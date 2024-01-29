Cytomegalovirus Infections Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Leading Companies - ModernaTX, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, AlloVir

The cytomegalovirus infections market size is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the expected launch of novel emerging therapies for treatment and prevention, which shall fuel the growth of the cytomegalovirus infections market during the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032.

The cytomegalovirus infections market size is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the expected launch of novel emerging therapies for treatment and prevention, which shall fuel the growth of the cytomegalovirus infections market during the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032.

DelveInsight's Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, CMV infections emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted CMV infections market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for cytomegalovirus infections across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed population of cytomegalovirus infections in the 7MM was reported as 111K in 2022.

Prominent companies working in the domain of cytomegalovirus infections, including ModernaTX, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, AlloVir, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for cytomegalovirus infections. These novel cytomegalovirus infections therapies are anticipated to enter the cytomegalovirus infections market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for cytomegalovirus infections. These novel cytomegalovirus infections therapies are anticipated to enter the cytomegalovirus infections market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for cytomegalovirus infections treatment include mRNA-1647, Letermovir 480 MG [Prevymis], Pentamer (low)/gB(low)/Adjuvant vaccine, Posoleucel (ALVR105), and others.

Cytomegalovirus Infections Overview

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections, classified as herpesvirus type 5, exhibit a broad spectrum of symptoms ranging from asymptomatic cases to manifestations such as fever and fatigue, reminiscent of infectious mononucleosis, and severe conditions affecting organs like the eyes, brain, or other internal organs. While prevalent across all age groups, a robust immune system in healthy individuals typically prevents the virus from causing illness. Blood tests indicate that a substantial percentage, ranging from 60 to 90%, of adults have experienced a CMV Infections infection at some point.

Following infection, CMV infections can either prompt immediate symptoms or remain inactive in different tissues throughout a person's life. Dormant CMV infections may be reactivated by various triggers, leading to viral replication that can occasionally result in disease. The infection may affect organs such as the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, brain, spinal cord, or eyes. In infants, the typical method for diagnosing the condition involves sending a urine sample to a laboratory to cultivate and identify the virus. Additionally, blood tests capable of detecting antibodies to CMV can validate a recent infection. However, it's important to note that these tests cannot ascertain the presence of the disease itself.





Cytomegalovirus Infections Epidemiology Segmentation

The cytomegalovirus infections epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CMV infections patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The CMV infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cytomegalovirus Infections Diagnosed Cases

Number of Infants Born with Congenital CMV

CMV Retinitis among HIV Patients

CMV Patients among Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants (HSCT)

Number of CMV Patients among SOT

Number of Refractory CMV Patients after HSCT/SOT

Cytomegalovirus Infections Treatment Market

The CMV treatment market is categorized into Prophylactic Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs. Preventing the transmission of cytomegalovirus is crucial, especially since it is commonly spread through infected bodily fluids that can be absorbed through the nose or mouth of a susceptible person. Two primary strategies for preventing CMV disease after liver transplantation are preemptive therapy and antiviral prophylaxis. In preemptive therapy, patients undergo monitoring for evidence of CMV replication using sensitive assays, typically quantitative nucleic acid amplification tests like PCR or, less commonly, detection of pp65 antigenemia. When asymptomatic CMV replication is detected, preemptive antiviral therapy is administered to prevent progression to symptomatic clinical disease.

In the United States, antiviral medications are employed to address CMV infection subsequent to transplant procedures. These medications encompass valganciclovir, ganciclovir, cidofovir, foscarnet, or a combination thereof. Prevymis (Letermovir) has received approval from the FDA for preventing Human Cytomegalovirus (HCMV) infection in transplant recipients. Letermovir is an authorized anti-CMV drug, with FDA approval in November 2017 and EMA marketing authorization in January 2018.

Letermovir operates by inhibiting the viral terminase complex, composed of CMV-encoded proteins pUL51, pUL56, and pUL89, crucial for forming DNA-containing viral capsids. This drug is administered either orally or through intravenous infusion. It has been sanctioned for prophylactic use against CMV in allogeneic hematopoietic-cell transplantation patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy.

Key Cytomegalovirus Infections Therapies and Companies

mRNA-1647: ModernaTX, Inc.

Letermovir 480 MG [Prevymis]: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Pentamer (low)/gB(low)/Adjuvant vaccine: GlaxoSmithKline

Posoleucel (ALVR105): AlloVir

Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Dynamics

The cytomegalovirus infections market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Growing research and development is increasing the demand for better diagnosis and treatment options for cytomegalovirus infection, and the increased public awareness creates a lucrative opportunity for the innovation of therapeutics to drive the CMV market. However, the therapies currently approved for CMV have many side effects; thus, the development of a novel mechanism of action with less toxicity could capture a large CMV infection market.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of cytomegalovirus infections, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the cytomegalovirus infections market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the cytomegalovirus infections market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the cytomegalovirus infections market. To enhance the prognosis of CMV and improve outcomes for patients, there is a pressing need for expanded diagnostic options. Existing diagnostic methods fall short in detecting certain features of congenital CMV, underscoring gaps in our current understanding. The intricate mechanism of action of the disease, with multiple targets for inhibition, remains insufficiently explored. Furthermore, nearly all drugs for CMV infection have lost patent protection, leaving only one exempt. The availability of generic drugs is poised to impact the overall sales of the CMV market.

Moreover, cytomegalovirus infections treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the cytomegalovirus infections market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the cytomegalovirus infections market growth.

Cytomegalovirus Infections Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Cytomegalovirus Infections Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Cytomegalovirus Infections Companies ModernaTX, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, AlloVir, and others Key Cytomegalovirus Infections Therapies mRNA-1647, Letermovir 480 MG [Prevymis], Pentamer (low)/gB(low)/Adjuvant vaccine, Posoleucel (ALVR105), and others

Scope of the Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Report

Cytomegalovirus Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Cytomegalovirus Infections current marketed and emerging therapies

Cytomegalovirus Infections current marketed and emerging therapies Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cytomegalovirus Infections Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cytomegalovirus Infections Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Key Insights 2. Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Report Introduction 3. Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cytomegalovirus Infections Treatment and Management 7. Cytomegalovirus Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cytomegalovirus Infections Marketed Drugs 10. Cytomegalovirus Infections Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Analysis 12. Cytomegalovirus Infections Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

