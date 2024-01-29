Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2023 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces net income results of $3,784 and $14,629 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “Fentura reported another strong year of growth, as we ended 2023 with record total assets and total deposits. Throughout the year we experienced higher interest expenses as the rapid increase in interest rates impacted our cost of funds and reduced net interest income. Despite these trends, 2023 was another solid year of profitability as we benefited from record levels of interest income and excellent asset quality. In fact, net income and earnings per diluted share would have increased year-over-year had it not been for $523 in one-time legal and professional fees associated with 2023’s annual meeting and proxy contest. Strong earnings and asset quality combined with limited impacts from accumulated other comprehensive income produced a 10% year-over-year increase in total shareholders’ equity, which was a record $138.7 million at December 31, 2023.”

Mr. Justice continued, “Our operating and financial performance in 2023 is a testament to the hard work and commitment of Fentura’s team members and our commitment to community banking principles over the past 125 years. In addition, it reflects the community banking values and local support we provide across our Michigan communities. As we look to 2024, we expect another fluid operating environment primarily due to continued uncertainty around Federal Reserve interest rate and monetary policies. Despite these concerns, we are focused on supporting our communities that need value added and local financial partners like Fentura. During the year, we expect to make strategic investments in expanding our wealth management and treasury management capabilities to better serve our communities and deepen our customer relationships, while maintaining strong asset quality and controlling expenses that we believe will drive increased value for our shareholders.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the year ended December 31, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Interest income $ 21,033     $ 20,416     $ 19,553     $ 18,679     $ 17,782  
Interest expense   8,526       7,757       6,469       5,335       3,645  
Net interest income   12,507       12,659       13,084       13,344       14,137  
Credit loss expense   (190 )     (309 )     205       236       847  
Noninterest income   2,145       2,338       2,460       2,328       1,949  
Noninterest expenses   10,121       10,594       11,320       10,633       9,781  
Federal income tax expense   937       937       793       959       1,094  
Net income $ 3,784     $ 3,775     $ 3,226     $ 3,844     $ 4,364  
PER SHARE                  
Earnings $ 0.85     $ 0.85     $ 0.73     $ 0.87     $ 0.99  
Dividends $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.09  
Tangible book value(1) $ 28.92     $ 27.64     $ 27.16     $ 26.64     $ 26.22  
Quoted market value                  
High $ 27.20     $ 23.74     $ 21.21     $ 24.10     $ 23.40  
Low $ 22.26     $ 19.10     $ 18.70     $ 21.10     $ 21.60  
Close(1) $ 27.20     $ 23.74     $ 19.35     $ 21.31     $ 22.20  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   0.86 %     0.86 %     0.76 %     0.92 %     1.06 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.11 %     11.27 %     9.89 %     12.32 %     14.01 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   11.94 %     12.14 %     10.67 %     13.34 %     15.21 %
Efficiency ratio   69.08 %     70.64 %     72.83 %     67.85 %     60.80 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   5.06 %     4.92 %     4.85 %     4.75 %     4.57 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.90 %     2.66 %     2.35 %     2.02 %     1.42 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.01 %     3.05 %     3.25 %     3.40 %     3.63 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                  
Total investment securities $ 107,615     $ 109,543     $ 117,563     $ 122,995     $ 125,049  
Gross loans $ 1,473,471     $ 1,483,720     $ 1,472,288     $ 1,457,173     $ 1,436,166  
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,220     $ 13,000  
Total assets $ 1,738,340     $ 1,744,939     $ 1,718,819     $ 1,749,073     $ 1,688,863  
Total deposits $ 1,394,182     $ 1,401,797     $ 1,380,192     $ 1,353,918     $ 1,332,883  
Borrowed funds $ 198,500     $ 201,050     $ 200,550     $ 259,050     $ 222,350  
Total shareholders' equity $ 138,702     $ 132,902     $ 130,690     $ 128,247     $ 126,087  
Net loans to total deposits   104.58 %     104.75 %     105.56 %     106.50 %     106.77 %
Common shares outstanding   4,470,871       4,466,221       4,460,053       4,453,951       4,439,725  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                  
Total assets $ 1,740,526     $ 1,739,510     $ 1,706,147     $ 1,687,175     $ 1,637,191  
Earning assets $ 1,649,091     $ 1,646,848     $ 1,617,593     $ 1,595,605     $ 1,544,880  
Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,165,064     $ 1,156,835     $ 1,105,807     $ 1,072,417     $ 1,016,876  
Total shareholders' equity $ 135,157     $ 132,860     $ 130,860     $ 126,495     $ 123,567  
Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 125,723     $ 123,349     $ 121,274     $ 116,834     $ 113,810  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,443,463       4,437,415       4,427,890       4,421,584       4,413,710  
Unvested stock grants   26,018       26,668       29,916       29,007       24,460  
Total common shares outstanding   4,469,481       4,464,083       4,457,806       4,450,591       4,438,170  
ASSET QUALITY                  
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)   0.38 %     0.24 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.16 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)   0.35 %     0.23 %     0.16 %     0.17 %     0.15 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)   1.04 %     1.04 %     1.05 %     1.04 %     0.91 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans (0.01 )%   (0.03 )%     %     %     %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans (0.01 )%   (0.02 )%     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.06 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   11.91 %     11.59 %     11.31 %     11.08 %     10.87 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   10.82 %     10.51 %     10.23 %     10.02 %     9.95 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   9.83 %     9.53 %     9.25 %     9.04 %     8.96 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.77 %     8.58 %     8.55 %     8.47 %     8.58 %
                   
