FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development Returns to the NADA Show 2024

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development (PVD) group is thrilled to announce their eagerly awaited return to the NADA Show taking place from February 1st through 4th in Las Vegas, NV.

FOX Factory PVD's legendary custom-designed booth, located in the North Hall at booth number #6028N, will be featuring all of FOX Factory PVD's iconic vehicle brands such as Black Widow, Rocky Ridge, Black Ops, and Shelby American.

"After a three-year hiatus from NADA, we are excited to make our comeback to Vegas this year! We look forward to showcasing our vehicles, introducing new models to the market, and reconnecting with our dealer partners after a considerable gap," said Christopher Ritter, Vice President of Sales, at FOX Factory.

The FOX Factory PVD booth is set to debut a selection of never-before-seen vehicles, offering attendees an exclusive first-hand look before the public announcement. Dealers will have the unique opportunity to place orders for these newly unveiled vehicles. The booth will not only feature exciting new vehicles but will also offer extremely exclusive NADA show specials tailored specifically for dealers.

Make sure to visit FOX Factory PVD at booth #6028N throughout the show. Here are the key times to catch the action:

  • Friday, February 2nd: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
  • Saturday, February 3rd: 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
  • Sunday, February 4th: 8:30 am - 2:30 pm

For more information about the NADA Show, please visit https://www.nada.org. To learn more about Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development or to find one of our branded vehicles at a local dealership, visit liftedtrucksforsale.com.

About FOX Factory PVD

FOX Factory PVD provides a turnkey solution for drivers who want the pinnacle in style and performance, but none of the downtime, hassle, or frustrations of building a custom vehicle themselves. Partnering with the finest OEMs and Aftermarket Companies in the automotive business, FOX Factory PVD has built a legacy lasting over 40 years to provide a distinct lifestyle of freedom, connection, and fulfillment, no matter where their journey may take them. 

Contact Information:
Senior Marketing Manager
Tyler Porter
tporter@ridefox.com 


