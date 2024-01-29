Foreign Ministry holds new-year meeting with representatives from foreign press agencies

VIETNAM, January 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Monday chaired the ministry’s annual meeting with representatives from foreign representative agencies and foreign press agencies in Việt Nam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tết).

Nearly 40 ambassadors, more than 50 cultural and press attachés of foreign representative agencies in Việt Nam, and almost 50 correspondents and press assistants of foreign press agencies in Việt Nam attended the event. This is an opportunity for the Foreign Ministry and the foreign representatives agencies and foreign press offices to review their coordination last year and together celebrate Việt Nam's traditional Tết festival.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister Hằng said that in 2023 despite instability and unpredictable developments in the world situation, Việt Nam obtained many important results in various fields.

She attributed those important results to valuable support and effective cooperation of friends and partners worldwide, in addition to the country's determination and efforts.

In external information and communications, Việt Nam has received cooperation and support from foreign representative agencies, international organisations, and foreign press offices in Việt Nam, thereby helping to raise awareness of Việt Nam among the international community, she said.

She expressed her wish to continue receiving cooperation of the foreign representative agencies and foreign press offices in Việt Nam. — VNS