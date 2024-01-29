Government law-building session discusses three draft laws, two law proposals

VIETNAM, January 29 -

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the Government's session on law-building on Monday to discuss three draft laws and two law proposals.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính said the Government and each cabinet member have actively demonstrated a high sense of responsibility to effectively and synchronously implement strategic breakthroughs on institutional reforms with innovations and remarkable, impactful results.

He said that the Government held 10 law-building sessions in 2023, and submitted 16 laws to the National Assembly (NA) for approval, including important ones such as the amended Land Law, the Law on Real Estate Business, and the Housing Law. The Government also issued 28 resolutions and gave comments on 10 bills. The Government and PM also issued 127 legal normative documents.

In 2024, the Government continues to focus on building and completing institutions, one of the three strategic breakthroughs outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, he said.

The PM noted that this task is becoming increasingly challenging due to the large workload related to institution building and completion, persistent issues, and the emergence of unpredictable situations. He also emphasised that addressing these challenges requires the formulation of new policies tailored to the current situation, thus ensuring the continuous improvement of the quality of law-making.

The Government continues to implement Resolution 27-NQ/TW approved at the 6th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in 2022 on continuing to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State in the new period; the law and ordinance making programme for 2024; submit to the NA for consideration and approval the law and ordinance making programme for 2025; and organise the implementation of laws, ordinances and resolutions passed by the NA in 2023.

It will also review and amend existing legal regulations, aiming to eliminate difficulties, obstacles and barriers, and to unlock all resources for development; and propose the building of new legal regulations to adapt to the 4th Industrial Revolution, and promote digital economy, green economy, circular economy and emerging industries, the PM said.

At the session, the Government heard the presiding agency present a summary of the proposal to develop the laws; collecting opinions of the ministries and sectors about preparation processes and procedures, as well as requirements and principles for developing laws.

Regarding the proposal to amend the Law on Security Guard Force, the Government members discussed clarifying the necessity to apply security measures to those who were not designated as security guards in accordance with the constitution.

In the draft amended Law on Trafficking in Persons Prevention and Combat, the members suggested the continued improvement of related regulations.

Concerning the proposal to enact the amended Law on Enforcement of Civil Judgements, the members discussed issues related to decentralisation and jurisdiction in civil execution, control of power among relevant authorities, and promotion of civil agreements while ensuring legal recognition and the protection of rights and obligations of citizens and involved parties. Sanctions and penalties were discussed to ensure feasibility.

Regarding the amended Law on Notarisation, the Government focused on discussing jurisdiction, detailed regulations for implementing the law, administrative procedure reforms, notary standards, and appointment and dismissal of notaries to enhance their quality. The discussion also covered the organisation of notarial practice and the social-professional organisation of notaries.

As for the amended Law on Corporate Income Tax, the Government concentrated on discussing solutions to implement policies ensuring consistency and uniformity in the legal system. This aims to create a favourable and fair environment for citizens and businesses participating in the investment and business environment.

The discussion covered the identification of applicable tax regulations for different types of businesses, public agencies and units performing political tasks. It also addressed preferential policies and anti-tax evasion measures, avoiding policy exploitation during implementation.

In the concluding remarks of the meeting, PM Chính assigned deputy prime ministers to consider the opinions of the Government members for finalizing the draft laws.

He emphasised the need for a strategic breakthrough in investing resources and personnel for the legal system, improving the capacity to respond to policies, overcoming difficulties, mobilising resources, and promoting socio-economic development.

The Prime Minister instructed a focus on decentralisation and empowerment coupled with resource allocation, strengthened supervision and control of power. He emphasised the simplification of unnecessary administrative procedures, and the removal of bottlenecks to create a healthy development environment.

For recently enacted laws such as the amended Land Law and Law on Real Estate Business and Housing, he urged relevant ministries, departments and agencies to complete guidelines for prompt implementation. — VNS