(1)At end of period
                   

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended (unaudited):

  12/31/2023   12/31/2022   12/31/2021   12/31/2020   12/31/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Interest income $ 79,681     $ 59,220     $ 46,910     $ 45,979     $ 43,541  
Interest expense   28,087       6,767       2,736       5,924       8,627  
Net interest income   51,594       52,453       44,174       40,055       34,914  
Credit loss expense   (58 )     3,105       (180 )     5,634       1,335  
Noninterest income   9,271       9,880       14,080       19,640       8,163  
Noninterest expenses   42,668       40,585       37,663       34,684       27,223  
Federal income tax expense   3,626       3,710       4,192       3,913       2,941  
Net income $ 14,629     $ 14,933     $ 16,579     $ 15,464     $ 11,578  
PER SHARE                  
Earnings $ 3.30     $ 3.38     $ 3.60     $ 3.31     $ 2.49  
Dividends $ 0.40     $ 0.36     $ 0.32     $ 0.30     $ 0.28  
Tangible book value(1) $ 28.92     $ 26.22     $ 25.43     $ 23.88     $ 20.87  
Quoted market value                  
High $ 27.20     $ 29.25     $ 28.28     $ 26.00     $ 25.50  
Low $ 18.70     $ 21.60     $ 21.90     $ 12.55     $ 20.05  
Close(1) $ 27.20     $ 22.20     $ 28.28     $ 22.00     $ 25.23  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   0.85 %     0.98 %     1.26 %     1.29 %     1.20 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.14 %     12.30 %     13.52 %     14.05 %     12.02 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   12.01 %     13.39 %     13.93 %     14.57 %     12.59 %
Efficiency ratio   70.10 %     65.11 %     64.65 %     58.10 %     63.20 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.90 %     4.15 %     3.80 %     4.01 %     4.77 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.50 %     0.75 %     0.36 %     0.82 %     1.41 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.17 %     3.67 %     3.58 %     3.50 %     3.83 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                  
Total investment securities $ 107,615     $ 125,049     $ 164,942     $ 76,111     $ 61,621  
Gross loans $ 1,473,471     $ 1,436,166     $ 1,100,092     $ 1,066,562     $ 870,555  
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400     $ 13,000     $ 10,500     $ 10,900     $ 5,813  
Total assets $ 1,738,340     $ 1,688,863     $ 1,417,785     $ 1,251,446     $ 1,034,759  
Total deposits $ 1,394,182     $ 1,332,883     $ 1,228,298     $ 1,071,976     $ 863,102  
Borrowed funds $ 198,500     $ 222,350     $ 50,000     $ 49,000     $ 61,500  
Total shareholders' equity $ 138,702     $ 126,087     $ 124,455     $ 115,868     $ 101,444  
Net loans to total deposits   104.58 %     106.77 %     88.71 %     98.48 %     100.19 %
Common shares outstanding   4,470,871       4,439,725       4,496,701       4,694,275       4,664,369  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                  
Total assets $ 1,718,339     $ 1,523,419     $ 1,311,673     $ 1,200,605     $ 961,586  
Earning assets $ 1,627,284     $ 1,429,605     $ 1,237,755     $ 1,147,570     $ 913,574  
Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,125,032     $ 898,170     $ 754,622     $ 726,869     $ 612,549  
Total shareholders' equity $ 131,341     $ 121,422     $ 122,629     $ 110,094     $ 96,358  
Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 121,793     $ 111,548     $ 118,986     $ 106,140     $ 91,994  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,432,588       4,422,791       4,603,259       4,669,979       4,643,955  
Unvested stock grants   27,902       25,212       20,984       14,027       9,917  
Total common shares outstanding   4,460,490       4,448,003       4,624,243       4,684,006       4,653,872  
ASSET QUALITY                  
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)   0.38 %     0.16 %     0.18 %     0.75 %     0.17 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)   0.35 %     0.15 %     0.17 %     0.64 %     0.14 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)   1.04 %     0.91 %     0.95 %     1.02 %     0.67 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans (0.04 )%     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.05 %     %
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans   %     0.25 %   (0.02 )%     0.56 %     0.16 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   11.91 %     10.87 %     12.22 %     15.14 %     14.03 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   10.82 %     9.95 %     11.30 %     13.93 %     13.33 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   9.83 %     8.96 %     10.07 %     12.38 %     11.64 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.77 %     8.58 %     9.13 %     9.80 %     11.20 %
                   
(1)At end of period
 

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Net income $ 3,784     $ 3,775     $ 3,226     $ 3,844     $ 4,364  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                  
Accretion on purchased loans                           (20 )
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   60       60       60       60       85  
Amortization on acquired time deposits                           (21 )
Other acquisition related expenses                            
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   60       60       60       60       44  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                  
Proxy contest related expenses               413              
Prepayment penalties collected   (85 )     (29 )     (95 )     (9 )     (61 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (85 )     (29 )     318       (9 )     (61 )
Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,759     $ 3,806     $ 3,604     $ 3,895     $ 4,347  
                   
Net interest income $ 12,507     $ 12,659     $ 13,084     $ 13,344     $ 14,137  
Accretion on purchased loans                           (25 )
Prepayment penalties collected   (107 )     (37 )     (120 )     (12 )     (77 )
Amortization on acquired time deposits                           (27 )
Adjusted net interest income $ 12,400     $ 12,622     $ 12,964     $ 13,332     $ 14,008  
                   
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                  
Based on adjusted net income from operations                  
Earnings per share $ 0.85     $ 0.86     $ 0.81     $ 0.88     $ 0.98  
Return on average assets   0.86 %     0.87 %     0.85 %     0.94 %     1.05 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.03 %     11.37 %     11.05 %     12.49 %     13.96 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   11.86 %     12.24 %     11.92 %     13.52 %     15.15 %
Efficiency ratio   69.06 %     70.31 %     69.51 %     67.41 %     60.62 %
                   
Based on adjusted net interest income                  
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   5.03 %     4.91 %     4.82 %     4.75 %     4.54 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.90 %     2.66 %     2.35 %     2.02 %     1.41 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   2.98 %     3.04 %     3.22 %     3.40 %     3.60 %
                   


  Year to Date December 31   Variance
    2023       2022     Amount   %
Net income $ 14,629     $ 14,933     $ (304 )   (2.04 )%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)              
Accretion on purchased loans         (80 )     80     (100.00 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   240       340       (100 )   (29.41 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits         (84 )     84     (100.00 )%
Other acquisition related expenses         213       (213 )   (100.00 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   240       389       (149 )   (38.30 )%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)              
Proxy contest related expenses   413             413     N/M
Prepayment penalties collected   (218 )     (390 )     172     (44.10 )%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   195       (390 )     585     (150.00 )%
Adjusted net income from operations $ 15,064     $ 14,932     $ 132     0.88 %
               
Net interest income $ 51,594     $ 52,453     $ (859 )   (1.64 )%
Accretion on purchased loans         (101 )     101     (100.00 )%
Prepayment penalties collected   (276 )     (493 )     217     (44.02 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits         (107 )     107     (100.00 )%
Adjusted net interest income $ 51,318     $ 51,752     $ (434 )   (0.84 )%
               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS              
Based on adjusted net income from operations              
Earnings per share $ 3.40     $ 3.38     $ 0.02     0.59 %
Return on average assets   0.88 %     0.98 %       (0.10 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity   11.47 %     12.30 %       (0.83 )%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   12.37 %     13.39 %       (1.02 )%
Efficiency ratio   69.06 %     64.72 %       4.34 %
               
