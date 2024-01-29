1/26/24 – FIFTEEN BOAT GROUNDINGS IN MAUI NUI OVER THE PAST YEAR

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

Jan. 26, 2024

FIFTEEN BOAT GROUNDINGS IN MAUI NUI OVER THE PAST YEAR

Salvage Plans for Two Vessels Still in the Works

(MĀ’ALAEA SMALL BOAT HARBOR, MAUI) – A series of powerful storms in 2023 and the first part of 2024 contributed to a higher-than-usual number of boat groundings in Maui.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) counts a total of 15 groundings, not including approximately80 boats that were damaged or destroyed in the Lahaina wildfires. DOBOR Assistant Administrator Meghan Statts said, “We believe weather conditions, largely 50-60 mile-per-hour winds were, in most cases, contributing causes of the 15 groundings.”

The year 2023, started with the highly publicized grounding of the super yacht Nakoa just outside the Honolua-Mokulē‘ia Bay Marine Life Conservation District. It took two weeks to free the vessel, which had significant damage and ultimately was scuttled in 800 feet of water off West Maui. The boat’s owners are facing significant penalties (see separate release).

More recently, and also being watched carefully by the community, are two groundings on Maui’s south shore over the past week.

Today, DOBOR awarded a $841,820 contract to Sea Engineering, Inc., to salvage the former Navy torpedo boat, Chaparral. It currently rests in sand, next to a seawall in North Kihei. Initially, the salvage was expected to cost significantly less.

The division solicited new emergency bids to ensure that a contractor can employ best management practices (BMPs) to guarantee that the impact on natural resources would be significantly decreased.

“While we know many people would like to see the Chaparral towed out to sea, that’s not the best option because of the numerous holes in its hull, making itlikely to sink before it gets very far,” Underwood said.

BMPs to protect both the terrestrial and ocean environment include erecting silk screens to keep dust from impacting the surrounding land and water, and booms surrounding the boat to further protect the marine ecosystem.

The other vessel grounded in Maui is one of Expeditions’ ferry boats, which transports passengers between Lana‘i and Maui. A salvage contract is in place and the contractor expects to pull the boat free Saturday morning. The ferry operator, which has other vessels, says the grounding has not impacted its interisland service.

When boat owners walk away after a grounding or have failed to carry required insurance, DOBOR’s boating special fund picks up the tab. “No tax dollars are expended for state-supported salvages, as the fund is entirely from user fees. Unfortunately, the salvage of the Chaparral will completely deplete that fund, so we’re hoping there are no more groundings until it is restored,” Underwood added.

