President hosts new, outgoing ambassadors

VIETNAM, January 29 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted separate receptions in Hà Nội on Monday for new Ambassadors of Poland, Spain and Bangladesh to Việt Nam and the outgoing Mozambican Ambassador.

Receiving Polish Ambassador Aleksander Surdej, President Thưởng expressed his belief that the diplomat would make positive contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, especially on the occasion of their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

He wished that the guest would facilitate the exchange of all-level delegations and step up the implementation of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms. He also suggested reinforcing collaboration across education-training, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchange, thereby expanding cooperation into other areas.

Additionally, he also hoped for greater interaction between Vietnamese and Polish citizens, encouraging more visits, study trips, and experience sharing between the two countries.

Surdej, for his part, expressed a desire for stronger coordination in economy, public policy, labour, and science and geology, alongside culture and art, especially in music.

Impressed by the participation of many talented young Vietnamese pianists in competitions in Poland, he hailed the Vietnamese community in Poland for contributing to development in the host country.

During a reception for Spanish Ambassador Carmen Cano De Lasala, Thưởng proposed that both countries nurture political trust, diplomatic ties and promote high-level visits and exchanges.

In his view, leveraging cooperation mechanisms such as the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) will further increase two-way trade in the future. Many Vietnamese agencies and businesses have already embarked on studying technology, infrastructure and transportation - areas in which Spain excels.

The President also suggested further pushing forward ties across education, sci-tech, culture, sport and people-to-people exchange.

The Spanish Ambassador said the two countries are now in a very favourable stage to boost bilateral ties, especially in 2024 when they celebrate the 15th anniversary of strategic partnership toward the future.

Spain wishes to cultivate cultural and people-to-people exchanges, welcome more Vietnamese to visit, study and work in the country, she said.

Meeting with Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, the Vietnamese leader suggested both countries’ relevant agencies foster exchanges and mutual support for development as the two economies share similarities.

"Việt Nam is ready to serve as a bridge for Bangladesh to advance cooperation with ASEAN and hopes that Bangladesh will support the bloc's common stance on global and regional issues," he said.

Wishing for the further sharing of experience for development, the ambassador said Bangladesh expects to further fortify cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in agriculture, education, information and communication technology, cybersecurity, and launch of direct flights to boost people-to-people exchange.

Hosting Mozambican Ambassador Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene in the afternoon the same day, President Thuong proposed the continued reinforcing of political trust as a foundation for collaboration beyond trade and investment.

He urged more drastic measures to increase coordination in culture, education, technology and people-to-people exchange.

The ambassador thanked the President and relevant Vietnamese authorities for their support in fulfilling his mission in Việt Nam.

Whatever position he will assume in the future, he promised to keep moving forward the Việt Nam-Mozambique relationship. — VNS