InventHelp Inventor Develops Wall-Mounted Holder for Electronic Devices (CHK-954)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a wall-mounted product that would keep electronic devices within easy reach and in a centralized location so they are not accidentally misplaced,” said an inventor, from Rock Island, Ill., “so I invented the B O V A I L. My design eliminates the aggravation related to always searching around for the remote control or mobile device.”

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold and charge electronic products inside the home. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with locating a mobile phone or the remote control in a room. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-954, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.