Based on adjusted net interest income              
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.88 %     4.11 %       0.77 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   2.50 %     0.74 %       1.76 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.15 %     3.62 %       (0.47 )%
               

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                                  
Total loans $ 1,477,899     $ 19,633   5.27 %   $ 1,477,343     $ 19,170   5.15 %   $ 1,397,113     $ 17,024   4.83 %
Taxable investment securities   95,263       374   1.56 %     101,549       397   1.55 %     112,321       443   1.56 %
Nontaxable investment securities   12,166       68   2.22 %     12,670       70   2.19 %     14,326       81   2.24 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   54,584       760   5.52 %     43,865       594   5.37 %     12,261       116   3.75 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,179       212   9.16 %     11,421       199   6.91 %     8,859       135   6.05 %
Total earning assets   1,649,091       21,047   5.06 %     1,646,848       20,430   4.92 %     1,544,880       17,799   4.57 %
                                   
Nonearning assets                                  
Allowance for credit losses   (15,444 )             (15,503 )             (12,538 )        
Premises and equipment, net   14,875               15,210               15,866          
Accrued income and other assets   92,004               92,955               88,983          
Total assets $ 1,740,526             $ 1,739,510             $ 1,637,191          
                                   
Interest bearing liabilities                                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 413,681     $ 3,540   3.40 %   $ 416,500     $ 3,230   3.08 %   $ 320,672     $ 1,383   1.71 %
Savings deposits   279,197       421   0.60 %     290,939       429   0.59 %     362,250       170   0.19 %
Time deposits   271,375       2,709   3.96 %     248,389       2,280   3.64 %     133,166       523   1.56 %
Borrowed funds   200,811       1,856   3.67 %     201,007       1,818   3.59 %     200,788       1,569   3.10 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,165,064       8,526   2.90 %     1,156,835       7,757   2.66 %     1,016,876       3,645   1.42 %
                                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                  
Noninterest bearing deposits   424,859               435,398               484,586          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   15,446               14,417               12,162          
Shareholders' equity   135,157               132,860               123,567          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,740,526             $ 1,739,510             $ 1,637,191          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 12,521           $ 12,673           $ 14,154    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)         3.01 %           3.05 %           3.63 %
                                   


  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                      
Total loans $ 1,468,193     $ 75,382   5.13 %   $ 1,247,996     $ 56,610   4.54 %
Taxable investment securities   103,436       1,624   1.57 %     126,925       1,767   1.39 %
Nontaxable investment securities   13,093       295   2.25 %     15,215       342   2.25 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   32,009       1,715   5.36 %     34,145       345   1.01 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   10,553       727   6.89 %     5,324       228   4.28 %
Total earning assets   1,627,284       79,743   4.90 %     1,429,605       59,292   4.15 %
                       
Nonearning assets                      
Allowance for credit losses   (15,328 )             (11,436 )        
Premises and equipment, net   15,226               16,455          
Accrued income and other assets   91,157               88,795          
Total assets $ 1,718,339             $ 1,523,419          
                       
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 392,407     $ 11,467   2.92 %   $ 293,039     $ 2,523   0.86 %
Savings deposits   304,371       1,757   0.58 %     366,503       529   0.14 %
Time deposits   215,473       7,304   3.39 %     122,032       971   0.80 %
Borrowed funds   212,781       7,559   3.55 %     116,596       2,744   2.35 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,125,032       28,087   2.50 %     898,170       6,767   0.75 %
                       
Noninterest bearing liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing deposits   447,517               488,370          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   14,449               15,457          
Shareholders' equity   131,341               121,422          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,718,339             $ 1,523,419          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 51,656           $ 52,525    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)         3.17 %           3.67 %
                       

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2023
  Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
  Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
  Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                  
Total loans $ 7     $ 456     $ 463     $ 1,013     $ 1,596     $ 2,609     $ 10,810     $ 7,962     $ 18,772  
Taxable investment securities   (39 )     16       (23 )     (69 )           (69 )     (352 )     209       (143 )
Nontaxable investment securities   (7 )     5       (2 )     (12 )     (1 )     (13 )     (47 )           (47 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   149       17       166       567       77       644       (23 )     1,393       1,370  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   (188 )     201       13       5       72       77       308       191       499  
Total changes in interest income   (78 )     695       617       1,504       1,744       3,248       10,696       9,755       20,451  
                                   
