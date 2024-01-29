Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,254 in the last 365 days.

AB1020 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance - 2024-01-29

WISCONSIN, January 29 - An Act to repeal 71.06 (1), (1m), (1n) and (1p), 71.06 (1q), 71.06 (2) (a) to (h), 71.06 (2) (i), 71.06 (2) (j) and 71.06 (2e) (a) and (b); to amend 71.06 (1q) (intro.), 71.06 (2) (i) (intro.), 71.06 (2) (j) (intro.) and 71.06 (2m); and to create 71.06 (1r), 71.06 (2) (k), 71.06 (2) (L) and 71.06 (2e) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: expansion of the second individual income tax bracket. (FE)

Status: A - Finance

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1020

You just read:

AB1020 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance - 2024-01-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more