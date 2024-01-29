RIDOH and RIAG Make Public The Centurion Foundation HCA application

Today, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha have released the Initial Hospital Conversion application submitted to the State for the proposed sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

The application was submitted by the Centurion Foundation Inc. and Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The Centurion Foundation is looking to acquire the two hospitals, which are operated by CharterCARE and are currently owned by Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The Centurion Foundation Inc. is a Georgia-based non-profit company. This proposed transaction is subject to the review and approval of RIDOH and the Attorney General, the two regulatory entities empowered to oversee hospital conversions in Rhode Island.

Consistent with the standard process set forth by The Hospital Conversions Act (HCA), the Attorney General and RIDOH deemed Centurion's application complete in December. The Attorney General and RIDOH have now released the application to the public with redactions for confidential commercial information of the parties, in accordance with the provisions of the HCA. The application is available on the sites of Attorney General Neronha (https://riag.ri.gov/about-our-office/divisions-and-units/civil-division/public-protection/healthcare) and RIDOH (https://health.ri.gov/programs/hospitalconversionsmerger/).

Additionally, the Attorney General and RIDOH are announcing that two public hearings will be held in the near future on this proposed transaction. The dates, times, and locations of these meetings will be announced shortly and will include options of joining in person and virtually. The purpose of these meetings is to hear from members of the public about their thoughts and opinions regarding the application.

Additionally, through February 29, 2024, the Attorney General and RIDOH will accept written comments directed to the following addresses:

Fernanda Lopes, MPH, Chief Office of Health Systems Development Rhode Island Department of Health Three Capitol Hill, Room 410 Providence, RI 02908 fernanda.lopes@health.ri.gov

Julia Harvey, Health Care Advocate Health Care Unit Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General 150 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903 healthcare@riag.ri.gov

Public comments will be taken into consideration by the Attorney General and RIDOH as they complete their review of this application.

Following the informational public meetings, the Attorney General and RIDOH will continue their review of the application. Under the HCA, the review must be completed within 180 days of the date that the application is accepted for review, which is June 11, 2024.