Changes in interest expense                                  
Interest bearing demand deposits   (144 )     454       310       489       1,668       2,157       1,110       7,834       8,944  
Savings deposits   (46 )     38       (8 )     (261 )     512       251       (102 )     1,330       1,228  
Time deposits   220       209       429       881       1,305       2,186       1,212       5,121       6,333  
Borrowed funds   (12 )     50       38             287       287       2,974       1,841       4,815  
Total changes in interest expense   18       751       769       1,109       3,772       4,881       5,194       16,126       21,320  
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ (96 )   $ (56 )   $ (152 )   $ 395     $ (2,028 )   $ (1,633 )   $ 5,502     $ (6,371 )   $ (869 )
                                   


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Total earning assets 5.06 %   4.92 %   4.85 %   4.75 %   4.57 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 2.90 %   2.66 %   2.35 %   2.02 %   1.42 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.01 %   3.05 %   3.25 %   3.40 %   3.63 %
                   


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Interest income $ 21,033   $ 20,416   $ 19,553   $ 18,679   $ 17,782
FTE adjustment   14     14     17     17     17
Total interest income (FTE)   21,047     20,430     19,570     18,696     17,799
Total interest expense   8,526     7,757     6,469     5,335     3,645
Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,521   $ 12,673   $ 13,101   $ 13,361   $ 14,154
                   

Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Service charges and fees                  
ATM and debit card income $ 549     $ 568     $ 570     $ 531   $ 559  
Trust and investment services   433       572       583       549     505  
Service charges on deposit accounts   211       244       224       218     245  
Total   1,193       1,384       1,377       1,298     1,309  
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans   96       164       198       161     24  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans   226             95            
Changes in the fair value of MSR   (108 )     119       (8 )     107     (129 )
Change in fair value of equity investments   42       (28 )     (16 )     15     2  
Other                  
Mortgage servicing fees   398       398       406       406     415  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance   192       181       178       172     175  
Other   106       120       230       169     153  
Total   696       699       814       747     743  
Total noninterest income $ 2,145     $ 2,338     $ 2,460     $ 2,328   $ 1,949  
                   
Memo items:                  
Residential mortgage operations $ 386     $ 681     $ 596     $ 674   $ 310  
                                     


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31		   Variance
    2023     2022     Amount   %
Service charges and fees              
ATM and debit card income $ 2,218   $ 2,174     $ 44     2.02 %
Trust and investment services   2,137     2,107       30     1.42 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   897     1,002       (105 )   (10.48 )%
Total   5,252     5,283       (31 )   (0.59 )%
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans   619     725       (106 )   (14.62 )%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans   321           321     N/M
Changes in the fair value of MSR   110     830       (720 )   (86.75 )%
Change in fair value of equity investments   13     (116 )     129     (111.21 )%
Other              
Mortgage servicing fees   1,608     1,721       (113 )   (6.57 )%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance   723     681       42     6.17 %
Other   625     756       (131 )   (17.33 )%
Total   2,956     3,158       (202 )   (6.40 )%
Total noninterest income $ 9,271   $ 9,880     $ (609 )   (6.16 )%
               
Memo items:              
Residential mortgage operations $ 2,337   $ 3,276     $ (939 )   (28.66 )%
               

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity in 2023. While a majority of our residential mortgage loans originated have been portfolio loans, we have continued to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $6,932. The overall direction of the fair value of MSR is expected to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio. This is a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $22,356, or 3.45%, since December 31, 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels into 2024.

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. During the second quarter of 2023, we transitioned our wealth management program to a new platform that offers a robust, flexible technology platform and comprehensive financial solutions, which will provide our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to decline slightly in 2024, primarily as a result of us lowering our fees charged to customers for overdraft services.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the second and fourth quarters of 2023, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We have strategic initiatives in place to sell certain commercial loans throughout 2024.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase in 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Compensation and benefits $ 5,521   $ 5,592   $ 5,492   $ 5,792   $ 5,329
Professional services   695     726     1,237     766     594
Furniture and equipment   696     668     685     726     772
Occupancy   610     591     589     635     566
Data processing   505     576     565     513     111
Advertising and promotional   139     506     509     451     580
Loan and collection   301     232     457     240     278
Other                  
FDIC insurance premiums   270     330     330     201     149
ATM and debit card   158     153     179     161     254
Telephone and communication   103     115     100     119     110
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   76     75     76     76     107
Other acquisition related expenses                  
Other general and administrative   1,047     1,030     1,101     953     931
Total $ 1,654   $ 1,703   $ 1,786   $ 1,510   $ 1,551
Total noninterest expenses $ 10,121   $ 10,594   $ 11,320   $ 10,633   $ 9,781
                   


