income 380 287 1,002 618 507 Total noninterest income 5,640 5,853 8,951 6,284 5,456 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 12,961 12,649 13,162 14,188 9,793 Occupancy and equipment, net 3,478 3,515 3,306 3,024 2,442 Data processing expense 2,382 2,308 2,376 2,505 1,430 Telecommunications expense 465 531 552 449 347 Deposit insurance premiums 598 550 760 231 263 Legal and professional fees 387 416 463 2,324 852 Advertising 392 465 698 409 216 Postage and office supplies 283 302 418 331 235 Intangible amortization 1,018 1,018 1,018 812 402 Foreclosed property expenses (gains) 44 (8 (185 280 35 Other noninterest expense 1,852 1,963 2,307 2,439 1,623 Total noninterest expense 23,860 23,709 24,875 26,992 17,638 Net income before income taxes 15,366 16,638 19,499 2,987 14,931 Income taxes 3,173 3,487 3,939 578 3,267 Net income 12,193 13,151 15,560 2,409 11,664 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 53 57 67 18 52 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,140 $ 13,094 $ 15,493 $ 2,391 $ 11,612 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.16 $ 1.37 $ 0.22 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings per common share 1.07 1.16 1.37 0.22 1.26 Dividends per common share 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,287,000 11,286,000 11,281,000 10,844,000 9,188,000 Diluted 11,301,000 11,298,000 11,286,000 10,858,000 9,210,000





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest-bearing cash equivalents $ 89,123 $ 5,479 $ 8,957 $ 126,977 $ 5,026 AFS securities and membership stock 468,498 462,744 468,879 423,784 275,058 Loans receivable, gross 3,691,586 3,645,148 3,546,423 3,334,897 2,993,152 Total interest-earning assets 4,249,207 4,113,371 4,024,259 3,885,658 3,273,236 Other assets 301,415 284,847 294,886 273,131 179,585 Total assets $ 4,550,622 $ 4,398,218 $ 4,319,145 $ 4,158,789 $ 3,452,821 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,350,619 $ 3,132,201 $ 3,094,594 $ 3,046,163 $ 2,464,093 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — — 16,592 — FHLB advances 113,519 167,836 125,636 35,645 186,098 Subordinated debt 23,124 23,111 23,790 23,086 23,074 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,487,262 3,323,148 3,244,020 3,121,486 2,673,265 Noninterest-bearing deposits 572,101 600,202 607,782 608,782 439,114 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 31,807 24,555 25,765 15,718 11,165 Total liabilities 4,091,170 3,947,905 3,877,567 3,745,986 3,123,544 Total stockholders’ equity 459,452 450,313 441,578 412,803 329,277 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,550,622 $ 4,398,218 $ 4,319,145 $ 4,158,789 $ 3,452,821 Return on average assets 1.07 % 1.20 % 1.44 % 0.23 % 1.35 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 10.6 % 11.7 % 14.1 % 2.3 % 14.2 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.44 % 3.60 % 3.48 % 3.45 % Net interest spread 2.69 % 2.92 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.16 % Efficiency ratio 58.5 % 57.5 % 55.1 % 67.4 % 52.3 %





