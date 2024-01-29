ASEAN supports initiative on humanitarian corridor in Myanmar

VIETNAM, January 29 -

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Foreign Ministers (AMM)'s Retreat concluded in Luang Prabang, Laos, on January 29 with participants agreeing on Thailand’s initiative to establish a humanitarian corridor to provide aid for people displaced due to conflict in Myanmar.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith said Thailand has proposed a plan to establish a humanitarian corridor to ensure the provision of assistance for displaced people in Myanmar or those fleeing to Thailand.

He also stated that the foreign ministers of ASEAN countries welcomed Myanmar sending representatives to attend this AMM’s Retreat, and expressed confidence that increasing contacts will help Myanmar and ASEAN member countries as well as the international community understand each other better.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said that the support provision will begin in late February after the Myanmar government and the Thai government designate areas for a corridor connecting the two countries.

The ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) will monitor this humanitarian corridor mission, he added. — VNS