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31 		  Variance
    2023     2022   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits $ 22,397   $ 21,449   $ 948     4.42 %
Professional services   3,424     2,946     478     16.23 %
Furniture and equipment   2,775     3,217     (442 )   (13.74 )%
Occupancy   2,425     2,327     98     4.21 %
Data processing   2,159     1,551     608     39.20 %
Advertising and promotional   1,605     1,589     16     1.01 %
Loan and collection   1,230     1,574     (344 )   (21.86 )%
Other              
FDIC insurance premiums   1,131     621     510     82.13 %
ATM and debit card   651     711     (60 )   (8.44 )%
Telephone and communication   437     439     (2 )   (0.46 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   303     430     (127 )   (29.53 )%
Other acquisition related expenses       270     (270 )   (100.00 )%
Other general and administrative   4,131     3,461     670     19.36 %
Total $ 6,653   $ 5,932   $ 721     12.15 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 42,668   $ 40,585   $ 2,083     5.13 %
               

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits in 2024 due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue in future periods.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses normalized in 2023 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor during 2022. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase in 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. These expenses increased in 2023 due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to moderately increase in 2024.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses increased in 2023 partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. During 2023, expenses related to fraudulent activity totaled approximately $243. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 90,661   $ 83,365   $ 59,181   $ 100,496   $ 57,844
Total investment securities   107,615     109,543     117,563     122,995     125,049
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   747     1,037     1,106     875     493
Gross loans   1,473,471     1,483,720     1,472,288     1,457,173     1,436,166
Less allowance for credit losses   15,400     15,400     15,400     15,220     13,000
Net loans   1,458,071     1,468,320     1,456,888     1,441,953     1,423,166
All other assets   81,246     82,674     84,081     82,754     82,311
Total assets $ 1,738,340   $ 1,744,939   $ 1,718,819   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Total deposits $ 1,394,182   $ 1,401,797   $ 1,380,192   $ 1,353,918   $ 1,332,883
Total borrowed funds   198,500     201,050     200,550     259,050     222,350
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   6,956     9,190     7,387     7,858     7,543
Total liabilities   1,599,638     1,612,037     1,588,129     1,620,826     1,562,776
Total shareholders' equity   138,702     132,902     130,690     128,247     126,087
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,738,340   $ 1,744,939   $ 1,718,819   $ 1,749,073   $ 1,688,863
                   


  12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023   12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022
  Variance   Variance
  Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 7,296     8.75 %   $ 32,817     56.73 %
Total investment securities   (1,928 )   (1.76 )%     (17,434 )   (13.94 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value   (290 )   (27.97 )%     254     51.52 %
Gross loans   (10,249 )   (0.69 )%     37,305     2.60 %
Less allowance for credit losses       %     2,400     18.46 %
Net loans   (10,249 )   (0.70 )%     34,905     2.45 %
All other assets   (1,428 )   (1.73 )%     (1,065 )   (1.29 )%
Total assets $ (6,599 )   (0.38 )%   $ 49,477     2.93 %
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Total deposits $ (7,615 )   (0.54 )%   $ 61,299     4.60 %
Total borrowed funds   (2,550 )   (1.27 )%     (23,850 )   (10.73 )%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   (2,234 )   (24.31 )%     (587 )   (7.78 )%
Total liabilities   (12,399 )   (0.77 )%     36,862     2.36 %
Total shareholders' equity   5,800     4.36 %     12,615     10.00 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ (6,599 )   (0.38 )%   $ 49,477     2.93 %
               

Cash and due from banks

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Cash and due from banks                  
Noninterest bearing $ 29,997     $ 35,121     $ 33,028   $ 24,376   $ 28,216  
Interest bearing   60,664       48,244       26,153     76,120     29,628  
Total $ 90,661     $ 83,365     $ 59,181   $ 100,496   $ 57,844  
                   
