ServiceTrade is Recognized as Category Leader Across Gartner Digital Market Brands for the Third Consecutive Year

Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp Reflect Top Customer Ratings for Functionality and Value Across Commercial Mechanical and Fire Protection Markets

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire contractors, has been recognized as a Top Performer across Gartner’s Digital Market Brands for a third consecutive year, highlighting its product’s popularity and positive user reviews. Gartner’s Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp evaluate customer satisfaction, reviews, and digital research metrics to evaluate solutions and inform customers’ buying decisions. ServiceTrade was awarded a perfect 5.0 designation by Capterra, making it the highest-rated, non-residential platform for HVAC in 2023.



“This software is easy to use and robust. I have personally used three other automated dispatching software programs, and this one is by far the best I have used. I love that with a couple of clicks, I can find the history of any asset we have performed work on. The ease of building and sending quotes has increased our customer approval…All in all, [ServiceTrade] is an awesome program.”

– Capterra Reviewer, 2023

ServiceTrade is a purpose-built solution for scheduling and streamlining inspection and maintenance services, recording and reporting repair opportunities, and engaging with customers. Mechanical and Fire Protection contractors using ServiceTrade can achieve 44% year-over-year growth, improve service and project operations, increase technician productivity, sell more service and inspection agreements, and increase customer loyalty. Over 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by more than 1,300 contractors using ServiceTrade to manage 13 million equipment assets and invoice more than $7.5 billion of service-related commerce.

Billy Marshall, ServiceTrade CEO, commented: “Helping our customers achieve top business results and higher productivity has been our goal from the start. These significant awards represent our customers' opinions, recommendations, and reviews. To be selected for the Capterra Shortlist, GetApp Category Leaders, and Software Advice Front Runners reports places us among the top-ranking software providers in Field Service Management, HVAC, Electrical Contractor, Service Dispatch, and Work Order categories. We couldn’t be more proud.”

ServiceTrade was awarded ShortList designation in Capterra’s HVAC Software, Electrical Contractor, Service Dispatch, and Work Order categories with a perfect 5.0 rating. It received a FrontRunner designation, scoring 4.5 out of 5 on the Software Advice list, and a Category Leader designation on GetApp with a 4.6 out of 5 rating. To read more about ServiceTrade’s prior year’s awards, visit www.servicetrade.com/news .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2010 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry. With more than 1,300 customers, ServiceTrade manages mechanical service contracts in roughly 10% of commercial buildings nationwide. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .

