United States Mint Opens Sales for the 2024 Native American $1 Coin on January 29

Washington, DC, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) began accepting orders for products containing the 2024 Native American $1 Coin on January 29 at noon EST.  Each year the Mint issues Native American $1 coins with reverse designs emblematic of an important Native American or Native American contribution.  The 2024 coin celebrates the centennial of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.

 Available options and their prices are as follows:  

PRODUCT CODE  PRODUCT OPTION  PRICE
24NA 25-Coin Roll - "P"   $34.50
24NB 25-Coin Roll - "D"   $34.50
24NC 250-Coin Box - "P" $289.75
24ND 250-Coin Box - "D" $289.75
24NE 100-Coin Bag - "P" $117.50
24NF 100-Coin Bag - "D" $117.50

Designed and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, the 2024 Native American $1 Coin reverse (tails) features an eagle staff, an American Indian symbol of respect, honor, and patriotism, together with an American flag to represent the dual citizenship of Native Americans.  Inscriptions are “United States of America,” “$1,” and “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.”

The coin’s obverse (heads), by sculptor Glenna Goodacre, continues to feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste.  Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”  The year, mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

To place an order for the 2024 Native American $1 Coin products, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/native-american-1-coin-2024-rolls-bags-and-boxes-MASTER_NA2024RBB.html.  Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household.  To view additional products featuring Native American-themed coins and medals, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/native-american-coins-medals/.

Native American $1 Coin products are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program.  Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription.  After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription.  Visit https://usmint.gov/subscriptions/native-american-1-coins/ to learn more.

About the United States Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792, and it became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873.  It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.  The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins.  Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 29, 2024, at noon EST.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Public Affairs
United States Mint
(202) 354-7222
inquiries@usmint.treas.gov