  12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023       12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022
  Variance       Variance
  Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                  
Noninterest bearing $ (5,124 )   (14.59 )%       $ 1,781     6.31 %
Interest bearing   12,420       25.74 %         31,036     104.75 %
Total $ 7,296       8.75 %       $ 32,817     56.73 %
                   

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,661   $ 83,365   $ 59,181   $ 100,496   $ 57,844
Fair value of unpledged investment securities   80,247     82,103     82,041     102,368     103,819
FHLB borrowing availability   170,000     170,000     170,000     111,500     144,567
Unsecured lines of credit   20,000     20,000     20,000     20,000     26,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window   111     110     119     119     113
Parent company line of credit   3,500     950     1,450     1,450     1,650
Total liquidity sources $ 364,519   $ 356,528   $ 332,791   $ 335,933   $ 334,493
                   

The increase in cash and cash equivalents throughout 2023 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during 2023 was due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during 2023 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Available-for-sale                  
U.S. Government and federal agency $ 22,425     $ 23,420     $ 24,411     $ 24,402     $ 24,394  
State and municipal   20,460       20,992       21,110       22,649       22,709  
Mortgage backed residential   49,076       50,786       52,704       54,595       56,293  
Certificates of deposit   2,728       3,956       6,679       7,426       7,426  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   23,320       24,062       24,680       25,275       25,925  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   (12,760 )     (15,958 )     (14,536 )     (13,940 )     (14,184 )
Total available-for-sale   105,249       107,258       115,048       120,407       122,563  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   878       879       1,081       1,168       1,171  
Equity securities   1,488       1,406       1,434       1,420       1,315  
Total investment securities $ 107,615     $ 109,543     $ 117,563     $ 122,995     $ 125,049  
                   
  12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023       12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022
  Variance       Variance
  Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                  
U.S. Government and federal agency   (995 )   (4.25 )%       $ (1,969 )   (8.07 )%
State and municipal   (532 )   (2.53 )%         (2,249 )   (9.90 )%
Mortgage backed residential   (1,710 )   (3.37 )%         (7,217 )   (12.82 )%
Certificates of deposit   (1,228 )   (31.04 )%         (4,698 )   (63.26 )%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   (742 )   (3.08 )%         (2,605 )   (10.05 )%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   3,198     (20.04 )%         1,424     (10.04 )%
Total available-for-sale   (2,009 )   (1.87 )%         (17,314 )   (14.13 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   (1 )   (0.11 )%         (293 )   (25.02 )%
Equity securities   82       5.83 %         173       13.16 %
Total investment securities $ (1,928 )   (1.76 )%       $ (17,434 )   (13.94 )%
                   

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

  Maturing        
  Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five Years
But Within
Ten Years		   After Ten
Years		   Securities with
Variable Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $ 4,518   $ 17,907   $   $   $   $ 22,425
State and municipal   1,296     16,552     1,286     1,326         20,460
Mortgage backed residential                   49,076     49,076
Certificates of deposit   749     1,979                 2,728
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                   23,320     23,320
Total amortized cost $ 6,563   $ 36,438   $ 1,286   $ 1,326   $ 72,396   $ 118,009
Fair value $ 6,429   $ 33,689   $ 1,191   $ 1,239   $ 62,701   $ 105,249
                       

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

  Maturing        
  Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five Years
But Within
Ten Years		   After Ten
Years		   Securities with
Variable Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		   Total
State and municipal $ 343   $ 305   $ 230   $   $   $ 878
Fair value $ 341   $ 299   $ 228   $   $   $ 868
                       

Total investment securities declined in 2023 primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial and residential mortgage segments. However, due to an acceleration of commercial loan payoffs during the fourth quarter of 2023, gross loans declined $10,249. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth into 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline declined significantly throughout 2023, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $1,870 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", as amended, on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Commercial and industrial $ 118,089     $ 125,330     $ 120,985     $ 111,557     $ 106,616  
Commercial real estate   870,693       874,870       870,761       874,690       869,496  
Total commercial loans   988,782       1,000,200       991,746       986,247       976,112  
Residential mortgage   431,836       431,740       430,065       418,987       406,408  
Home equity   48,380       47,069       45,689       46,909       47,768  
Total residential real estate loans   480,216       478,809       475,754       465,896       454,176  
Consumer   4,473       4,711       4,788       5,030       5,878  
Gross loans   1,473,471       1,483,720       1,472,288       1,457,173       1,436,166  
Allowance for credit losses   (15,400 )     (15,400 )     (15,400 )     (15,220 )     (13,000 )
Loans, net $ 1,458,071     $ 1,468,320     $ 1,456,888     $ 1,441,953     $ 1,423,166  
                   
