NINE MILE METALS – Correction Notice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) issues a correction to its press release originally issued on Friday, January 26, 2024, (click here to view) announcing the activation of the Wedge Project drill program and providing an update on the California Lake Drill Target #10.



The original press release stated that drilling at the California Lake Target #10 stopped on December 17th, 2023, but it should have stated the date as “December 21, 2023.” The paragraph is restated as follows:

The drill program at California Lake Target #10 stopped on December 21, 2023, above target depth due to inclement weather. The drill target is located in rolling hills west of Bathurst, N.B. and the roads (20km+) are not maintained by the N.B. Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, making access for both crew and fuel trucks extremely hazardous in bad winter weather.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo., Director who acts as the Company’s Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East–West) VMS and our new Wedge VMS Projects. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