Memo items:                  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 624,765     $ 631,697     $ 632,018     $ 636,121     $ 647,121  
                   
  12/31/2023 vs 9/30/2023       12/31/2023 vs 12/31/2022
  Variance       Variance
  Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial and industrial $ (7,241 )   (5.78 )%       $ 11,473       10.76 %
Commercial real estate   (4,177 )   (0.48 )%         1,197       0.14 %
Total commercial loans   (11,418 )   (1.14 )%         12,670       1.30 %
Residential mortgage   96       0.02 %         25,428       6.26 %
Home equity   1,311       2.79 %         612       1.28 %
Total residential real estate loans   1,407       0.29 %         26,040       5.73 %
Consumer   (238 )   (5.05 )%         (1,405 )   (23.90 )%
Gross loans   (10,249 )   (0.69 )%         37,305       2.60 %
Allowance for credit losses         %         (2,400 )     18.46 %
Loans, net $ (10,249 )   (0.70 )%       $ 34,905       2.45 %
                   
Memo items:                  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (6,932 )   (1.10 )%       $ (22,356 )   (3.45 )%
                   

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial $ 115,665   $ 124,860   $ 120,854   $ 111,426   $ 106,616
Commercial real estate   870,524     874,701     870,580     874,509     869,313
Residential mortgage   429,109     428,927     428,147     416,879     404,308
Home equity   48,136     46,898     45,535     46,761     47,728
Consumer   4,473     4,711     4,788     5,020     5,871
Subtotal   1,467,907     1,480,097     1,469,904     1,454,595     1,433,836
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial   2,424     470     131     131    
Commercial real estate   169     169     181     181     183
Residential mortgage   2,727     2,813     1,918     2,108     2,100
Home equity   244     171     154     148     40
Consumer               10     7
Subtotal   5,564     3,623     2,384     2,578     2,330
Gross Loans $ 1,473,471   $ 1,483,720   $ 1,472,288   $ 1,457,173   $ 1,436,166
                   

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,407   $ 1,362   $ 1,488   $ 1,324   $ 1,094
Commercial real estate   8,467     8,703     8,991     8,765     7,480
Residential mortgage   4,409     4,439     4,453     4,576     3,878
Home equity   321     315     325     416     370
Consumer   44     36     40     49     128
Unallocated   355     294     49        
Subtotal   15,003     15,149     15,346     15,130     12,950
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                  
Commercial and industrial   363     248     15     3    
Commercial real estate                  
Residential mortgage   34     3     39     77     43
Home equity                  
Consumer               10     7
Unallocated                  
Subtotal   397     251     54     90     50
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400   $ 15,400   $ 15,400   $ 15,220   $ 13,000
                   
Commercial and industrial $ 1,770   $ 1,610   $ 1,503   $ 1,327   $ 1,094
Commercial real estate   8,467     8,703     8,991     8,765     7,480
Residential mortgage   4,443     4,442     4,492     4,653     3,921
Home equity   321     315     325     416     370
Consumer   44     36     40     59     135
Unallocated   355     294     49        
Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400   $ 15,400   $ 15,400   $ 15,220   $ 13,000
                   

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we also continue to monitor the effects of inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio has remained solid, and performance has not been lacking. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of December 31, 2023, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect loan demand in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is one of the largest growth pools in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and continues to remain strong. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Rite Aid, which operates over 2,000 retail pharmacies across 17 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. We have exposure in our loan portfolio to Rite Aid in the net lease and retail strip center non-owner occupied commercial real estate pools. Exposure in the net lease pool whereas Rite Aid is a single tenant consists of six loans totaling $10,082. Exposure in the retail strip center pool whereas Rite Aid is a tenant consists of three loans totaling $17,359. One loan in the retail strip center pool has been reported on the Rite Aid store closure listing, however, the loan is well-secured. We continue to actively monitor the status of the Rite Aid's filing and exit strategy from bankruptcy.

The ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination. Due to current economic uncertainty and the pressures noted above it is unlikely that we will seek new loan originations in the non-owner occupied office pool in 2024.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Industrial: Loans in pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medic